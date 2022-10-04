Read full article on original website
'Murdered over a wig': 2 teens face murder charges Downtown LA Fashion District store owner's death
LOS ANGELES - Two teens are facing murder charges in the death of downtown Los Angeles' Fashion District store owner. The death of a store owner, later identified as Du Young "Tommy" Lee, is believed to have stemmed from a wig. Lee, who owned the wig shop for about 20 years, reportedly tried to stop the teens from shoplifting from his business.
2 teens charged with murder of Fashion District vendor
Two teenagers are accused of stabbing a 56-year-old Fashion District vendor to death.On Oct. 1, 56-year-old Du Young Lee was stabbed to death in the middle of the day near the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Wall Street in downtown Los Angeles. The two suspects, a boy and a girl, were arrested shortly after killing Lee. "Mr. Lee was killed in the middle of the day on a busy street in downtown L.A. while simply trying to run his business." District Attorney George Gascón said. "His death is a tremendous loss for his friends, family and all who knew him. I want to make it clear that my office will work diligently to hold accountable individuals who engage in violent acts - even if they are minors."Since the suspects are minors, their identities have not been released. However, both face one count of murder and one count of second-degree robbery. The pair made their first court appearance earlier today and are scheduled to return on Oct. 26.
West LA landlord, gardener shot in broad daylight; Neighbors credited with saving victim's life
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Two people, a landlord and a gardener, were rushed to the hospital after they were shot in Mar Vista in broad daylight. Neighbors recalled the surprising sound Wednesday morning, as residents describe the 3100 block of Barrington Avenue as a usually quiet area. "There was...
L.A. Rapper Half Ounce Shot Dead While on the Phone with His Pregnant Wife, Suspect at Large
Half Ounce, real name Latauriisha O'Brien, was walking down the street with a friend when an SUV pulled up and fired seven to 30 rounds Rapper Half Ounce is dead after being shot while walking down the street in Los Angeles. In a news release shared on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department said its Olympic division received "numerous radio calls of shots fired, with a man screaming, in the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue" around 11:30 p.m. local time. Once police got to the scene, they found a man...
LAPD takes pursuit suspect and passenger into custody in South L.A.
Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in pursuit of a driver in the area of South L.A. who was suspected of assault with a deadly weapon. Sky5 was live over the scene. The slow speed chase through the streets of South L.A. came to an end, near South Vermont Avenue and West 57th […]
San Bernardino police arrest suspect connected to shooting at Inland Center Mall
Authorities have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred at the Inland Center Mall in San Bernardino on Friday. The initial incident, which happened just after 1 p.m. on Sept. 30, took place in the parking lot outside of the mall's food court. When San Bernardino Police Department officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. During the course of their investigation, police learned that San Bernardino resident Pablo Estrada, 23, was involved in the shooting. They used surveillance footage, witness statements and a statement from...
Walnut homeowner describes terrifying moments where police chase suspects burglarized their garage
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Three suspects and a getaway driver burglarized the garage of a home in Walnut Tuesday morning. Yes, they took sneakers from the garage, a backpack and a wallet from a car. The homeowner described the terrifying moments the suspects tried to break into the home.
Police engaged in standoff with armed carjacking suspect in Newport Beach
Police are engaged in a standoff with an armed carjacking suspect in Orange County following a brief pursuit. According to Newport Beach Police Department, officers learned of the carjacking at Fashion Island at around 4:15 p.m. At some point, the suspect bailed from that vehicle and carjacked a second car, shortly before leading police on a pursuit. The suspect came to a stop near Santiago Drive and Nottingham Road where he bailed on foot and ran inside of a home, which was under construction. A SWAT team, including their BearCat vehicle, were called to the scene to assist. A witness to the carjacking said the armed suspect pulled a lady from the first car before crashing into a nearby office. The suspect then ran into another parking lot, where he attempted to steal a black Grand Cherokee that was passing by. He chased the driver until he was able to take the vehicle.According to the witness, the suspect was a White male, with a skinny build, dressed in all-black clothing. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
$33 million Norco drug bust marks record amount for L.A. authorities
Los Angeles drug authorities have seized a record $33 million dollars worth of narcotics during a massive bust in Norco. Around 3,552 pounds of methamphetamine and 66 kilograms of cocaine were seized by the Los Angeles Field Division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). This marks the largest amount of methamphetamine ever seized by […]
Rapper 'Half Ounce' fatally shot in the latest slaying of a musician in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — The city already had a notorious history for rappers, and in the last month at least two more artists have been slain there. Latauriisha O’Brien, 32, who performs under the name “Half Ounce,” was found fatally shot late Monday, police and his family said, the latest of several rap notables who have been killed in Los Angeles in the past two years.
Half Ounce, L.A. Rapper, Shot Dead at 32 Years Old
L.A. rapper, Half Ounce, is dead after being shot while walking down the street Monday night. In a news release shared Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department said they received "numerous radio calls of shots fired, with a man screaming, in the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue" around 11:30 p.m. Monday. Once they arrived at the scene, police say they found a man who had been shot in front of an apartment building. According to LAPD, at least a dozen shots were fired. Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department declared the victim dead at the scene.
Attempted theft ends in shooting in Hollywood
The search is on for some would-be thieves trying to steal a catalytic converter, officers said. But police say those suspects then shot up an apartment building.It happened around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of North St. Andrews Place near Melrose Avenue in Hollywood.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two people were trying to steal the catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius. The owner of the car came outside and yelled at the suspects. That's when the suspects jumped into a car and drove off. A few minutes later, they returned and fired multiple rounds into the home, police said. They then fled and are still on the loose. The two male suspects drove off in a 2013 or 2014 White Infinity, police said. No property was taken. Nobody was injured. Anyone with information is urged to call LAPD.
Stevenson Ranch Family ‘Swatted’ by 911 Caller
Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles County, CA: A family is recovering at home after a mother and son fell victim to a fake 911 call in what authorities are calling a “swatting.”. The incident unfolded shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, on Armstrong Circle near Stevenson Ranch Parkway in the Stevenson Ranch community when the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received a 911 call from a person stating they had shot their father and pistol whipped their girlfriend before tying them both up. The caller also stated they had a gun while on the phone with the 911 operator.
Chase suspects slam BMW into semi at end of high-speed pursuit; 4 taken into custody in Long Beach
Several suspects were taken into custody Tuesday morning after leading authorities on a wild chase that ended in a crash in the middle of the 91 Freeway in the north Long Beach area.
Woman Suspected of Breaking Into San Marino Home Arrested
A 42-year-old woman suspected of breaking into a San Marino home today was arrested after being found sitting in the den.
Police chase: 4 in custody after dangerous pursuit spanning multiple SoCal freeways
LOS ANGELES - Four burglary suspects in a BMW that led authorities on a high-speed pursuit Tuesday morning through the San Gabriel Valley and Los Angeles County were detained on the 91 Freeway after surrendering to police. The chase ended at about 8:30 a.m. when the car crashed and stopped...
Rapper Half Ounce fatally shot in Koreatown was father of 3 children with another on the way: Family
A local rapper known as Half Ounce was fatally shot in Koreatown. He was a father of three children with another on the way, family members told Eyewitness News.
5 wanted in fatal shooting of driver who nearly hit one of them with his car in downtown LA
A man was shot to death in downtown Los Angeles after getting into an argument with a pedestrian he almost hit with his car and several other people.The shooting happened at about 9:05 p.m. Sunday in an alley at 15th and Alameda Streets, an LAPD dispatcher said. A man driving in an alley almost struck a pedestrian, who was with four other males.All five got into an argument with the driver, and one of them pulled out a handgun and opened fire. The group ran off immediately after the shooting.The 37-year-old driver was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name has not been released.It's not known if the shooting was gang related.
Black women’s group should rethink their support of Robert Luna for Sheriff
I was utterly appalled when I read the Los Angeles African-American Women’s Political Action Committee (LAAAWPAC) endorsed Robert Luna as Los Angeles County’s next Sheriff. I had to rub my eyes because I wondered have these Black women been following anything going on in Long Beach? This author has since 2013.
Man Charged In Theft And Death Of Camarillo Shelter Dog Released From Jail
(Photo courtesy Paw Works) Updated--The Ventura County man charged in connection with the theft and death of a dog from the "Paw Works" animal rescue shelter in Camarillo is out of jail. 33-year-old Miles Berry of Newbury Park was released from jail Tuesday night after the judge reduced his bail...
