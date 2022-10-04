Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M's run defense about to face stiffest test of season
The Texas A&M football team’s struggling run defense will face its stiffest challenge of the season Saturday against top-ranked Alabama, which is coming off a season-best 317 rushing yards in a 49-26 victory over Arkansas. Alabama junior Jahmyr Gibbs, a transfer from Georgia Tech, had a breakout game with...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M soccer team to host LSU on Thursday night
LSU (8-2-2, 3-1) also won Sunday, beating Kentucky 3-2 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M, Alabama starting QBs questionable as Fisher, Saban deflect questions
Maybe Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher and Alabama’s Nick Saban will exchange Christmas cards after all. They playfully referenced each other during this week’s press conferences ahead of Saturday’s game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Both coaches are dealing with injured starting quarterbacks. Alabama’s Bryce Young fell on his...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M baseball team announces 2023 nonconference schedule
The Texas A&M baseball team will open the 2023 season with a three-game series against Seattle on Feb. 17-19 at Blue Bell Park. The Aggies announced their upcoming nonconference schedule Wednesday, which includes three games at the Shriners Children’s College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston. A&M will face Louisville on March 3, Texas Tech on March 4 and Michigan on March 5 at the tournament. A&M also will host Texas on March 28.
Bryan College Station Eagle
SEC revamps Texas A&M’s 2023 baseball schedule
The Texas A&M baseball team’s 2023 Southeastern Conference schedule was tweaked by the league Tuesday with two series meant for 2024 switched to the correct series for the upcoming season. The Aggies will host three-game series against LSU (March 17-19), Ole Miss (March 31-April 2), Missouri (April 14-16), Florida...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rece Davis gives his thoughts on Texas A&M-Alabama and Jimbo Fisher
Rece Davis joined Paul Finebaum on Tuesday to discuss to upcoming gemr beteenn Texas A&M and Alabama. “It’s really a fascinating thing,” Davis said. “This is last gasp desparation moment for Texas A&M”.”. Davis goes on to speak about the world of wars between head coaches...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Alabama QB Young nursing shoulder injury
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s sprained throwing shoulder has usurped the offseason coaching spat as the big story heading into the top-ranked Crimson Tide’s grudge match against Texas A&M. Alabama coach NIck Saban called Young day-to-day on Monday and said he didn’t have any substantive update on the status...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tom Hart offers a unique perspective about Alabama's long-term solution at quarterback
Alabama saw Bryce Young go down against Arkansas with a sprained shoulder. While there is the chance that the defending Heisman Trophy winner could miss time, Nick Saban has officially ruled Young “day-to-day” as Texas A&M is next on the schedule on Saturday. Redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe came...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Daniel Rodrigues leads No. 9 Aggie men's golf team to victory at Blessings Invitational
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Led by junior Daniel Rodrigues, the ninth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team won the Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Wednesday. Rodrigues won the individual title by two strokes with a final-round 70 for an 11-under 205 total. Ole Miss’ Sarut Vongchaisit (65) placed second at 9 under.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggies’ Stoiana, Goldsmith reach round of 16 at ITA Women’s All-American
GARY, N.C. — Texas A&M’s No. 58 Mary Stoiana and No. 109 Jayci Goldsmith advanced to the round of 16 in singles at the ITA Women’s All-American Championships on Wednesday. Stoiana beat Michigan’s No. 125 Julia Fliegner 6-3, 6-3. She will face No. 10 Irina Cantos Siemers...
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 2 Aggie women's golf team places fifth at Blessing Invitational
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team shot a final-round 301 on Wednesday to place fifth at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational. Mississippi State (286) won the team title at 15-over 879 followed by Ole Miss (21 over), Arkansas (25 over), UCLA (29 over) and A&M (31 over).
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M women in fourth:
The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team shot an opening-round 13-over-par 301 for fourth place at The Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Monday. Mississippi State shot 1-under 287 to lead the 11-team field followed by Ole Miss 296, Arkansas 299 and A&M. A&M sophomore Adela Cernousek shot 1-under 71 to tie Ole Miss’ Andrea Lingnell for second, six shots back of Mississippi State’s Julia Lopez Ramirez.
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 2 Texas A&M women's golf team moves up a spot into third place at Blessing Invitational
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team moved up one spot into third with a second-round 5-over 293 at the Blessing Collegiate Invitational on Tuesday. Ole Miss (295) leads the tournament at 15-over 591 followed by Mississippi State (17 over), A&M (18 over), Clemson and...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M doubles team advances at ITA Men’s All-American Championships
TULSA, Okla. — Texas A&M’s 25th-ranked Trey Hilderbrand and Noah Schachter beat Florida State’s Youcef Rihana and Alex Bulte 6-3, 4-6 (10-8) on Wednesday to advance to the round of 16 at the ITA Men’s All-American Championships. Hilderbrand and Schachter will face Columbia’s No. 21 Max...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum weighs in on Bryce Young injury: 'It's a problem'
Paul Finebaum made an appearance on KJM Tuesday to discuss Bryce Young’s shoulder injury he suffered against Arkansas. The Crimson Tide came out on top against Arkansas behind the talent of Jahmyr Gibbs, but the potential ramifications of Young’s injury are… worrisome to say the least. Finebaum...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M men tied for third
The ninth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team shot an opening-round 4-over-par 292 to tie Clemson for third place at The Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Monday. Arkansas shot 284 to lead the 11-team field, two shots ahead of Kansas. A&M junior Daniel Rodrigues shot 3-under 69 and is in fourth place, four shots back of Kansas’ Gunnar Broin.
wvtm13.com
University of Alabama students call for 'Dixie' to be removed from fight song 'Yea Alabama'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A group of students and faculty at the University of Alabama is calling for removing the word "Dixie" from the Crimson Tide fight song 'Yea Alabama.'. The campus coalition called Delete Dixie Initiative recently launched a new website and started a petition to replace "Dixie" with "more tactful and inclusive language" such as "Bama." The change.org petition had 122 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC Shorts announces latest live show
The SEC Shorts crew is hitting the road once again. The cast of the popular YouTube comedy series—Robert Clay, Josh Snead, Hannah Kuykendall, and Eric Hall—did their first live show in Athens on April 15 and 16, coinciding with Georgia’s G-Day. The theme was “An Evening of Hope”, based on a character Kuykendall played in the series named “Hope” that came along during the Bulldogs’ run to their first national championship since 1980.
Week 7 high school football schedule
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Week 7 of the high school football season begins Thursday as we get closer to the end of the regular season. The AHSAA Game of the Week is in the 3A region as Gordo (6-1) hosts Fayette County (6-0). In 7A, the Hoover Buccaneers (6-1) will host the Tuscaloosa County Wildcats […]
