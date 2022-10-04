ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M's run defense about to face stiffest test of season

The Texas A&M football team’s struggling run defense will face its stiffest challenge of the season Saturday against top-ranked Alabama, which is coming off a season-best 317 rushing yards in a 49-26 victory over Arkansas. Alabama junior Jahmyr Gibbs, a transfer from Georgia Tech, had a breakout game with...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M baseball team announces 2023 nonconference schedule

The Texas A&M baseball team will open the 2023 season with a three-game series against Seattle on Feb. 17-19 at Blue Bell Park. The Aggies announced their upcoming nonconference schedule Wednesday, which includes three games at the Shriners Children’s College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston. A&M will face Louisville on March 3, Texas Tech on March 4 and Michigan on March 5 at the tournament. A&M also will host Texas on March 28.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, TX
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
College Station, TX
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
College Station, TX
Football
State
Arkansas State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Bryan College Station Eagle

SEC revamps Texas A&M’s 2023 baseball schedule

The Texas A&M baseball team’s 2023 Southeastern Conference schedule was tweaked by the league Tuesday with two series meant for 2024 switched to the correct series for the upcoming season. The Aggies will host three-game series against LSU (March 17-19), Ole Miss (March 31-April 2), Missouri (April 14-16), Florida...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Rece Davis gives his thoughts on Texas A&M-Alabama and Jimbo Fisher

Rece Davis joined Paul Finebaum on Tuesday to discuss to upcoming gemr beteenn Texas A&M and Alabama. “It’s really a fascinating thing,” Davis said. “This is last gasp desparation moment for Texas A&M”.”. Davis goes on to speak about the world of wars between head coaches...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bryan College Station Eagle

Alabama QB Young nursing shoulder injury

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s sprained throwing shoulder has usurped the offseason coaching spat as the big story heading into the top-ranked Crimson Tide’s grudge match against Texas A&M. Alabama coach NIck Saban called Young day-to-day on Monday and said he didn’t have any substantive update on the status...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Bryan College Station Eagle

No. 2 Aggie women's golf team places fifth at Blessing Invitational

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team shot a final-round 301 on Wednesday to place fifth at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational. Mississippi State (286) won the team title at 15-over 879 followed by Ole Miss (21 over), Arkansas (25 over), UCLA (29 over) and A&M (31 over).
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M women in fourth:

The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team shot an opening-round 13-over-par 301 for fourth place at The Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Monday. Mississippi State shot 1-under 287 to lead the 11-team field followed by Ole Miss 296, Arkansas 299 and A&M. A&M sophomore Adela Cernousek shot 1-under 71 to tie Ole Miss’ Andrea Lingnell for second, six shots back of Mississippi State’s Julia Lopez Ramirez.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Jordan#American Football#College Football#Qb#King
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum weighs in on Bryce Young injury: 'It's a problem'

Paul Finebaum made an appearance on KJM Tuesday to discuss Bryce Young’s shoulder injury he suffered against Arkansas. The Crimson Tide came out on top against Arkansas behind the talent of Jahmyr Gibbs, but the potential ramifications of Young’s injury are… worrisome to say the least. Finebaum...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M men tied for third

The ninth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team shot an opening-round 4-over-par 292 to tie Clemson for third place at The Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Monday. Arkansas shot 284 to lead the 11-team field, two shots ahead of Kansas. A&M junior Daniel Rodrigues shot 3-under 69 and is in fourth place, four shots back of Kansas’ Gunnar Broin.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
wvtm13.com

University of Alabama students call for 'Dixie' to be removed from fight song 'Yea Alabama'

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A group of students and faculty at the University of Alabama is calling for removing the word "Dixie" from the Crimson Tide fight song 'Yea Alabama.'. The campus coalition called Delete Dixie Initiative recently launched a new website and started a petition to replace "Dixie" with "more tactful and inclusive language" such as "Bama." The change.org petition had 122 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC Shorts announces latest live show

The SEC Shorts crew is hitting the road once again. The cast of the popular YouTube comedy series—Robert Clay, Josh Snead, Hannah Kuykendall, and Eric Hall—did their first live show in Athens on April 15 and 16, coinciding with Georgia’s G-Day. The theme was “An Evening of Hope”, based on a character Kuykendall played in the series named “Hope” that came along during the Bulldogs’ run to their first national championship since 1980.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Week 7 high school football schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Week 7 of the high school football season begins Thursday as we get closer to the end of the regular season. The AHSAA Game of the Week is in the 3A region as Gordo (6-1) hosts Fayette County (6-0). In 7A, the Hoover Buccaneers (6-1) will host the Tuscaloosa County Wildcats […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy