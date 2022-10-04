LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saturday's game at Virginia will be the 43rd game with Scott Satterfield directing the University of Louisville football program. It will be the first game under an altered coaching dynamic: On Tuesday, Satterfield said he switched his coaching emphasis. He will devote more time to the Cards' defense and special teams and entrust more of the offense to coordinator Lance Taylor.

