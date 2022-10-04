ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Source close to Racing Louisville ownership group calls reported abuse a 'tragedy'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A source close to Racing Louisville’s ownership group calls reported sexual abuse of a player by the club’s former coach a “tragedy.”. Soccer Holdings, LLC, owns Racing Louisville FC. The club hasn’t commented about the Sept. 2021 firing of Christy Holly “for cause,” nor has it commented following the Monday release of a 179-page report detailing widespread allegations of abuse and sexual misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League.
For Donnie and Tyree Stoner, duPont Manual football is family

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In 2016, Donnie Stoner first asked his son, Tyree, how he would feel if he became the head football coach at duPont Manual High School. Tyree wanted his father to take the position at the time, but Scott Carmony became head coach, and Donnie was part of the staff, then the defensive coordinator the last two seasons.
Woman dies by suicide at UPS Worldport late Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died by suicide at UPS’ global air hub in Louisville late Wednesday, according to authorities. Louisville Metro police confirmed the death, saying it is being investigated as a suicide. Multiple sources confirmed the woman was an employee of UPS. Police were called...
Jeffersontown mayor candidate defends mailer that has pizza coupon on it

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersontown mayoral candidate is defending an unusual campaign mailer that doubles as an ad for his pizza business. Ray “Chubby Ray” Perkins told WDRB News that there was nothing inappropriate about the flyer, which is half campaign ad for his mayoral run and half coupons for his Jeffersontown restaurant, Chubby Ray’s Original Louisville Pizza Co.
Teen shot not far from W.E.B. DuBois Academy, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teen was shot not far from W.E.B. DuBois Academy on Tuesday afternoon. LMPD Spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff said officers responded to the shooting in the 3100 block of Lake Heath Drive, which is near East Indian Trial. It was not clear what time the shooting occurred.
BOZICH | Satterfield turns attention to U of L defense; Will it help — or matter?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saturday's game at Virginia will be the 43rd game with Scott Satterfield directing the University of Louisville football program. It will be the first game under an altered coaching dynamic: On Tuesday, Satterfield said he switched his coaching emphasis. He will devote more time to the Cards' defense and special teams and entrust more of the offense to coordinator Lance Taylor.
Gun found on student at Central High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gun was found Tuesday on a student at Central High School, according to a letter sent him to parents. School administrators were told that "it appeared a student had a weapon in their possession," according to a letter from Central High School Principal Tamela Compton.
5 Louisville, southern Indiana-area games to watch in Week 8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 8 of the high school football season has several strong matchups, but here are five games to watch across the Louisville and southern Indiana area:. duPont Manual (6-0) at St. Xavier (5-1) This is setting up to be one of the biggest matchups in the...
Louisville International Festival of Film starts Thursday across the city

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's 14th annual International Festival of Film (LIFF) is happening this week. It starts Thursday, Oct. 6 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Kentucky Science Center, The Muhammad Ali Center and the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in downtown Louisville. It highlights independent filmmakers from all over the world.
Woman dies after being hit by car in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a car in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood Wednesday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers with the department's Fourth Division were called to Berry Boulevard at Georgetown Place around 7:45 p.m. on a report that a person had been hit by a car.
Coroner's office identifies 36-year-old pedestrian killed in Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a woman who was hit and killed by a car in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood Wednesday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as 36-year-old Kristin Dalton, of Louisville. According to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers...
