Source close to Racing Louisville ownership group calls reported abuse a 'tragedy'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A source close to Racing Louisville’s ownership group calls reported sexual abuse of a player by the club’s former coach a “tragedy.”. Soccer Holdings, LLC, owns Racing Louisville FC. The club hasn’t commented about the Sept. 2021 firing of Christy Holly “for cause,” nor has it commented following the Monday release of a 179-page report detailing widespread allegations of abuse and sexual misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League.
For Donnie and Tyree Stoner, duPont Manual football is family
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In 2016, Donnie Stoner first asked his son, Tyree, how he would feel if he became the head football coach at duPont Manual High School. Tyree wanted his father to take the position at the time, but Scott Carmony became head coach, and Donnie was part of the staff, then the defensive coordinator the last two seasons.
Lexington boy blinded by gunshot writes book alongside 'Master P'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A boy blinded by gunfire is now an author of a book. Malakai Roberts Malakai Roberts was watching a movie with his mother and brother inside his Lexington home when he was shot in the temple. He was 5 years old at the time. Malik survived,...
Attorney says multiple families, witnesses reached out after arrest of Louisville day care employee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville attorney said he's been contacted by multiple families, witnesses and former employees of Vanguard Academy after one of its employees was arrested on criminal abuse charges. Attorney Alex White, of Alex White Law Firm, is representing two of the three families who say their...
Memorial service held for 19 Louisville residents killed in domestic violence incidents in 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nineteen people have lost their lives this year due to domestic violence in Louisville. Their names were read at a memorial Wednesday as flowers were placed on chairs at Jefferson Square Park. Leaders from the Center for Women and Families said people need to start talking about domestic violence.
Woman dies by suicide at UPS Worldport late Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died by suicide at UPS’ global air hub in Louisville late Wednesday, according to authorities. Louisville Metro police confirmed the death, saying it is being investigated as a suicide. Multiple sources confirmed the woman was an employee of UPS. Police were called...
JCPS partners with UofL Health for 'immersive' surgical experiences for Central HS students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is getting students ready for health careers by immersing them in the field. That means sending them into real operating rooms to witness real surgeries. The new immersive strategy is made possible with the help of physicians from UofL Health. Most students...
Jeffersontown mayor candidate defends mailer that has pizza coupon on it
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersontown mayoral candidate is defending an unusual campaign mailer that doubles as an ad for his pizza business. Ray “Chubby Ray” Perkins told WDRB News that there was nothing inappropriate about the flyer, which is half campaign ad for his mayoral run and half coupons for his Jeffersontown restaurant, Chubby Ray’s Original Louisville Pizza Co.
Teen shot not far from W.E.B. DuBois Academy, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teen was shot not far from W.E.B. DuBois Academy on Tuesday afternoon. LMPD Spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff said officers responded to the shooting in the 3100 block of Lake Heath Drive, which is near East Indian Trial. It was not clear what time the shooting occurred.
BOZICH | Satterfield turns attention to U of L defense; Will it help — or matter?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saturday's game at Virginia will be the 43rd game with Scott Satterfield directing the University of Louisville football program. It will be the first game under an altered coaching dynamic: On Tuesday, Satterfield said he switched his coaching emphasis. He will devote more time to the Cards' defense and special teams and entrust more of the offense to coordinator Lance Taylor.
Gun found on student at Central High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gun was found Tuesday on a student at Central High School, according to a letter sent him to parents. School administrators were told that "it appeared a student had a weapon in their possession," according to a letter from Central High School Principal Tamela Compton.
Lack of staffing forces east Louisville day care at center of abuse investigation to cut hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A day care in east Louisville at the center of an abuse investigation is cutting its hours because of a staff shortage. An employee of Vanguard Academy was arrested last week. Rachael Flannery, 24, faces three counts of first-degree criminal abuse for allegedly assaulting children at the day care, including two infants.
Suit filed by Jewish women against Kentucky abortion law claim it violates religious freedom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lawsuit filed by three Jewish women claims Kentucky's current abortion laws are unconstitutional and violate their religious freedom. The suit filed on behalf of Lisa Sobel, Jessica Kalb and Sarah Baron was filed against Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Jefferson County Attorney Thomas Wine. All...
5 Louisville, southern Indiana-area games to watch in Week 8
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 8 of the high school football season has several strong matchups, but here are five games to watch across the Louisville and southern Indiana area:. duPont Manual (6-0) at St. Xavier (5-1) This is setting up to be one of the biggest matchups in the...
Miniature hometown hero banners in Jeffersontown honor 2 brothers known as 'Spaghetti and Meatball'
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- They look over the city as each day comes and goes, recognizable faces like Jennifer Lawrence and Muhammad Ali who called our home their home. The hometown hero banners have been a downtown Louisville thing, until now. A miniature version is up on the old Bearno's...
Fired Lebanon Junction police officer files lawsuit to get job back
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Lebanon Junction police officer is suing the city to get his job back. Officer Bobby Hedges was fired in April after several complaints of inappropriate and unprofessional conduct from the police chief and two officers. Hedges said he was fired after he refused to...
Louisville International Festival of Film starts Thursday across the city
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's 14th annual International Festival of Film (LIFF) is happening this week. It starts Thursday, Oct. 6 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Kentucky Science Center, The Muhammad Ali Center and the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in downtown Louisville. It highlights independent filmmakers from all over the world.
Woman dies after being hit by car in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a car in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood Wednesday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers with the department's Fourth Division were called to Berry Boulevard at Georgetown Place around 7:45 p.m. on a report that a person had been hit by a car.
Coroner's office identifies 36-year-old pedestrian killed in Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a woman who was hit and killed by a car in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood Wednesday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as 36-year-old Kristin Dalton, of Louisville. According to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers...
'Not who my husband is' | Wife of suspect in Nelson County police shooting said he belongs in hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A domestic violence suspect, who is accused of attempted murder of Nelson County Sheriff’s deputies, was in court on Tuesday. Christopher Curtis was arrested and charged with attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief. As Curtis faced a judge,...
