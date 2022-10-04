ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?

Naomi Wilson was born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama. After graduating high school, she moved to Chicago, Illinois, where she met Bennie Wilson. The couple soon fell in love, married, and then moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In 1978, Bennie and Naomi divorced, she purchased a new house and new car, and Naomi began dating her ex-husband's uncle, Colbert Beets, Unresolved Mysteries reports.
Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path

Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
Outdoor Life

The Biggest Nontypical Whitetails of All Time

The Boone and Crockett Club has compiled big game records since 1932, when they published the first copy of Records of North American Big Game. These records are not for chest-thumping bravado but to keep tabs on and indicate potential trends in North American big game populations. One eyebrow-raising trend that we can glean from the records deals with nontypical whitetails and why, every few years, a new trophy breaks into the top 10.
TheStreet

These Are the Cheapest States to Buy A House

While the primary principle of making money through real estate is always location, shopping for a primary home is a lot easier if one lives in certain states and cities. Even putting aside differences in salaries between certain popular coastal cities and the rest of the country, many pockets of the country have home prices that are fairly proportional to what an average earner would need to shell out to afford a standard home.
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...

As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

What are some of your favorite comfort foods? If good burgers are among them then keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state. Are you curious to see if your go-to restaurants is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse

A central Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing a fraudulent nursing degree from an alleged diploma mill, according to state regulators. In January 2018, Enome Massango of West Des Moines filed an application with the Iowa Board of Nursing, seeking a license as an LPN, or licensed practical nurse. […] The post After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Sara B

The Missouri Monster, MOMO

Louisiana, Missouri, in the summer of 1971, two little boys were playing outside. Suddenly they smelled a horrible foul smell when they looked into the woods they saw a creature, 7 foot tall, covered in dark black hair, red glowing eyes and holding a dead dog in its three-fingered claw.
LOUISIANA, MO
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri

Have you ever been to Missouri? If you have never visited this beautiful state then you are definitely missing out because Missouri might no be as popular as other states in the country but it is absolutely worth visiting, and those who live here can confirm that it has a lot to offer. To help you get started with your next trip, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that you should visit if you haven't already.
B100

B100

