Jeffrey Dahmer killed 17 people. These are the victims and what we knew about them
This is what we knew about the 17 victims killed by Jeffrey Dahmer, the subject of Netflix's show "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story."
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?
Naomi Wilson was born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama. After graduating high school, she moved to Chicago, Illinois, where she met Bennie Wilson. The couple soon fell in love, married, and then moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In 1978, Bennie and Naomi divorced, she purchased a new house and new car, and Naomi began dating her ex-husband's uncle, Colbert Beets, Unresolved Mysteries reports.
Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path
Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
The Biggest Nontypical Whitetails of All Time
The Boone and Crockett Club has compiled big game records since 1932, when they published the first copy of Records of North American Big Game. These records are not for chest-thumping bravado but to keep tabs on and indicate potential trends in North American big game populations. One eyebrow-raising trend that we can glean from the records deals with nontypical whitetails and why, every few years, a new trophy breaks into the top 10.
This Forgotten Ghost Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. In Wisconsin, there's an abandoned ghost town that not many people know about. If you're feeling adventurous, it's free to check it out.
Southern Illinois Town Warns Outsiders to Stay Away from Seven Gates of Hell
Recently, someone sent me a video on Facebook messenger wondering if I had ever heard of a dark and chilling urban legend in Illinois involving seven bridges. If not, the video would explain it all. The Seven Gates of Hell are located just outside of Collinsville, Illinois. Each of the...
Drought in Nebraska exposes SHIPWRECK of cargo steamboat that sank in Missouri River in 1870
A steamboat wreck that dates to 1870 was uncovered in the Missouri River after drought in Nebraska and South Dakota caused the waterway's levels to drop off dramatically. Known as the North Alabama, the steamboat sank near Goat Island, which is on the border between Nebraska and South Dakota. The...
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for a good deal too!
These Are the Cheapest States to Buy A House
While the primary principle of making money through real estate is always location, shopping for a primary home is a lot easier if one lives in certain states and cities. Even putting aside differences in salaries between certain popular coastal cities and the rest of the country, many pockets of the country have home prices that are fairly proportional to what an average earner would need to shell out to afford a standard home.
Queen Elizabeth II Owned Lake Property in Minnesota
Liz knew what was up. In addition to the six castles she called home, Queen Elizabeth also owned lake property in Minnesota up until 2015. Her lake house in Minnesota was located on Ceder Lake in Minneapolis. Guy Still of WCCO tweeted about this discovery last week:. It's highly unlikely...
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...
As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What are some of your favorite comfort foods? If good burgers are among them then keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state. Are you curious to see if your go-to restaurants is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse
A central Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing a fraudulent nursing degree from an alleged diploma mill, according to state regulators. In January 2018, Enome Massango of West Des Moines filed an application with the Iowa Board of Nursing, seeking a license as an LPN, or licensed practical nurse. […] The post After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
3 Amazing Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa.
Which State Has the Most Miss USA Winners?
Find out which state has the most Miss USA titleholders as well as how many states do not have any winners.
The Missouri Monster, MOMO
Louisiana, Missouri, in the summer of 1971, two little boys were playing outside. Suddenly they smelled a horrible foul smell when they looked into the woods they saw a creature, 7 foot tall, covered in dark black hair, red glowing eyes and holding a dead dog in its three-fingered claw.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri
Have you ever been to Missouri? If you have never visited this beautiful state then you are definitely missing out because Missouri might no be as popular as other states in the country but it is absolutely worth visiting, and those who live here can confirm that it has a lot to offer. To help you get started with your next trip, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that you should visit if you haven't already.
