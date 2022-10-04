ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Mayflower base complex would be largest building in Wasatch County

With its 1 million-square-foot base complex newly approved, the Mayflower Mountain Resort is one step closer to becoming the country’s newest ski resort. Just off U.S. Highway 40 across from the Jordanelle Reservoir, the newly approved Mayflower Mountain Resort skier services complex will be one of the busiest and most visible areas of the new resort. That’s partly because the site is just a few hundred feet from the roadway — but even more because it’ll be the new largest building in Wasatch County, according to Wasatch County Planning Director Doug Smith.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

KSL Investigation finds few cases of election crimes prosecuted in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Concerns about election fraud and election security aren't going away. A Deseret News poll conducted in January 2022 showed while most Utahns are confident our elections will be fair and accurate this year (81% of respondents,) nearly 1 in 5 reported wavering faith in Utah election processes.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Utah

If you live in Utah or you want to travel there in the near future and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are amazing options for a quick stop, as well as a longer vacation if you have more free time on your hands.
UTAH STATE
Axios

Changes planned at three Salt Lake City 'eyesores'

A few locations you cited as eyesores may not be that way for long, as cranes continue to fill our skyline. Here are three where changes might be coming. Details: If you've ever walked into the heart of downtown on 200 South, you might have felt a massive blank wall glaring at you near 200 East.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
travelnoire.com

How To Buy Black While Visiting Utah's Salt Flats

Today, the flats are an attractive destination for speed enthusiasts, serving as a prime location for motorsports. They’re also a major birding area, and a number of rare and endangered bird species can be found there. The Bonneville Salt Flats are in a remote location — approximately 120 miles...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deseret News

‘The future is here’: Intermountain launches drone delivery service, first of its kind in the West

In the first program of its kind west of the Mississippi, Intermountain Healthcare on Tuesday announced its new drone delivery service, in partnership with drone innovator Zipline, is now live and operational. It’s currently available only to residents in the South Jordan area, but is set to expand over the next few years to include service to some 1 million potential customers in the Salt Lake Valley.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
