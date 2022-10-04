Read full article on original website
ksl.com
What will the Glendale Regional Park look like when it opens?
SALT LAKE CITY — The clock is ticking for the long-awaited Glendale Regional Park to open, and while a proposed bond would substantially increase the funds to build out the park, it's clear that the park will add new features with time. Katherine Maus, a public lands planner for...
Salt Lake County narrowly passes resolution condemning the Little Cottonwood gondola
The Salt Lake County Council on Tuesday passed a resolution opposing the gondola for Little Cottonwood Canyon, recently recommended by UDOT, to take skiers and snowboarders up to Snowbird and Alta ski resorts in the winter.
ksl.com
$200,000 separation agreement with former SL superintendent sheds no light on departure
SALT LAKE CITY — With public focus trained on the appointment of an interim superintendent Tuesday night, the Salt Lake City Board of Education also approved a separation agreement with former Superintendent Timothy Gadson III — the state's first Black superintendent, who held the post only briefly — totaling more than $200,000.
kslnewsradio.com
Election threats reported in Utah, as other states still see ‘unusual’ levels
SALT LAKE CITY — The FBI said this week seven states are still seeing unusual levels of threats against election officials. All of the states involved have seen their 2020 results questioned. Utah was not among those, however, Utah elections officials are not immune. At least two county clerks...
Mayflower base complex would be largest building in Wasatch County
With its 1 million-square-foot base complex newly approved, the Mayflower Mountain Resort is one step closer to becoming the country’s newest ski resort. Just off U.S. Highway 40 across from the Jordanelle Reservoir, the newly approved Mayflower Mountain Resort skier services complex will be one of the busiest and most visible areas of the new resort. That’s partly because the site is just a few hundred feet from the roadway — but even more because it’ll be the new largest building in Wasatch County, according to Wasatch County Planning Director Doug Smith.
ksl.com
KSL Investigation finds few cases of election crimes prosecuted in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Concerns about election fraud and election security aren't going away. A Deseret News poll conducted in January 2022 showed while most Utahns are confident our elections will be fair and accurate this year (81% of respondents,) nearly 1 in 5 reported wavering faith in Utah election processes.
ksl.com
Has a frontrunner emerged in Utah's effort for a new state flag?
SALT LAKE CITY — Public comment on Utah's state flags wraps up Wednesday but it's clear some ideas among the 20 state flag semifinalists have risen to the top while others are all but eliminated. So what do Utahns want to see in a new flag?. A reflection of...
New Utah state flag designs advance — with changes
A task force working to design a new Utah state flag advanced some ideas based on tens of thousands of comments submitted on potential designs.
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Utah
If you live in Utah or you want to travel there in the near future and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are amazing options for a quick stop, as well as a longer vacation if you have more free time on your hands.
UDWR announced major milestone for Utah Cutthroat Slam
UTAH — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (UDWR) announced on October 5 that the Utah Cutthroat Slam had reached 1,000 participants. The objective is for participants to catch all […]
kjzz.com
Construction begins on $24 million High Valley Transit campus project in Park City
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Construction began on a $24 million High Valley Transit campus project in Park City on Monday. During the ceremony, Big-D Construction officially broke ground on the 8-acre transit maintenance and operation campus. High Valley Transit will be able to improve and expand its already...
Changes planned at three Salt Lake City 'eyesores'
A few locations you cited as eyesores may not be that way for long, as cranes continue to fill our skyline. Here are three where changes might be coming. Details: If you've ever walked into the heart of downtown on 200 South, you might have felt a massive blank wall glaring at you near 200 East.
travelnoire.com
How To Buy Black While Visiting Utah's Salt Flats
Today, the flats are an attractive destination for speed enthusiasts, serving as a prime location for motorsports. They’re also a major birding area, and a number of rare and endangered bird species can be found there. The Bonneville Salt Flats are in a remote location — approximately 120 miles...
The very definitive and totally serious list of the best tacos in Utah
Where can I get the best tacos in Utah? What restaurants have good tacos in Utah?
‘The future is here’: Intermountain launches drone delivery service, first of its kind in the West
In the first program of its kind west of the Mississippi, Intermountain Healthcare on Tuesday announced its new drone delivery service, in partnership with drone innovator Zipline, is now live and operational. It’s currently available only to residents in the South Jordan area, but is set to expand over the next few years to include service to some 1 million potential customers in the Salt Lake Valley.
kjzz.com
Horse returns home after lost, running with wild mustangs for 8 years in northern Utah
FIELDING, Utah (KUTV) — A horse returned home after eight years of being lost and running with wild mustangs. Shane Adams lost his horse Mongo while camping in Utah’s West Desert - and just this week the two were reunited. Early on a spring morning, when there was...
Note with non-credible threat found on plane while flying to Salt Lake City
On a Southwest flight from San Jose to Salt Lake City Wednesday night, a threatening note that has been deemed as "non-credible" was found on the plane.
ksl.com
Cottonwood Heights group says chip seal road treatment is dangerous, ineffective
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Some cyclists and drivers say a form of road surface treatment makes their roads bumpy and dangerous. Cottonwood Heights uses chip seal on some of its roads. Resident Bryan Murdock started a petition calling for leaders to stop using the method. "It's like a gravel road,...
This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America
One Davis County city is finding new fame this year after being named one of the best places for families to live, according to Fortune.
