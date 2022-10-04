Read full article on original website
NBC Philadelphia
Ex-Philly Mayor Nutter Tapped to Lead U.S. Treasury Committee on Racial Equity
Former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter has been tapped to chair a new committee from the U.S. Department of Treasury focused on efforts to advance racial equity in the economy and address acute disparities for communities of color, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The 25-member Treasury Advisory Committee on Racial Equity...
State retirees protest Carney admin’s Medicare Advantage plan
Delaware state government retirees gathered in Wilmington Tuesday with a message for Gov. John Carney and his political appointees: “Keep your hands off our Medicare.” The crowd of mostly senior citizens planned to protest outside the Carvel State Office Building, where the governor, attorney general and New Castle County lawmakers have offices. Rain forced them indoors to the city and ... Read More
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Delaware retired state workers challenge switch to Medicare Advantage
Medicare open enrollment is creating a lot of concern for thousands of retirees who worked for the State of Delaware, thanks to a decision made months ago that many are just now finding out about. It's a decision with wide-ranging ramifications. Tuesday, state retirees and their spouses, family members and...
thecentersquare.com
$8M in federal funding to be used in Delaware for lead abatement
(The Center Square) – Federal funding will be used to ensure Delaware residents in one county will be protected from lead. Democratic U.S. Sent. Tom Carper, Chris Coons and Lisa Blunt-Rochester announced $8 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will be utilized in New Castle County to eliminate lead to make homes safer.
WDEL 1150AM
Appoquinimink committee recommends upping security as district continues to expand
Appoquinimink saw another year of significant growth going into this school year, and a district committee is recommending adding additional security to their campuses. New Castle County's southernmost district saw an increase of 338 students to 12,804 according to their preliminary September 30th count released at their school board meeting this week.
billypenn.com
All about the Union League — and why a Philly institution is honoring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
Members of the Union League of Philadelphia have been voicing complaints about the exclusive social club giving Florida Governor Ron DeSantis one of its top awards. DeSantis is set to receive a gold medal from the 159-year-old institution headquartered on South Broad Street, which was first established to support President Abraham Lincoln and the Union effort as the Civil War expanded. Lincoln, in fact, was the first gold medal recipient.
beckersasc.com
11 universities that produce the wealthiest alumni
A fourth of the 400 wealthiest people in the U.S. in 2022 went to one of 11 universities, with the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia) producing the highest number of wealthy alumni, according to an article published Oct. 2 by Forbes. Eleven universities that produce the most billionaires:. Note: Two universities...
1 of America’s Richest Keeps Residence in Delaware County
She is one of the 400 richest people in America and she and she happens to live in Delaware County. Three others live nearby. Seven residents from the region made the Forbes 400 list of America’s richest people, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal. Victoria Mars, in Newtown...
WBOC
Potassium Iodide Distribution Scheduled for Middletown Oct. 13
SMYRNA, Del. – The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) and Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) will distribute potassium iodide tablets (KI) to Delaware residents living within a ten mile radius of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations. The free tablets will be distributed on Thursday, Oct. 13, between...
WBOC
Delaware Department of Corrections Offering $10k Hiring Bonus
Dover, DE – New Correctional Officer recruits for the Delaware Department of Correction, will receive a $10,000 signing bonus, effective immediately. This increased $10,000 signing bonus will be available for the next Correctional Officer Training Academy classes which are scheduled to begin in October, one of six academy classes offered throughout the year. Candidates can begin their application process online at, here. Potential applicants who have questions about the hiring process or want to learn more about the Department are encouraged to contact DOC’s recruiters at 302-739-JOIN (5646) or doc.recruiting@delaware.gov or can visit DOC’s recruiting webpage at www.joindelawaredoc.com.
WBOC
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in October
DOVER, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware on Wednesday announced the dates for its October drive-thru mobile food pantries. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 10 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
delawarepublic.org
While teacher shortage issue is a statewide problem, northern schools have more openings
All three counties in Delaware face teacher shortages, but one in particular is being hit harder. Most of New Castle County’s school districts have some schools dealing with teacher shortages. The Deptartment of Education’s website lists Red Clay and Christina as having 10 schools with openings; Colonial has four, while Brandywine only has one.
we-heart.com
From a historic 1885 Victorian brownstone, The Quoin Hotel offers Wilmington, Delaware, a singular new hospitality concept...
A new 24-room hotel has opened in downtown Wilmington, Delaware. The luxurious boutique is a partnership between local developers The Buccini/Pollin Group (BPG) and hospitality firm Method Co. (familiar to these pages for projects such as Wm. Mulherin’s Sons, ROOST and HIROKI) and boasts the city’s first rooftop bar which is perched at penthouse level and offers one-of-a-kind views of the adjoining courtyard, as well as the steeple of the Old Town Hall.
Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in Pa. suburbs | Opinion
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
Dozen PA Residents Charged In Federal $1 Million Social Security Fraud Case
Nearly a dozen Pennsylvania residents have been charged in a $1 million federal social security fraud case, with nine already pleading guilty, authorities announced. The charges stem from a targeted investigation to catch those who steal a dead beneficiary's social security payments, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said on Monday, Oct. 3.
Delaware County food bank opens new warehouse to meet needs
ESSINGTON, Pa. (CBS) – A local food bank is opening a new warehouse to better serve the people in need. Caring for Friends has a new food distribution center in Essington, Delaware County.The location will be open two days a week for produce, shelf-stable food and protein pick-up.The new warehouse is located at 433 Seminole Street in Essington.The food bank serves communities in Delaware County and Southern and Western Philadelphia.
Mayor’s chief of staff leaves administration for the nonprofit health care sector
With 15 months left in his administration, Mayor Jim Kenney is breaking in a new chief of staff to replace Jim Engler, who left the post after more than four years. His deputy, Christina Pastrana Hernandez, replaced him at City Hall on Friday.
WBOC
Series of Storms Impact Kent County
KENT COUNTY, Del.- Although beach towns in southern Delaware are being hit the hardest, what's left of Hurricane Ian impacts Kent County as well. Roads in Milford, Magnolia and Frederica have been closed off due to flooding. Delaware's Department of Transportation tells us roadway closures are a last resort, but,...
WBOC
Delaware Announces First Two Cases of Flu for 2022-2023 Season
DOVER, Del.– Delaware has announced the state's first two confirmed cases of influenza for the 2022-2023 flu season. The Delaware Division of Public Health says the cases involve a New Castle County child under the age of 5, infected with influenza strain A/H3, who was not vaccinated, as well as a 32-year-old Kent County woman, with influenza strain A, who was vaccinated.
firststateupdate.com
Man Federally Indicted In Newport Cigarette Robberies, Facing 20 Years
A federal grand jury returned an indictment last week charging a Baltimore, Maryland man with three counts of Hobbs Act Robbery. According to the indictment, Donald Gladden, 56, robbed three tobacco stores in New Castle, Delaware during a 10-day crime spree this summer. The Indictment alleges Gladden committed robberies on May 27, May 31, and June 5, 2022, taking cash and Newport cigarettes during each incident.
