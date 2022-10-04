ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Delaware LIVE News

State retirees protest Carney admin’s Medicare Advantage plan

Delaware state government retirees gathered in Wilmington Tuesday with a message for Gov. John Carney and his political appointees: “Keep your hands off our Medicare.” The crowd of mostly senior citizens planned to protest outside the Carvel State Office Building, where the governor, attorney general and New Castle County lawmakers have offices. Rain forced them indoors to the city and ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
thecentersquare.com

$8M in federal funding to be used in Delaware for lead abatement

(The Center Square) – Federal funding will be used to ensure Delaware residents in one county will be protected from lead. Democratic U.S. Sent. Tom Carper, Chris Coons and Lisa Blunt-Rochester announced $8 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will be utilized in New Castle County to eliminate lead to make homes safer.
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Local
Delaware Education
Local
Delaware Business
Wilmington, DE
Business
Wilmington, DE
Education
billypenn.com

All about the Union League — and why a Philly institution is honoring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Members of the Union League of Philadelphia have been voicing complaints about the exclusive social club giving Florida Governor Ron DeSantis one of its top awards. DeSantis is set to receive a gold medal from the 159-year-old institution headquartered on South Broad Street, which was first established to support President Abraham Lincoln and the Union effort as the Civil War expanded. Lincoln, in fact, was the first gold medal recipient.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
beckersasc.com

11 universities that produce the wealthiest alumni

A fourth of the 400 wealthiest people in the U.S. in 2022 went to one of 11 universities, with the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia) producing the highest number of wealthy alumni, according to an article published Oct. 2 by Forbes. Eleven universities that produce the most billionaires:. Note: Two universities...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juliana Stratton
WBOC

Potassium Iodide Distribution Scheduled for Middletown Oct. 13

SMYRNA, Del. – The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) and Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) will distribute potassium iodide tablets (KI) to Delaware residents living within a ten mile radius of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations. The free tablets will be distributed on Thursday, Oct. 13, between...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
WBOC

Delaware Department of Corrections Offering $10k Hiring Bonus

Dover, DE – New Correctional Officer recruits for the Delaware Department of Correction, will receive a $10,000 signing bonus, effective immediately. This increased $10,000 signing bonus will be available for the next Correctional Officer Training Academy classes which are scheduled to begin in October, one of six academy classes offered throughout the year. Candidates can begin their application process online at, here. Potential applicants who have questions about the hiring process or want to learn more about the Department are encouraged to contact DOC’s recruiters at 302-739-JOIN (5646) or doc.recruiting@delaware.gov or can visit DOC’s recruiting webpage at www.joindelawaredoc.com.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in October

DOVER, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware on Wednesday announced the dates for its October drive-thru mobile food pantries. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 10 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
GEORGETOWN, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delaware State University#Wealth Management#Investment Management#Linus College#Icm#Bny Mellon#Pimco#Visa#Atm
we-heart.com

From a historic 1885 Victorian brownstone, The Quoin Hotel offers Wilmington, Delaware, a singular new hospitality concept...

A new 24-room hotel has opened in downtown Wilmington, Delaware. The luxurious boutique is a partnership between local developers The Buccini/Pollin Group (BPG) and hospitality firm Method Co. (familiar to these pages for projects such as Wm. Mulherin’s Sons, ROOST and HIROKI) and boasts the city’s first rooftop bar which is perched at penthouse level and offers one-of-a-kind views of the adjoining courtyard, as well as the steeple of the Old Town Hall.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Delaware County food bank opens new warehouse to meet needs

ESSINGTON, Pa. (CBS) – A local food bank is opening a new warehouse to better serve the people in need. Caring for Friends has a new food distribution center in Essington, Delaware County.The location will be open two days a week for produce, shelf-stable food and protein pick-up.The new warehouse is located at 433 Seminole Street in Essington.The food bank serves communities in Delaware County and Southern and Western Philadelphia.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
WBOC

Series of Storms Impact Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Del.- Although beach towns in southern Delaware are being hit the hardest, what's left of Hurricane Ian impacts Kent County as well. Roads in Milford, Magnolia and Frederica have been closed off due to flooding. Delaware's Department of Transportation tells us roadway closures are a last resort, but,...
KENT COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Delaware Announces First Two Cases of Flu for 2022-2023 Season

DOVER, Del.– Delaware has announced the state's first two confirmed cases of influenza for the 2022-2023 flu season. The Delaware Division of Public Health says the cases involve a New Castle County child under the age of 5, infected with influenza strain A/H3, who was not vaccinated, as well as a 32-year-old Kent County woman, with influenza strain A, who was vaccinated.
DELAWARE STATE
firststateupdate.com

Man Federally Indicted In Newport Cigarette Robberies, Facing 20 Years

A federal grand jury returned an indictment last week charging a Baltimore, Maryland man with three counts of Hobbs Act Robbery. According to the indictment, Donald Gladden, 56, robbed three tobacco stores in New Castle, Delaware during a 10-day crime spree this summer. The Indictment alleges Gladden committed robberies on May 27, May 31, and June 5, 2022, taking cash and Newport cigarettes during each incident.
NEW CASTLE, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy