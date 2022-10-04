ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

ClutchPoints

Steve Nash names Nets starters alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons for preseason opener

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash announced ahead of their preseason opener that Joe Harris and Nic Claxton would start alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. Claxton moves into the starting center role following the departure of Andre Drummond. Harris gets the nod Monday as Brooklyn’s last starter, a spot that has been a question mark entering this season. The 31-year-old has started all but four of his games played over the last four seasons.
Yardbarker

B/R Mock Trade Sends Suns PF Jae Crowder to Cleveland

The Phoenix Suns have been searching for a trade partner for Jae Crowder for quite some time, as the power forward was involved in plenty of trade discussions over the summer. Now, with the team mutually agreeing to excuse Crowder from practice, it appears Crowder's time in Phoenix is coming to an end.
CBS Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves 2022-23 NBA preview: Gobert + Towns + Edwards could equal the start of something big

The Minnesota Timberwolves made the playoffs last season for the first time in four years, then followed that up by pulling off a surprising blockbuster trade to land three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. Gobert's impact will be felt immediately for the Wolves, especially on the defensive side of the ball. With Gobert in tow, in addition to the newly-extended Karl-Anthony Towns, a rising star in Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell, things are looking up for Minnesota.
Yardbarker

'Theo Pinson Rule' enforced in Lakers-Suns preseason game

The NBA has vowed to cut down on bench celebrations this season. New "points of emphasis" for referees this year include new guidelines that forbid bench players to stand for extended amounts of time, to walk out onto the court, or to stand behind players and yell as they take three-pointers in front of the bench.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut

Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 10/5/22

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on October 5, 2022. Panzura preseason postgame wrap: Pelicans 129, Bulls 125. New Orleans figured to hold an early-season advantage on some opponents based on continuity, having brought back every major contributor...
