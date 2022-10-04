Read full article on original website
Related
Steve Nash names Nets starters alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons for preseason opener
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash announced ahead of their preseason opener that Joe Harris and Nic Claxton would start alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. Claxton moves into the starting center role following the departure of Andre Drummond. Harris gets the nod Monday as Brooklyn’s last starter, a spot that has been a question mark entering this season. The 31-year-old has started all but four of his games played over the last four seasons.
LA Clippers Waive Three Players From Roster
Three players have been removed from their roster.
NBA Legend Jamal Crawford Makes A Huge Announcement
On Thursday, Jamal Crawford announced that he will be joining the NBA on TNT. The three-time 6th Man of The Year most recently played for the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns.
NBA, Celtics Twitter react to Boston's 125-119 overtime loss to the Raptors
The Boston Celtics hosted the Toronto Raptors for their second of four preseason exhibition games on Wednesday night, the last home tilt in the slate of friendlies ahead of the Celtics’ 2022-23 campaign. Boston jumped out to an early lead, but the Raptors fought back, clawing back into striking...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
B/R Mock Trade Sends Suns PF Jae Crowder to Cleveland
The Phoenix Suns have been searching for a trade partner for Jae Crowder for quite some time, as the power forward was involved in plenty of trade discussions over the summer. Now, with the team mutually agreeing to excuse Crowder from practice, it appears Crowder's time in Phoenix is coming to an end.
Clippers Sign Former Celtics And Jazz Player
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers signed Malik Fitts. The 25-year-old played for the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz last season.
CBS Sports
Minnesota Timberwolves 2022-23 NBA preview: Gobert + Towns + Edwards could equal the start of something big
The Minnesota Timberwolves made the playoffs last season for the first time in four years, then followed that up by pulling off a surprising blockbuster trade to land three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. Gobert's impact will be felt immediately for the Wolves, especially on the defensive side of the ball. With Gobert in tow, in addition to the newly-extended Karl-Anthony Towns, a rising star in Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell, things are looking up for Minnesota.
NOLA.com
Zion Williamson and the Pelicans able to 'click' in the star forward's return
When Zion Williamson slashed into the lane early in the second quarter, four Chicago Bulls players converged. Williamson passed the ball to a wide-open CJ McCollum, who coolly knocked down a 3-pointer from the left corner. McCollum was one of nine players on the Pelicans’ roster who had never played...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
'Theo Pinson Rule' enforced in Lakers-Suns preseason game
The NBA has vowed to cut down on bench celebrations this season. New "points of emphasis" for referees this year include new guidelines that forbid bench players to stand for extended amounts of time, to walk out onto the court, or to stand behind players and yell as they take three-pointers in front of the bench.
NBA・
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut
Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
NBA・
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 10/5/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on October 5, 2022. Panzura preseason postgame wrap: Pelicans 129, Bulls 125. New Orleans figured to hold an early-season advantage on some opponents based on continuity, having brought back every major contributor...
WATCH: Jaime Jaquez Jr. on Recovery, Becoming UCLA's Veteran Leader
The senior is one of several players left from the 2021 Final Four team, and he said he is ready to welcome the young Bruins into the rotation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eagles' Haason Reddick looking forward to another game in Arizona
Linebacker Haason Reddick is the one player on the Philadelphia Eagles’ active roster that used to play for the Arizona Cardinals. Reddick, of course, was the Cardinals’ first-round pick in 2017 and spent four years with the team, largely not working out because they wanted him to be an off-ball linebacker.
Comments / 0