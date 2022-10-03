Read full article on original website
Related
emueagles.com
Volleyball Rallies Late, Comes up Short Against Ohio
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eastern Michigan University volleyball team fell to the Ohio University Bobcats 3-1 (23-25, 21-25, 25-22, 22-25) inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center tonight, Oct. 7, in a Mid-American Conference clash between the two schools. Despite rallying to win the third set, Eastern (1-16, 0-5 MAC)...
emueagles.com
Swim & Dive Announce 2022-23 Schedule
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University swimming and diving program announced its 2022-23 schedule Friday, Sept. 30. The slate includes nine meets in total and five home meets, including the annual Green and White Scrimmage, Oct. 1, and the Senior Day Extravaganza, Feb. 4. The Eagles will...
Comments / 0