YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University swimming and diving program announced its 2022-23 schedule Friday, Sept. 30. The slate includes nine meets in total and five home meets, including the annual Green and White Scrimmage, Oct. 1, and the Senior Day Extravaganza, Feb. 4. The Eagles will...

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO