Related
CNBC
North Korean missile launch raises alarm in Washington
The Biden administration deployed a coordinated response on multiple levels to North Korea's long-range ballistic missile launch. Officials who spoke to their counterparts in Japan and South Korea included President Joe Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan. The United States...
Japan issues rare alert as North Korea fires missile without warning over main island
Japan urged residents to take shelter early Tuesday morning after North Korea fired a ballistic missile without warning over the country for the first time in five years, in a major and potentially dangerous escalation of recent weapons tests by the Kim Jong Un regime.
North Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation
The South Korean and U.S. militaries responded by launching fighter jets that fired weapons at a target off South Korea’s west coast.
Russian missile razes Ukraine apartment block, Putin's generals face public backlash
BAKHMUT, Ukraine/KYIV, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A Russian missile demolished an apartment block in a Ukrainian region that Moscow says it has annexed, killing at least three people, as discontent mounted within Russia about the handling of the war by the top brass.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Biden speaks with Japanese PM after North Korean missile launch
President Biden on Tuesday spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida after a North Korean missile launch over Japan a day earlier. “The two leaders jointly condemned the DPRK’s missile test in the strongest terms, recognizing the launch as a danger to the Japanese people, destabilizing to the region and a clear violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions,” the White House said in a readout of the call.
nationalinterest.org
New Missile Tests in North Korea Following Harris Visit
Vice President Kamala Harris vowed that the United States maintained an “ironclad” commitment to South Korea’s defense and praised the alignment between the two countries with regard to North Korea’s nuclear and missile program. The South Korean government reported on Thursday night that North Korea had...
WTOP
South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
S.Korea, U.S., Japan to stage anti-submarine drills amid N.Korea tension
SEOUL, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The naval forces of South Korea, the United States and Japan will stage their major trilateral anti-submarine exercises for the first time in five years on Friday, amid tension over North Korea's recent series of missile tests.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
A Dozen North Korean Warplanes Buzzed The South Korean Border
The South Korean military scrambled 30 F-15K fighter jets on Thursday (October 6) after 12 North Korean warplanes buzzed the South Korean border as part of a military drill. The South Korean jets did not engage the warplanes, which included eight fighter jets and four bombers. The stand-off between the two squadrons lasted about an hour.
KESQ
Seoul: North Korea fires another missile toward sea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was made Thursday morning but gave no further details like how far the weapon flew. Thursday’s launch came two days...
nationalinterest.org
U.S. and South Korea Fire Back at North Korea With Missile Drills
Both sides fired a pair of ATACMS short-range ballistic missiles as part of the Wednesday launch. The United States and South Korea conducted missile drills off the coast of the Korean Peninsula on Wednesday in response to North Korea’s test launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) the day before.
U.S. slams Beijing and Moscow after latest North Korean missile tests
The U.S. ambassador to the UN accused Beijing and Moscow of "enabling" North Korea's military after it fired two more ballistic missiles on Thursday following a Security Council meeting on the country's recent launches. Why it matters: Thursday's launch was the sixth in 12 days, occurring after the U.S. redeployed...
China, Russia 'Enabling North Korea' and Kim's Missile Tests: U.S. Envoy
North Korea's strongman leader, Kim Jong Un, has conducted nearly 40 missile tests this year.
In highly unusual move, North Korea flies warplanes near South Korea after missile launches
South Korea says North Korea flew 12 warplanes near their mutual border on Thursday, prompting South Korea to scramble 30 military planes in response.
AOL Corp
North Korea launches second missile this week amid US and South Korean drills
North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Thursday morning local time, just two days after Pyongyang sent an intermediate-range ballistic missile flying over Japan, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said. About 40 missiles have been launched by North Korea this year, including six...
North Korea launches missile toward South Korean waters after U.S. sends carrier to region
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff did not provide any further details on the launch, which they said occurred Thursday morning local time, according to The Associated Press.
BBC
North Korea carries out sixth missile launch in two weeks
North Korea fired another two ballistic missiles on Thursday - the sixth such banned launch in less than two weeks. Pyongyang on Wednesday described its recent blitz as "just counteraction measures" to joint US and South Korean military drills. On Tuesday Pyongyang fired a missile over Japan, prompting the US...
U.S. and South Korea fire missiles into sea after Pyongyang launch over Japan
The U.S. and South Korean held joint live-fire military drills in response to Pyongyang's longest-range ballistic missile test that caused alarm in Japan as it flew over the country on Tuesday. Driving the news: The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command tweeted that the exercises were designed to "showcase combined deterrent & dynamic...
North Korea continues missile tests, Taiwan condemns launches
Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs publicly criticized North Korea on Saturday after the regime's latest in a series of ballistic missile launches.
americanmilitarynews.com
Videos: Ballistic missile explodes in South Korea
A South Korean ballistic missile malfunctioned during takeoff and fell back to the ground in a massive explosion on Wednesday. The South Korean military decided to conduct multiple ballistic missile tests on Wednesday in response to a North Korean missile launch on Tuesday. The South Korean Yonhap News Agency reported South Korean and U.S. forces together launched four MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) tactical ballistic missiles into the ocean off their east coast.
