CNBC

North Korean missile launch raises alarm in Washington

The Biden administration deployed a coordinated response on multiple levels to North Korea's long-range ballistic missile launch. Officials who spoke to their counterparts in Japan and South Korea included President Joe Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan. The United States...
MILITARY
The Hill

Biden speaks with Japanese PM after North Korean missile launch

President Biden on Tuesday spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida after a North Korean missile launch over Japan a day earlier. “The two leaders jointly condemned the DPRK’s missile test in the strongest terms, recognizing the launch as a danger to the Japanese people, destabilizing to the region and a clear violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions,” the White House said in a readout of the call.
WORLD
nationalinterest.org

New Missile Tests in North Korea Following Harris Visit

Vice President Kamala Harris vowed that the United States maintained an “ironclad” commitment to South Korea’s defense and praised the alignment between the two countries with regard to North Korea’s nuclear and missile program. The South Korean government reported on Thursday night that North Korea had...
POTUS
iheart.com

A Dozen North Korean Warplanes Buzzed The South Korean Border

The South Korean military scrambled 30 F-15K fighter jets on Thursday (October 6) after 12 North Korean warplanes buzzed the South Korean border as part of a military drill. The South Korean jets did not engage the warplanes, which included eight fighter jets and four bombers. The stand-off between the two squadrons lasted about an hour.
MILITARY
KESQ

Seoul: North Korea fires another missile toward sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was made Thursday morning but gave no further details like how far the weapon flew. Thursday’s launch came two days...
WORLD
nationalinterest.org

U.S. and South Korea Fire Back at North Korea With Missile Drills

Both sides fired a pair of ATACMS short-range ballistic missiles as part of the Wednesday launch. The United States and South Korea conducted missile drills off the coast of the Korean Peninsula on Wednesday in response to North Korea’s test launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) the day before.
MILITARY
Axios

U.S. slams Beijing and Moscow after latest North Korean missile tests

The U.S. ambassador to the UN accused Beijing and Moscow of "enabling" North Korea's military after it fired two more ballistic missiles on Thursday following a Security Council meeting on the country's recent launches. Why it matters: Thursday's launch was the sixth in 12 days, occurring after the U.S. redeployed...
MILITARY
AOL Corp

North Korea launches second missile this week amid US and South Korean drills

North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Thursday morning local time, just two days after Pyongyang sent an intermediate-range ballistic missile flying over Japan, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said. About 40 missiles have been launched by North Korea this year, including six...
POLITICS
BBC

North Korea carries out sixth missile launch in two weeks

North Korea fired another two ballistic missiles on Thursday - the sixth such banned launch in less than two weeks. Pyongyang on Wednesday described its recent blitz as "just counteraction measures" to joint US and South Korean military drills. On Tuesday Pyongyang fired a missile over Japan, prompting the US...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Ballistic missile explodes in South Korea

A South Korean ballistic missile malfunctioned during takeoff and fell back to the ground in a massive explosion on Wednesday. The South Korean military decided to conduct multiple ballistic missile tests on Wednesday in response to a North Korean missile launch on Tuesday. The South Korean Yonhap News Agency reported South Korean and U.S. forces together launched four MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) tactical ballistic missiles into the ocean off their east coast.
MILITARY

