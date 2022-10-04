BenFred: No one should be sweating Cardinals MVP candidate Nolan Arenado's opt-out

Read full article on original website
Pirates did the right thing honoring Molina and Pujols
On the one hand, I can’t stand the St. Louis Cardinals. During the 2013-2015 run for the Pirates, it was the Cardinals who prevented the Bucs from advancing to the NLCS.
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits 703rd homer, passes Barry Bonds, Babe Ruth marks
Albert Pujols reached possibly the final benchmarks of his MLB tenure in the St. Louis Cardinals' latest loss, breaking Barry Bonds and Babe Ruth records with career homer No. 703 in a loss at PNC Park.
Cardinals lose final regular season game, Wild Card Series begins Friday
PITTSBURGH — Wednesday’s Game Report: Pirates 5, Cardinals 3. With the preliminaries out of the way, the Cardinals can now officially turn their attention to the postseason. A loss to the Pirates on Wednesday in Pittsburgh brought the regular season to a close with a 93-69 record, good...
Rockies Make MLB History Against 110-Win Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers had an improbable comeback to reach 110 wins over the weekend, but now are on the wrong end of MLB history with consecutive losses to the Colorado Rockies. According to STATS LLC, the Rockies are the first team in MLB history with back-to-back victories in the...
Dodgers vs Rockies: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for October 5
The Dodgers head into their season finale riding a three-game losing streak. A win today would give them 111 on the season and set a new franchise mark for best winning percentage in a season. Also on the line are a couple personal chases for Freddie Freeman, who is four hits away from 200 and four points behind Jeff McNeil in the NL batting average race.
The Cardinals Honored Pujols, Molina & Wainwright
Leadoff: The St. Louis CardinalsWatch more from AJ and the CornerAbout The Show:. A.J. Reilly: So let’s travel to the St. Louis Cardinals for the lead off today. And the way that they handled two of their legends, Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols. Stepping away from the game of baseball after two fantastic, fantastic careers and there’s some speculation as to whether or not another legend of theirs, Adam Wainwright, will also step away from the gain.
Cardinals: Students, workers should be excused for Molina and Pujols Day
St. Louis Cardinals greats Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have been given their own holidays. St. Louis should grant people time off to celebrate them. Baseball is more than a pastime for your average St. Louis-area resident — it’s a necessity, as integral to survival as food and shelter. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have provided sustenance to St. Louis Cardinals fans for well over a decade, and St. Louis mayor Tishaura Jones just declared Oct. 4 to be Yadier Molina day and Oct. 5 as Albert Pujols day. The days were chosen to reflect the pair’s iconic jersey numbers.
