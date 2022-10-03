Read full article on original website
Bryce Jamin Gast
Bryce Jamin Gast, 41, died unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 3, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Bryce was born July 8, 1981. He married Kelly Ray, on Oct. 29, 2011; she survives. He is also survived by his daughters, Indy and Pippa; his parents, Mark (Kathy Griswold) Gast, Akron; sister Kyleigh (fiancée Todd Andrews) Gast, Akron; and his grandmother Ruth Griswold, Warsaw.
Linda Ann Miller
Linda Ann Miller, 82, South Whitley, died peacefully at 2:29 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Parkview Randallia, Fort Wayne, where she was a patient for the past two weeks. Born Feb. 7, 1940, in Silver Lake, she was a daughter of the late Elmer and Lorene (Howard) Howard. Growing up in the Claypool area, she graduated from Claypool High School in 1958.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Total Recovery Service Inc. v. Owen Family Funeral Home v. General Audit Corporation v. Geraldine Slaymaker, $2,030.12. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler...
Mary Ann Hyndman
Mary Ann Hyndman, 78, Columbia City, died peacefully at 8:28 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Parkview Randallia, Fort Wayne. She was born Dec. 14, 1943. On Aug. 30, 1963, she married Richard E. Hyndman; he survives in Columbia City. She is also survived by her children, Rick E. (Chas)...
Stephen Lee Hensley — UPDATED
Stephen Lee Hensley, 58, Argos, died at 1:43 p.m. Oct. 4, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. Stephen is survived by his sisters, Deborah O’Connor, Fort Wayne, Reva (Eric) Anglin, Warsaw, Peggy (Brad) Watkins, Plymouth and Pheby Hensley, Warsaw, Indiana; and his brother, Mark Hensley, Argos. Arrangements have been...
Mary Ann Bernadette Young
Mary Ann Bernadette (Homan) Young, 83, Huntington, died Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at her residence in Huntington. Mary Ann was born June 25, 1939. She married John “Jack” Bernard Young on Feb. 7, 1969; he preceded her in death. Mary Ann is survived by her two sons, John...
Scott M. Brown
Scott Michael Brown, 51, Warsaw, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Scott was born Sept. 27, 1971, to Toni Bullers (Shafer) and Michael Brown. Scott is survived by his daughter Bailey Brown, Fort Wayne; his father, Michael (Cheryl) Brown, Warsaw; sister, Keni (Kerry Tucker) Brown, Etna Green; brother, Derek (Amy) Brown, Warsaw; niece, Emma Tucker, Etna Green; nephew, Bronson Brown, Warsaw; his stepfather, Bruce Shafer, Akron; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by his enormous “family” of friends who will forever cherish their time with him. Scott was preceded in death this year by his loving mother, Toni Schafer.
Steven Dale Weaver
Steven Dale Weaver, 72, Claypool, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at his residence in Claypool, surrounded by family after many years of suffering from dementia. Steve was born June 20, 1950, in Elkhart, to the late Dale and Rosalie (Robison) Weaver. He graduated from Nappanee High School in 1968. He married on April 19, 1980, in the Etna Green Church of Christ, to Teresa (Flenar) Weaver; she survives. Steve was a loving and hardworking husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family, working hard and experiencing the great outdoors.
Willard Allen Pugh
Bill Allen Pugh, 79, Logansport, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in his residence in Logansport. He was born Feb. 28, 1943. On April 27, 1966, he married Phyllis Louise Carithers, who preceded in death. Surviving are three daughters, Wendy Sue Stanley, Logansport, Joy Pugh, Logansport and Phyllis (Michael) Davis, Elkhart;...
From The Historical Files: Former Kosciusko County Teacher DeVere Brant
WINONA LAKE — Miss DeVere Brant, Winona Lake, called “the best teacher in all the world” by her first-grade pupils in the Atwood School, is the Kosciusko County Federation of Clubs’ candidate in a national teacher award contest. A native of Milford, Brant is now rounding...
Georgia Krichbaum — UPDATED
Georgia S. Krichbaum, 79, Warsaw, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Born April 29, 1943, in Mousie, Ky., Georgia was the daughter of Greene Conley and Jayhazie Conley-Swihart. Georgia worked for 45 years and retired from the former Morton Powder Coating, working in human resources....
Wesley Louis Schaefer
Wesley Louis Schaefer, 78, Silver Lake, died unexpectedly at 5:20 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at his residence in Silver Lake. He was born Jan. 5, 1944, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Arlene Rose (Crandall) and Louis Schaefer. On Feb. 23, 1974, he married Nancy Ann Burhop, and they shared 48 years of marriage together before he died.
Conrad G. Neff — UPDATED
Conrad G. Neff, 91, New Paris, died peacefully Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, surrounded by his family in his home in New Paris. Born Feb. 27, 1931, in rural Bourbon, he was the son of Clarence and Freeda (Eaglebarger) Neff. Conrad was a 1949 graduate of New Paris High School and...
‘Move Kosciusko’ Challenge Begins Monday
WARSAW — The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the first annual Move Kosciusko Challenge. This event will feature health related challenges to encourage Kosciusko County residents to be active while utilizing some of the amazing assets we have here in our community. Kosciusko County residents are...
Delta Theta Tau Sorority Donates To The Blazer Boutique
WARSAW — Delta Theta Tau sorority sisters would like to express their gratitude to their Warsaw community friends who help them raise funds through their annual spring geranium sales and their fall butterbraid sales. The proceeds of those sales are distributed philanthropically back into the local community. The sorority...
The Uncanny Similarities Of Joe Shepherd And Ambrose Bierce
WARSAW – My mouth dropped open as I saw that the World’s Greatest Curmudgeon had also been an extraordinarily handsome man. The black and white photo did not lie. Although I had not heard about him, in 1868 the face, talents, and sardonic wit of Warsaw, Ind., native Ambrose Bierce were legendary. I closed the history book and made a phone call to someone who might help me find out more.
Delmar Estep Sr.
Delmar Estep Sr., 69, Mentone, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. He was born Dec. 5, 1952, in Matewan, W.Va., the son of the late James and Alta (Blankenship) Estep. On July 3, 1971, Delmar married Mary (Wadkins) Estep in Warsaw. He retired from Superior Wood Products after 30 years with the company. Delmar loved the time he spent with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren; he was a sports fan who liked University of Kentucky Wildcats basketball and Miami Dolphins football.
Leona L. Trowbridge
Leona L. Trowbridge, 78, Wakarusa, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Wakarusa. She was born Dec. 8, 1943. On Aug. 25, 1962, she married Gene H. Trowbridge, and he preceded her in death. Surviving are two sons Larry (Melody) Trowbridge Sr., Wakarusa and Bruce (Sally) Trowbridge,...
Wells County History Teacher Named Top Teacher In Indiana
BLUFFTON — The Indiana Department of Education announced that Tara Cocanower, a world history teacher at Bluffton High School, has been named the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year. “For many educators, becoming a teacher is a calling to serve others and make a positive impact on the world,...
Frances J. Kottkamp
Frances J. Kottkamp, 84, Rochester, died at 2:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Wynnfield Crossing, Rochester. She was born Dec. 27, 1937. On Oct. 17, 1959, she married Ronald R. Kottkamp. He preceded her in death. Survivors include her sons, Kenneth A. (fiance’ Karen Cook), Kewanna and Keith A....
