Las Vegas Weekly
Self-taught artist Juan Ochoa’s murals are popping up all over Las Vegas
When you head down to Fremont Street for a bacon-wrapped Dirt Dog this weekend, take a second to look up. Just above their menu is a mural of a seaside and a portrait of the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, done in vibrant oranges and blues. Twenty-two-year-old Juan Ochoa is the...
Fox5 KVVU
Light Nightclub permanently closing on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A nightclub in Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip informed employees on Wednesday that it would be permanently closing its doors. In a statement, owner Clique Hospitality said it would work with its employees to transition them to other positions at the company’s 10 other Las Vegas venues.
963kklz.com
9 Must-Do Halloween Family Fun Events In Las Vegas
It’s here! It’s here! October is here!! I’m not excited, you’re excited! But seriously, we can hardly contain ourselves. It’s the month of all things spooky and Las Vegas is getting her Halloween decorations out. And kiddos old and young are looking forward to the Halloween family fun around the corner.
vegas24seven.com
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES RETURN OF EPIC DRINKSGIVING BLACKOUT PARTY WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23 WITH FLO RIDA
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES RETURN OF EPIC DRINKSGIVING BLACKOUT PARTY WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23 WITH FLO RIDA. Multi-award-winning artist, Flo Rida, will host the highly anticipated Blackout party for Fremont Street Experience’s DrinksGiving party on November 23 alongside The Great Onesie Bar Crawl. (Photo Credit: Black Raven Films) Fremont Street...
Fox5 KVVU
‘Wine Walk’ to benefit Las Vegas nonprofit to be held at Downtown Summerlin
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nonprofit New Vista has announced it will host a “Wine Walk” event at Downtown Summerlin later this month. According to organizers, New Vista will host the “wine walk” from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. As part of...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Henderson, NV
Jhomarie note: 4. LE cafe du lac is temporarily closed. https://prnt.sc/l7or0Ene-rCK https://prnt.sc/scldbqGIiwwq. Henderson, Nevada is a city southeast of downtown Las Vegas and is the second largest city in the state. What began as an area almost solely used for supplying magnesium during World War II later became a bustling community with an impressive nightlife and plenty of options for dining in style.
news3lv.com
Celebrate the holidays at Allegiant Stadium with all-new holiday experience
Las Vegas (KSNV) — With the holidays coming up, Allegiant Stadium is providing the community with a new way to celebrate this Christmas season. On Thursday, December 8th, and Friday, December 9th, the venue will transform itself into an unforgettable holiday atmosphere featuring live entertainment, festive décor, and Las Vegas Raiders experiences available to six corporate groups per evening.
Fox5 KVVU
Free ‘National Night Out’ events happening Tuesday across Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Neighbors and police across the Las Vegas Valley will come together Tuesday night for “National Night Out.”. The free, fun, family-friendly events are designed to foster bonds between the community and officers who work in their area. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is...
963kklz.com
Cutting-Edge ‘Hybrid’ Hotel Planned For Downtown Las Vegas
A cutting-edge “hybrid” hotel is being planned for construction in the downtown Las Vegas Arts District. According to an article by Jaclyn Schultz on Fox5Vegas.com, this type of hotel will cater to a “mix of traditional tourists, travelers on work assignments, and locals who want to live in the budding Las Vegas city center.”
LIST: Las Vegas Halloween Happenings in 2022
Halloween will fall on a Monday this year and there will be plenty of spooky events around the valley for all ages. 8NewsNow.com has compiled a list of some you might consider visiting if you're not too frightened.
news3lv.com
NDOC correctional entry salaries not as competitive as jails in the Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Correctional officer salaries in the Nevada Department of Corrections are lower by at least $10,000 when compared to starting correctional officer salaries for jails in the Las Vegas valley. The NDOC website shows the salary range starting for a correctional officer trainee at $46,500. However,...
Dominique Ansel Las Vegas Opens October 21
The cronut is about to arrive at Caesars Palace
Fox5 KVVU
Members-only indoor golf club to open in southwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new members-only indoor golf club will open its doors in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, developers announced Wednesday. According to a news release, the facility, dubbed Chip Shots, will open its flagship location late spring 2023 near West Flamingo and the 215. Developers say...
lasvegasmagazine.com
Las Vegas entertainment community pays tribute to legendary artist Franco Dragone
It’s almost impossible to gauge the impact Franco Dragone has had in Las Vegas, helping guide the look and feel of so many entertainment productions, which millions of fans have enjoyed for decades. Following his death on Sept. 30, tributes have been pouring in from every sector of the entertainment and hospitality industry.
cohaitungchi.com
14 Fun Things To Do Outdoors and Off the Strip in Vegas
Did someone say Vegas? While Las Vegas is known for partying and gambling, Sin City has a lot more to entertainment and attractions to offer. You are reading: Nature things to do in vegas | 14 Fun Things To Do Outdoors and Off the Strip in Vegas. If you’re looking...
Homicide investigation underway near Lake Mead, MLK
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Thursday morning that happened overnight near Lake Mead and Martin Luther King boulevards.
Car crashes into Las Vegas day care
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A car crashed into a building that houses a day care on Wednesday. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. at 4270 South Rainbow Blvd., which appears to be a day care center, according to an online search of the address. Police are investigating the incident and said no injuries were reported. […]
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces 4th temple in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has announced it will build a fourth temple in the state of Nevada. It will be the second temple in the Las Vegas valley and will be built in the northwest Lone Mountain area along Alexander Road and Grand Canyon Drive. The […]
Fox5 KVVU
Other Las Vegas shelters on high alert following respiratory illness at Animal Foundation
CCSD Trustees on Wednesday approved Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara’s contract extension. Judge grants motion to remove Clark County official from office after accused in reporter’s death. Updated: 15 hours ago. A Las Vegas judge on Wednesday grants a motion to remove Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles from...
news3lv.com
El Dorado Cantina celebrates National Taco Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Taco Tuesday will have a special meaning this week. Why is that, you might ask?. National Taco Day is celebrated on Oct. 4. If you need somewhere to celebrate, El Dorado Cantina will have $5 street tacos in all their valley locations and $10 shots of Don Julio 1942.
