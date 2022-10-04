ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 2

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Light Nightclub permanently closing on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A nightclub in Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip informed employees on Wednesday that it would be permanently closing its doors. In a statement, owner Clique Hospitality said it would work with its employees to transition them to other positions at the company’s 10 other Las Vegas venues.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

9 Must-Do Halloween Family Fun Events In Las Vegas

It’s here! It’s here! October is here!! I’m not excited, you’re excited! But seriously, we can hardly contain ourselves. It’s the month of all things spooky and Las Vegas is getting her Halloween decorations out. And kiddos old and young are looking forward to the Halloween family fun around the corner.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES RETURN OF EPIC DRINKSGIVING BLACKOUT PARTY WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23 WITH FLO RIDA

FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES RETURN OF EPIC DRINKSGIVING BLACKOUT PARTY WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23 WITH FLO RIDA. Multi-award-winning artist, Flo Rida, will host the highly anticipated Blackout party for Fremont Street Experience’s DrinksGiving party on November 23 alongside The Great Onesie Bar Crawl. (Photo Credit: Black Raven Films) Fremont Street...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Clark County, NV
Government
County
Clark County, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Clark County, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Henderson, NV

Jhomarie note: 4. LE cafe du lac is temporarily closed. https://prnt.sc/l7or0Ene-rCK https://prnt.sc/scldbqGIiwwq. Henderson, Nevada is a city southeast of downtown Las Vegas and is the second largest city in the state. What began as an area almost solely used for supplying magnesium during World War II later became a bustling community with an impressive nightlife and plenty of options for dining in style.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Celebrate the holidays at Allegiant Stadium with all-new holiday experience

Las Vegas (KSNV) — With the holidays coming up, Allegiant Stadium is providing the community with a new way to celebrate this Christmas season. On Thursday, December 8th, and Friday, December 9th, the venue will transform itself into an unforgettable holiday atmosphere featuring live entertainment, festive décor, and Las Vegas Raiders experiences available to six corporate groups per evening.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Age Of Chivalry#Jr High#Festival#Dj#English#Del Sol High School#Cannon Middle School#Cannon Jr High School
963kklz.com

Cutting-Edge ‘Hybrid’ Hotel Planned For Downtown Las Vegas

A cutting-edge “hybrid” hotel is being planned for construction in the downtown Las Vegas Arts District. According to an article by Jaclyn Schultz on Fox5Vegas.com, this type of hotel will cater to a “mix of traditional tourists, travelers on work assignments, and locals who want to live in the budding Las Vegas city center.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Fox5 KVVU

Members-only indoor golf club to open in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new members-only indoor golf club will open its doors in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, developers announced Wednesday. According to a news release, the facility, dubbed Chip Shots, will open its flagship location late spring 2023 near West Flamingo and the 215. Developers say...
LAS VEGAS, NV
cohaitungchi.com

14 Fun Things To Do Outdoors and Off the Strip in Vegas

Did someone say Vegas? While Las Vegas is known for partying and gambling, Sin City has a lot more to entertainment and attractions to offer. You are reading: Nature things to do in vegas | 14 Fun Things To Do Outdoors and Off the Strip in Vegas. If you’re looking...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Car crashes into Las Vegas day care

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A car crashed into a building that houses a day care on Wednesday. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. at 4270 South Rainbow Blvd., which appears to be a day care center, according to an online search of the address. Police are investigating the incident and said no injuries were reported. […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

El Dorado Cantina celebrates National Taco Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Taco Tuesday will have a special meaning this week. Why is that, you might ask?. National Taco Day is celebrated on Oct. 4. If you need somewhere to celebrate, El Dorado Cantina will have $5 street tacos in all their valley locations and $10 shots of Don Julio 1942.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy