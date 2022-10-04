ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

ClutchPoints

Steve Nash names Nets starters alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons for preseason opener

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash announced ahead of their preseason opener that Joe Harris and Nic Claxton would start alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. Claxton moves into the starting center role following the departure of Andre Drummond. Harris gets the nod Monday as Brooklyn’s last starter, a spot that has been a question mark entering this season. The 31-year-old has started all but four of his games played over the last four seasons.
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX Sports

Cavs forward Mobley out at least 2 weeks with sprained ankle

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers starting forward Evan Mobley will miss time with a sprained right ankle suffered during practice, an injury that could sideline him for the start of the regular season in two weeks. Mobley injured his ankle during a workout on Saturday. The team said Monday that...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To LeBron James, Las Vegas News

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers faced off in a preseason matchup against the Phoenix Suns in Las Vegas. NBA superstar LeBron James clearly enjoys his time in Sin City — so much so that he had some telling comments during his postgame interview. LeBron — who has...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Jalen Brunson, Knicks Find Favor in NBA General Manager's Survey

The New York Knicks appear to have some believers in high places. A survey of NBA general managers yielded a decent amount of New York representation, with some of their competitors apparently impressed with what the team has to offer this season. The results, conducted and overseen by NBA.com, featured 50 questions and forbade participants from voting for their own team or members of their group when polled.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ng-sportingnews.com

NBA Mock Draft 2023: Projecting where Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and other top prospects will go

By now, you've probably heard that the 2023 NBA Draft class is headlined by two premier prospects — Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. Wembanyama is a 7-foot-4 French big man with wing skills who, for lack of a better word, is truly a unicorn. Henderson is an explosive guard who is entering his second season with the G League Ignite, scoring with ease against other professionals last year at the age of 17.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Agent: No plan to shut Victor Wembanyama down until NBA Draft

After an excellent performance against the G League Ignite that included 37 points, seven three-pointers and five blocked shots, NBA executives are suggesting that it might be in Victor Wembanyama‘s best interests to sit out until the 2023 NBA draft next June, but his agent says that’s not on the table.
NBA
Yardbarker

Suns: Williams Not Going to Address Ayton Issue

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams seems determined to move past his feud with center Deandre Ayton. When asked by reporters on his talks with Ayton, Williams gave a response that will likely cease questions on his relationship with Ayton. “We don’t need to air anything out,” said Williams to...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Wiseman, Monk among 22 NBA players with breakout potential

The start of every new season provides NBA players a fresh baseline to announce themselves to the rest of the league. Last year, players like Ja Morant, Jordan Poole, Anthony Edwards and Anfernee Simons, among others, broke out and certified themselves as up-and-coming stars. As we count down towards the...
NBA
Citrus County Chronicle

James scores 23 points, but not enough as Suns defeat Lakers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LeBron James flashed his midseason form Wednesday night, scoring 23 points in 18 minutes before the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers 112-115. James, who missed all seven of his shots in Los Angeles’ loss to Sacramento on Monday, was much more aggressive with the Lakers playing without Anthony Davis. Starting his 20th NBA season, James was 8 of 11 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range while playing only the first half.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Christian Wood’s key advantage over Kristaps Porzingis will make life easier for Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks are done with the Luka Doncic-Kristaps Porzingis. With the Latvian unicorn gone in Dallas when the Mavs traded him to the Washington Wizards in February, the team is looking ahead to a new two-man configuration. In place of Porzingis now for the Mavs is Christian Wood, who could just be the one to make Dallas realize the potential it hoped to get from the Doncic-Porzingis combo. As pointed out by Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Christian Wood could help in lightening the load off the back of Doncic on a much more efficient manner than Porzingis used to with the Mavericks.
DALLAS, TX
Akron Beacon Journal

Backcourt duo of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland shine in Cavs' preseason opener

In their preseason opener, the Cavaliers' new backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland combined for 28 points and nine assists in a 113-112 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Center. Acquired in a blockbuster Sept. 1 trade from the Utah Jazz, Mitchell did a little bit of everything in his debut. Leading Cavs starters with 16 points in 19 minutes, Mitchell made 6 of 9 field goals, 3 of 4 on 3-pointers,...
CLEVELAND, OH

