The Dallas Mavericks are done with the Luka Doncic-Kristaps Porzingis. With the Latvian unicorn gone in Dallas when the Mavs traded him to the Washington Wizards in February, the team is looking ahead to a new two-man configuration. In place of Porzingis now for the Mavs is Christian Wood, who could just be the one to make Dallas realize the potential it hoped to get from the Doncic-Porzingis combo. As pointed out by Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Christian Wood could help in lightening the load off the back of Doncic on a much more efficient manner than Porzingis used to with the Mavericks.

