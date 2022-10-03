Read full article on original website
Doc's Sports Service
D.C. United vs FC Cincinnati Prediction, 10/9/2022 MLS Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Audi Field in Washington, D.C. Odds/Point Spread: DC (+208) Cincinnati (+122) The United (7-6-20) will play FC Cincinnati (11-13-9) at Audi Field on Sunday. FCC is priced at +122 and the Black-and-Red are at +208. The total comes in at 2.5. The starting goaltenders will be David Ochoa for D.C. United and Roman Celentano for FC Cincinnati.
Monza vs Spezia Prediction, 10/9/2022 Serie A Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Stadio Comunale Brianteo in Monza, Italy. Odds/Point Spread: Monza (+100) Spezia (+300) The Eagles (2-2-4) are en route to Stadio Comunale Brianteo on Sunday where they will take on the White and Reds (2-1-5). The Eagles are at at +300 while the White and Reds are at +100. The over/under comes in at 2.5. The goalies protecting the net will be Michele Di Gregorio for Monza and Bartlomiej Dragowski for Spezia.
Los Angeles FC vs Nashville SC Prediction, 10/9/2022 MLS Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Odds/Point Spread: Los Angeles (-160) Nashville (+395) The LA Football Club (21-4-8) will compete against Nashville SC (12-11-10) at Banc of California Stadium on Sunday. Nashville is priced at +395 and LAFC is at -160. The over/under is 2.75. The starting goalkeepers are Maxime Crepeau for Los Angeles FC and Joe Willis for Nashville SC.
Inter Miami CF vs CF Montreal Prediction, 10/9/2022 MLS Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Miami (+105) Montreal (+210) The Herons (13-6-13) will try to defeat CF Montreal (19-5-9) at DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday. Inter Miami opens at +105 while CFM is at +210. The over/under is 2.75. The goalkeepers protecting the net will be Drake Callender for Inter Miami CF and James Pantemis for CF Montreal.
Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy Prediction, 10/9/2022 MLS Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Houston (+185) LA (+128) The Galaxy (13-8-12) are hitting the road to PNC Stadium on Sunday where they will take on the Dynamo (10-6-17). The Galaxy are priced at +128 while the Dynamo are at +185. The over/under is set at 2.75. The goaltenders protecting the net will be Steve Clark for Houston Dynamo and Jonathan Bond for LA Galaxy.
Seattle Sounders FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction, 10/9/2022 MLS Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Seattle (-150) San Jose (+350) The Sounders (12-4-17) will go up against the San Jose Earthquakes (8-10-15) at Lumen Field on Sunday. The Earthquakes are priced at +350 while the Sounders are at -150. The betting total is set at 2.75. The men protecting the net are Stefan Frei for Seattle Sounders FC and JT Marcinkowski for San Jose Earthquakes.
Salernitana vs Hellas Verona Prediction, 10/9/2022 Serie A Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Salernitana (+145) Hellas Verona (+175) The Yellow and Blues (1-2-4) are on their way to Stadio Arechi on Sunday where they will take on the Garnets (1-4-3). Salernitana are priced at +145 while Hellas Verona are priced at +175. The total is 2.75. The expected starting goaltenders are Luigi Sepe for Salernitana and Lorenzo Montipo for Hellas Verona.
New York Red Bulls vs Charlotte FC Prediction, 10/9/2022 MLS Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: New York (-136) Charlotte (+382) Red Bull Arena is where CLTFC (13-2-17) will take on the New York Red Bulls (14-8-11) on Sunday. Charlotte is priced at +382 while the Red Bulls are at -136. The over/under comes in at 2.5. The starting goaltenders will be Carlos Coronel for New York Red Bulls and Kristijan Kahlina for Charlotte FC.
Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC Prediction, 10/9/2022 MLS Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Philadelphia (-203) Toronto (+475) The Union (18-10-5) will go up against Toronto FC (9-7-17) at Subaru Park on Sunday. TFC is priced at +475 and the Zolos are at -203. The total comes in at 2.75. The goalies expected to start will be Andre Blake for Philadelphia Union and Quentin Westberg for Toronto FC.
