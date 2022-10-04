Read full article on original website
Related
Who Went Home on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31, Week 3?
Last night’s episode of Dancing with the Stars Season 31 left viewers shaken and stirred. DWTS continued its reign on Disney+ with a night devoted to the 60th anniversary of James Bond, complete with all the theatrics that you’d expect from such a chic and exciting theme. If you thought you’d live your entire life without seeing a Jersey Shore star do the rumba to a Tom Jones song, you were wrong. As has been clear over the past two weeks, this season’s cast of stars are more than ready to meet any challenge thrown their way. These celebs? Much like...
Popculture
Val Chmerkovskiy Unveils New Haircut for 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 31
Professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy is looking a little different for Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars. As Heavy noted, the pro dancer debuted a new, shorter haircut in advance of the season premiere. Chmerkovskiy is partnered with Bachelorette star Gabby Windey for Season 31. On Instagram, Chmerkovskiy posted a...
‘Dancing with the Stars’: Selma Blair's son calls mom 'MS superhero' after blindfolded performance
"Legally Blonde" star Selma Blair had her 11-year-old son cheering her on at "Dancing with the Stars" Week 3. Blair performed a risky number while blindfolded on the dance floor.
womansday.com
See Shania Twain Wear a Jaw-Dropping Plunging Dress with a High Leg Slit
Shania Twain may have been honored at this year's ACM Honors with a special tribute, and the outfit she showed up in deserves just as much commotion. The Grammy-winning singer got gussied up for the big night and shared behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram with a caption that read, "What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal... thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet's Award."
RELATED PEOPLE
Christopher Meloni Carries Mariska Hargitay on His Back After the Emmys in Adorable Photo
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay reunited on Monday night at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards!. After attending the award show together, the actor shared photos on his Twitter of the duo, giving fans a glimpse of how the night escalated. The first black-and-white photo captured Meloni and Hargitay at...
Under Fire: Fans Slam 'DWTS' Judge Carrie Anne Inaba For Harsh Critique Of Selma Blair
Dancing With the Stars fans are not happy with Carrie Anne Inaba. After actress Selma Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, performed a high energy jive with partner Sasha Farber during the Monday, September 26, broadcast, viewers thought the longtime judge's critique of the performance was a bit too harsh given the actress' circumstances. The dancing duo earned a 7/10 from each of the four judges, adding up to a total of 28/40 points for the routine that even included a cartwheel from Blair. Inaba noted that the Legally Blonde star made the performance "look a lot easier than...
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Their Red Carpet Couple Debut at the Emmys
The Flight Attendant star and Ozark actor confirmed their romance back in May Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are officially official. The Flight Attendant star and the Ozark star brought their relationship to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards for the first time since they confirmed that they were dating in May. Cuoco, who was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for her role in The Flight Attendant wore a custom pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral embellishments and a high-low hemline. Her stylist, Brad...
Emma Slater Got Emotional Watching Selma Blair and Ex Sasha Farber’s ‘DWTS’ Debut: Tears ‘Streaming’ Down My Face
Not a dry eye in the house. Emma Slater broke down in tears watching her estranged husband Sasha Farber‘s first Dancing With the Stars performance with partner Selma Blair. “[My face] was streaming with tears. It’s just something that is so indescribable,” the ballroom pro, 33, told reporters after the season 31 premiere of DWTS on Monday, September 19. “To look at her and to say she’s an inspiration is an understatement. She is just magical to me.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
J.Lo and Josh Duhamel Try to Survive Their Nuptials (Literally) in the New "Shotgun Wedding" Trailer
Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel are finally walking down the aisle. The actors are appearing alongside each other in the upcoming rom-com "Shotgun Wedding," which has long been in the works. Now, finally, we have a trailer for the action-packed affair from director Jason Moore, who previously helmed "Pitch Perfect."
Emmy Rossum Fiercely Defends Hilary Swank From Criticism Over Her Pregnancy
After Hilary Swank announced her pregnancy, Emmy Rossum stepped in with a million-dollar response to a hater. The Academy Award winner, 48, shared that she would be expecting twins with husband Phillip Schneider on Oct. 5. And after Hilary posted a clip of herself cradling her baby bump to Instagram, one user chimed in with a critical comment—which prompted Hilary's You're Not You co-star Emmy to address them directly.
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde pack on the PDA in NYC after breakup rumors
“Holivia” is still hot and heavy. Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde packed on the PDA during a date in New York City on Thursday night. The couple passionately kissed and embraced each other in the streets of Manhattan. The pop superstar, 28, and the actress, 38, chose casual attire...
Dancing with the Stars: Selma Blair dances blindfolded to handle ‘sensory overload’ due to MS
Selma Blair performed blindfolded on Dancing with the Stars to help with the “sensory overload” caused by her multiple sclerosis.The Cruel Intentions star was diagnosed with the chronic condition, which affects the brain and spinal cord and can lead to symptoms including problems with vision, muscle spasms and fatigue, in 2018.Due to her mobility being impaired, Blair often walks with a cane for support.The 50-year-old is currently competing on DWTS and, during Monday (3 October) night’s episode of the US dance competition, performed a Rumba to “For Your Eyes Only” by Sheena Easton.However, for the majority of the performance,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
19 Tinder Screenshots From Recently That Show How Wild Modern Dating Is
Cold/gross world out there, y'all.
Vinny Guadagnino Reacts to DWTS’ Carrie Ann Inaba Saying He Should Train More: ‘She’s Right’
Not bothered. Vinny Guadagnino has heard his share of commentary on Dancing With the Stars, but this week, he agreed with the judges. "I didn't really mind their criticism this week," the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly after the Monday, October 3, episode. "They can, like, really tell the journey […]
Take a Glimpse Inside the Homes of Your Favorite Soap Opera Stars! Kelly Ripa, Kevin Bacon and More
So many A-listers kickstarted their careers on popular soap operas! Kelly Ripa, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kevin Bacon and more celebrities have appeared on shows like All My Children, Guiding Light, The Young and the Restless and other long-running programs. Away from the spotlight, they enjoy spending time in their gorgeous homes all over the U.S.
Comments / 0