Parents are posting TikToks of their Black daughters getting excited about Halle Bailey in 'The Little Mermaid' trailer
Parents of young Black girls are posting videos of their thrilled children reacting to the trailer for Disney's coming live action "Little Mermaid," which stars Halle Bailey as Ariel. "Mommy!" a little girl says in a video posted by TikTok user nickyknackpaddywack. "She's brown like me!" Her video is among...
Gabrielle Union Shares Videos of Kaavia's Little Mermaid Costume: "Representation Matters"
The Union-Wade family is getting into the Halloween spirit extra early this year. On Oct. 1, Gabrielle Union shared footage of her and Dwyane Wade's 3-year-old daughter, Kaavia, dressed to the nines as Ariel from "The Little Mermaid," and she has that princess energy down to a science. In one...
Fleur East says Little Mermaid performance for Strictly Movie Week will show power of ‘representation’
Fleur East has said that she wants her The Little Mermaid-themed performance on Strictly Come Dancing will show that “representation” matters.During Saturday (8 October) night’s Movie Week special, the former X Factor contestant will dance the American Smooth to “Part of Your World” from the Disney classic.Presenting her Hits Radio breakfast show on Wednesday (5 October), East said that she was “so excited” to portray Ariel on the show at a time when Halle Bailey is also taking on the role in Disney’s live action version of The Little Mermaid.“At the start of my Strictly journey I gave a...
Gabrielle Union struggled to relate to her character in The Inspection: 'I look at homophobes as trash'
For all actors, finding common ground with their characters, no matter how abhorrent, is part of the job. But for Gabrielle Union, that proved particularly difficult on her latest project, A24's The Inspection, written and directed by Elegance Bratton. An impressively controlled and powerful feature debut, the film is inspired by Bratton's real-life experiences as an out gay man facing homophobia at Marines boot camp — and at home from his own mother.
Oprah Stuns In A Sequin Brandon Maxwell Dress At The Toronto Film Festival
The icon is still out here slaying in these streets!
Michelle Pfeiffer Leaves Instagram Followers In Awe With Silver Dress At The Venice Film Festival: 'Stunning And Ageless'
With the Venice Film Festival and red carpet movie premieres in full swing, Michelle Pfeiffer just reminded us that her 2017 silver dress worn to the event simply can’t be beat! The Scarface icon, 64, shared a stunning video post on September 2nd with her 2.4 million Instagram followers in honor of the festival, and thanked Michael Kors for designing her (still so) iconic ensemble.
First look at Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan's Netflix spy thriller
Heart of Stone is set to be one of Netflix's big blockbusters of 2023, and we've now got our first look at the epic spy thriller. Written by The Old Guard's Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, the movie stars Gal Gadot as intelligence operative Rachel Stone, the only woman standing between her powerful organisation and the loss of its most valuable – and dangerous – asset.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Gives Jennifer Hudson a Masterclass Lesson in ‘Dreamgirls’ Choreography
Sheryl Lee Ralph, fresh off her big Emmy win for Abbot Elementary, joined Jennifer Hudson on the Jennifer Hudson Show for a bit of nostalgia as she reflected on her turn in the original 1981 Broadway production of Dreamgirls. Hudson, of course, is more than familiar with the show, having starred in the 2006 film adaptation and winning a Best Supporting Actress Academy Award for her work. Still, Hudson was reverent as she stood alongside Ralph, both draped in feather boas, and dutifully followed the latter’s lead as Ralph reiterated the proper way to step, sway, and sing along to...
Al Pacino joins Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton in new movie
Al Pacino is set to team up with Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton for new movie Billy Knight. The new movie follows the story of two grad school students called Alex (Heaton) and Emily (Diana Silvers) as they navigate careers as filmmakers. Alex is also dealing with the grief of...
Idina Menzel Uses She-Hulk TikTok Filter to Channel Elphaba From 'Wicked'
Idina Menzel had different plans for a new She-Hulk-themed filter that makes users appear completely green. In a TikTok video shared by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress, 51, put the filter to better use while channeling her iconic Wicked character, Elphaba—AKA the Wicked Witch of the West.
When ‘Bros’ Bombed, Star Billy Eichner Put the Blame on the Audience
Most people don’t want to see movies perform poorly at the box office. And I’d argue that most people, despite the “go woke, get broke” social media rhetoric from a vocal minority, see the value in consuming and identifying with stories about people who may not look like them or share their lifestyle. So, it’s disappointing when a film, like Bros, featuring an underrepresented population doesn’t succeed. Bros’ dismal opening of just $4.8 million — and a string of eyebrow-raising tweets from writer-star Billy Eichner — has sparked conversations about why the well-reviewed gay rom-com failed, and if audiences should...
Martin Short And Shania Twain Set To Appear In ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Special
ABC is working on a new Beauty and the Beast TV special to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary. The special is already receiving a lot of buzz due to the casting and more names have just been announced. Now, Martin Short is in talks to play Lumière while Shania Twain may play Mrs. Potts.
Richard Gere Set For English Remake Of Israeli Movie ‘Longing’
EXCLUSIVE: Richard Gere is starring in the English remake of 2017 Hebrew language movie Longing. Savi Gabizon, who wrote and directed the original movie, is returning to helm. The movie is currently shooting in Hamilton, Ontario. In Longing, Gere plays a bachelor who is forced to evaluate his life choices when he discovers that an ex-girlfriend had given birth to his son twenty years ago. The original movie premiered at the Venice Film Festival and TIFF in 2017. Gabizon won the BNL People’s Choice Award at Venice for the original film. Daniel Bekerman (The Witch, Falling) produces under his Scythia Films banner along with...
"Great British Bake Off" Did A "Mexican Week" Episode, And Fans Are Frustrated With How It Was Handled
The episode seemingly boiled Mexican culture down to sombreros, maracas, tacos, and "Juan" jokes.
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" Teaser Trailer Just Dropped, And Chris Pratt's Mario Voice Is Getting An...Interesting Reaction Online
There will be Jack Black Bowser music, folks!!!
Will Smith Could Still Be Oscar-Nominated for 'Emancipation' After Chris Rock Slap
Could Will Smith earn another Oscar after this year's on-stage showdown with Chris Rock? Technically, yes. As buzz begins to build around Antoine Fuqua's Apple Original Film, Emancipation -- in which Smith stars as a man who escapes from slavery -- speculation is swirling about the film's awards season promise. According to a report from Variety, Smith could still be nominated for another Best Actor Oscar even after his fallout from slapping Rock during the live 2022 Academy Awards broadcast.
Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman have a Pulp Fiction reunion on Broadway
It was a Pulp Fiction reunion on Broadway for Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman. The former castmates, who both starred in Quentin Tarantino's Oscar-winning 1994 flick, met up backstage Saturday at the Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson, which is currently in previews at New York City's Barrymore Theatre.
Watch the New Teaser for ‘The Idol’ Starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp
The Idol, which is now set to arrive via HBO next year, received a new teaser on Thursday. Up top, catch the latest glimpse at the new drama, which stars The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp. The series focuses on a modern-day cult leader’s relationship with a pop star and was created by Abel himself, Reza Fahim, and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.
Make Good Choices And Let Jamie Lee Curtis Make Another 'Freaky Friday' Movie
With the trauma, rage, PTSD and more trauma of the “Halloween” reboot trilogy nearly behind her, Jamie Lee Curtis is setting her sights on reviving another, slightly freakier film. Curtis confirmed that she would “absolutely” remake “Freaky Friday” with co-star Lindsay Lohan, who played her daughter in the...
19 Tinder Screenshots From Recently That Show How Wild Modern Dating Is
Cold/gross world out there, y'all.
