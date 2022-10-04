ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fleur East says Little Mermaid performance for Strictly Movie Week will show power of ‘representation’

Fleur East has said that she wants her The Little Mermaid-themed performance on Strictly Come Dancing will show that “representation” matters.During Saturday (8 October) night’s Movie Week special, the former X Factor contestant will dance the American Smooth to “Part of Your World” from the Disney classic.Presenting her Hits Radio breakfast show on Wednesday (5 October), East said that she was “so excited” to portray Ariel on the show at a time when Halle Bailey is also taking on the role in Disney’s live action version of The Little Mermaid.“At the start of my Strictly journey I gave a...
MOVIES
EW.com

Gabrielle Union struggled to relate to her character in The Inspection: 'I look at homophobes as trash'

For all actors, finding common ground with their characters, no matter how abhorrent, is part of the job. But for Gabrielle Union, that proved particularly difficult on her latest project, A24's The Inspection, written and directed by Elegance Bratton. An impressively controlled and powerful feature debut, the film is inspired by Bratton's real-life experiences as an out gay man facing homophobia at Marines boot camp — and at home from his own mother.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Boyega
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Halle Bailey
Person
Gabrielle Union
Person
Lexi Underwood
shefinds

Michelle Pfeiffer Leaves Instagram Followers In Awe With Silver Dress At The Venice Film Festival: 'Stunning And Ageless'

With the Venice Film Festival and red carpet movie premieres in full swing, Michelle Pfeiffer just reminded us that her 2017 silver dress worn to the event simply can’t be beat! The Scarface icon, 64, shared a stunning video post on September 2nd with her 2.4 million Instagram followers in honor of the festival, and thanked Michael Kors for designing her (still so) iconic ensemble.
BEAUTY & FASHION
digitalspy.com

First look at Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan's Netflix spy thriller

Heart of Stone is set to be one of Netflix's big blockbusters of 2023, and we've now got our first look at the epic spy thriller. Written by The Old Guard's Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, the movie stars Gal Gadot as intelligence operative Rachel Stone, the only woman standing between her powerful organisation and the loss of its most valuable – and dangerous – asset.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Sheryl Lee Ralph Gives Jennifer Hudson a Masterclass Lesson in ‘Dreamgirls’ Choreography

Sheryl Lee Ralph, fresh off her big Emmy win for Abbot Elementary, joined Jennifer Hudson on the Jennifer Hudson Show for a bit of nostalgia as she reflected on her turn in the original 1981 Broadway production of Dreamgirls. Hudson, of course, is more than familiar with the show, having starred in the 2006 film adaptation and winning a Best Supporting Actress Academy Award for her work. Still, Hudson was reverent as she stood alongside Ralph, both draped in feather boas, and dutifully followed the latter’s lead as Ralph reiterated the proper way to step, sway, and sing along to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Little Mermaid#The Starsound Orchestra#Chelsea Union#Diarrablu
digitalspy.com

Al Pacino joins Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton in new movie

Al Pacino is set to team up with Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton for new movie Billy Knight. The new movie follows the story of two grad school students called Alex (Heaton) and Emily (Diana Silvers) as they navigate careers as filmmakers. Alex is also dealing with the grief of...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

When ‘Bros’ Bombed, Star Billy Eichner Put the Blame on the Audience

Most people don’t want to see movies perform poorly at the box office. And I’d argue that most people, despite the “go woke, get broke” social media rhetoric from a vocal minority, see the value in consuming and identifying with stories about people who may not look like them or share their lifestyle. So, it’s disappointing when a film, like Bros, featuring an underrepresented population doesn’t succeed.   Bros’ dismal opening of just $4.8 million — and a string of eyebrow-raising tweets from writer-star Billy Eichner — has sparked conversations about why the well-reviewed gay rom-com failed, and if audiences should...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Deadline

Richard Gere Set For English Remake Of Israeli Movie ‘Longing’

EXCLUSIVE:  Richard Gere is starring in the English remake of 2017 Hebrew language movie Longing. Savi Gabizon, who wrote and directed the original movie, is returning to helm. The movie is currently shooting in Hamilton, Ontario. In Longing, Gere plays a bachelor who is forced to evaluate his life choices when he discovers that an ex-girlfriend had given birth to his son twenty years ago. The original movie premiered at the Venice Film Festival and TIFF in 2017. Gabizon won the BNL People’s Choice Award at Venice for the original film. Daniel Bekerman (The Witch, Falling) produces under his Scythia Films banner along with...
NFL
ETOnline.com

Will Smith Could Still Be Oscar-Nominated for 'Emancipation' After Chris Rock Slap

Could Will Smith earn another Oscar after this year's on-stage showdown with Chris Rock? Technically, yes. As buzz begins to build around Antoine Fuqua's Apple Original Film, Emancipation -- in which Smith stars as a man who escapes from slavery -- speculation is swirling about the film's awards season promise. According to a report from Variety, Smith could still be nominated for another Best Actor Oscar even after his fallout from slapping Rock during the live 2022 Academy Awards broadcast.
MOVIES
EW.com

Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman have a Pulp Fiction reunion on Broadway

It was a Pulp Fiction reunion on Broadway for Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman. The former castmates, who both starred in Quentin Tarantino's Oscar-winning 1994 flick, met up backstage Saturday at the Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson, which is currently in previews at New York City's Barrymore Theatre.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Watch the New Teaser for ‘The Idol’ Starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp

The Idol, which is now set to arrive via HBO next year, received a new teaser on Thursday. Up top, catch the latest glimpse at the new drama, which stars The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp. The series focuses on a modern-day cult leader’s relationship with a pop star and was created by Abel himself, Reza Fahim, and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy