Soccer

Daily Mail

'It's a dirty trick!': Real Madrid star Rodrygo fumes over being left OUT of Panini's Brazil section of their World Cup album - despite his likely selection for Qatar next month

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has jokingly slammed Panini following his exclusion from the Brazil section of their World Cup sticker album. Panini are renowned for producing sticker albums which include every player taking part in the tournament. Rodrygo has backed himself to be selected for the five-time world champions and...
Yardbarker

Marcos Llorente World Cup hopes dealt major blow after injury is confirmed

Things were looking up for Atletico Madrid last weekend following victory over Sevilla, but it has taken all of four days for that to reverse. Los Colchoneros were beaten 2-0 by Club Brugge on Tuesday night in the Champions League and their performance will have done little to reassure fans.
Yardbarker

Sevilla appoint former manager Jorge Sampaoli and his first words

During his single season with Sevilla previously, Sampaoli was widely regarded as a success. Despite significant drop off in the second half of the season, he took Los Nervionenses to fourth place. Most recently the 62-year-old was at Olympique Marseille, where they finished runners-up to Paris Saint-Germain. However the combustible...
ESPN

Real Madrid's Carvajal bites back at Xavi's 'unfair' jibe over Champions League win

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal hit back at Xavi after the Barcelona coach said the Champions League is "unfair" because "the best team doesn't always win it." Madrid won the Champions League last season thanks to dramatic late comebacks against Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City in the knockout stages before beating Liverpool in the final.
Yardbarker

Andre Onana Projected Confidence & Security Throughout Inter’s Backline In Win Over Barcelona, Italian Media Highlight

Goalkeeper Andre Onana projected a great deal of newfound confidence and security throughout Inter’s backline in yesterday evening’s 1-0 victory over Barcelona. This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, who highlight the 26-year-old’s sense of personality and confidence in the most of difficult of matches and how it helped out the entire defense in front of him.
Yardbarker

Joaquin and Jose Mourinho share kind words following Real Betis win

Real Betis went to the Rome and secured their first ever victory at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday night. A 2-1 win over Jose Mourinho’s Roma gave Real Betis control of their Europa League group, but the Portuguese was graceful in defeat. Speaking after the match, Mourinho had some...
FOX Sports

Sevilla fires Julen Lopetegui after loss to Dortmund in CL

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Sevilla made official the departure of coach Julen Lopetegui after the team’s 4-1 home loss to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday. The Spanish club is expected to announce the return of Jorge Sampaoli in the coming days. The loss to Dortmund...
BBC

Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk: Holders make it three wins from three

Real Madrid made it three wins from three in this season's Champions League with a narrow win over Shakhtar Donetsk at the Santiago Bernabeu. The holders' early dominance told as Rodrygo opened the scoring before Vinicius Jr extended the lead. Oleksandr Zubkov gave the Ukrainian visitors hope with a well-taken...
Daily Mail

Sadio Mane backs Karim Benzema to win this year's Ballon d'Or after his superb season for Real Madrid... with the Bayern Munich star claiming the French striker 'easily deserves' to clinch the award

Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane has claimed Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema 'easily deserves' to win this year's Ballon d'Or. Mane and Benzema are among the nominees for the prestigious award, with the winner due to be announced at a glittering ceremony in Paris on October 17. The Senegal forward,...
FOX Sports

Sampaoli returns to coach Sevilla after Lopetegui firing

MADRID (AP) — Jorge Sampaoli is set to begin his second stint as Sevilla’s coach after the Spanish club announced his hiring on Thursday. Sevilla said the 62-year-old Argentine agreed to a contract for the remainder of this season plus one more. Sampaoli already coached Sevilla in 2016-17...
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Karim Benzema set for new Real Madrid deal

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Benzema nears new Madrid...
Yardbarker

(Video) Christophe Galtier Gives Injury Updates to Lionel Messi, Nuno Mendes

The hearts of Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain supporters were held collectively when Lionel Messi exited the 1-1 draw match against Benfica on Wednesday at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica. Messi scored the opening goal against the Portuguese giants but couldn’t finish the game along with left-back Nuno...
SOCCER

