Read full article on original website
Related
Lionel Messi ‘on verge of agreeing incredible Barcelona transfer return with PSG ace to join next July’
LIONEL Messi could make a stunning return to Barcelona next summer - at 36. Rumours of a move back to Catalonia for the South American star have grown in recent weeks with Messi already in the final year of his two-season deal at PSG. Messi is understood to be committed...
Lionel Messi scores wondergoal but then asks to be substituted in PSG’s draw with Benfica
LIONEL MESSI added yet another wondergoal to his collection - and then asked to be substituted. The Argentine icon, 35, delivered once more in the Champions League. He linked up with fellow forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe with a driving run, neat passes and superb movement. And as he received...
Bayer Leverkusen announce Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso as new boss as Spaniard takes first senior manager role
LIVERPOOL legend Xabi Alonso has been confirmed as the new manager of Bayer Leverkusen. The Bundesliga outfit announced on Wednesday they had parted ways with head coach Gerardo Seoane. And Alonso, who had been in charge of Real Sociedad's B team up to now, will succeed the Swiss manager at...
'It's a dirty trick!': Real Madrid star Rodrygo fumes over being left OUT of Panini's Brazil section of their World Cup album - despite his likely selection for Qatar next month
Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has jokingly slammed Panini following his exclusion from the Brazil section of their World Cup sticker album. Panini are renowned for producing sticker albums which include every player taking part in the tournament. Rodrygo has backed himself to be selected for the five-time world champions and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Watch Messi finish off beautiful move involving Mbappe and Neymar as stunning form continues for PSG vs Benfica
LIONEL MESSI'S wonderful start to the season continued as he scored a superb goal for Paris Saint-Germain against Benfica on Wednesday night. The Argentine, 35, netted his 127th Champions League goal, finishing off a breathtaking move from the French champions. Messi laid the ball into Mbappe who swiftly turned and...
Wolves handed huge boost in new manager hunt with Julen Lopetegui set to be replaced at Sevilla by Jorge Sampaoli
JULEN LOPETEGUI is set to bow out as Sevilla’s head coach after Wednesday's Champions’ League clash with Borussia Dortmund. And take a massive step towards becoming Wolves’ next boss. Reports in Spain say the 56-year-old former Spain and Real Madrid manager will take charge of Sevilla for...
Yardbarker
Marcos Llorente World Cup hopes dealt major blow after injury is confirmed
Things were looking up for Atletico Madrid last weekend following victory over Sevilla, but it has taken all of four days for that to reverse. Los Colchoneros were beaten 2-0 by Club Brugge on Tuesday night in the Champions League and their performance will have done little to reassure fans.
Yardbarker
Sevilla appoint former manager Jorge Sampaoli and his first words
During his single season with Sevilla previously, Sampaoli was widely regarded as a success. Despite significant drop off in the second half of the season, he took Los Nervionenses to fourth place. Most recently the 62-year-old was at Olympique Marseille, where they finished runners-up to Paris Saint-Germain. However the combustible...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
Real Madrid's Carvajal bites back at Xavi's 'unfair' jibe over Champions League win
Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal hit back at Xavi after the Barcelona coach said the Champions League is "unfair" because "the best team doesn't always win it." Madrid won the Champions League last season thanks to dramatic late comebacks against Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City in the knockout stages before beating Liverpool in the final.
MLS・
BBC
Xabi Alonso: Bayer Leverkusen name ex-Liverpool midfielder boss after Gerardo Seoane sacked
Former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso has been appointed manager of Bayer Leverkusen, replacing Gerardo Seoane. Seoane has been sacked with the club second from bottom in the Bundesliga, having won just one game this season. Alonso, previously head coach of Real Sociedad's B team, has...
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi On Barcelona Coach Xavi’s Anger With Referee: “We Should’ve Had A Penalty Too”
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that Barcelona can’t complain too much about being denied a penalty towards the end of yesterday’s Champions League clash, as the Nerazzurri could have also been awarded one earlier. Speaking in a press conference after the match, as reported by FCInterNews, the...
Yardbarker
Andre Onana Projected Confidence & Security Throughout Inter’s Backline In Win Over Barcelona, Italian Media Highlight
Goalkeeper Andre Onana projected a great deal of newfound confidence and security throughout Inter’s backline in yesterday evening’s 1-0 victory over Barcelona. This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, who highlight the 26-year-old’s sense of personality and confidence in the most of difficult of matches and how it helped out the entire defense in front of him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Jan Oblak in talks with Atletico Madrid over new deal amid Manchester United interest
Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has been linked with a summer move to Manchester United, but it sounds like he could be set to stay put at the Wanda Metropolitano. A report from Jeunes Footeux recently claimed that United will make a move for the Atleti goalkeeper, with David de Gea’s contract set to expire.
Yardbarker
Joaquin and Jose Mourinho share kind words following Real Betis win
Real Betis went to the Rome and secured their first ever victory at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday night. A 2-1 win over Jose Mourinho’s Roma gave Real Betis control of their Europa League group, but the Portuguese was graceful in defeat. Speaking after the match, Mourinho had some...
FOX Sports
Sevilla fires Julen Lopetegui after loss to Dortmund in CL
SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Sevilla made official the departure of coach Julen Lopetegui after the team’s 4-1 home loss to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday. The Spanish club is expected to announce the return of Jorge Sampaoli in the coming days. The loss to Dortmund...
BBC
Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk: Holders make it three wins from three
Real Madrid made it three wins from three in this season's Champions League with a narrow win over Shakhtar Donetsk at the Santiago Bernabeu. The holders' early dominance told as Rodrygo opened the scoring before Vinicius Jr extended the lead. Oleksandr Zubkov gave the Ukrainian visitors hope with a well-taken...
Sadio Mane backs Karim Benzema to win this year's Ballon d'Or after his superb season for Real Madrid... with the Bayern Munich star claiming the French striker 'easily deserves' to clinch the award
Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane has claimed Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema 'easily deserves' to win this year's Ballon d'Or. Mane and Benzema are among the nominees for the prestigious award, with the winner due to be announced at a glittering ceremony in Paris on October 17. The Senegal forward,...
FOX Sports
Sampaoli returns to coach Sevilla after Lopetegui firing
MADRID (AP) — Jorge Sampaoli is set to begin his second stint as Sevilla’s coach after the Spanish club announced his hiring on Thursday. Sevilla said the 62-year-old Argentine agreed to a contract for the remainder of this season plus one more. Sampaoli already coached Sevilla in 2016-17...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Karim Benzema set for new Real Madrid deal
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Benzema nears new Madrid...
MLS・
Yardbarker
(Video) Christophe Galtier Gives Injury Updates to Lionel Messi, Nuno Mendes
The hearts of Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain supporters were held collectively when Lionel Messi exited the 1-1 draw match against Benfica on Wednesday at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica. Messi scored the opening goal against the Portuguese giants but couldn’t finish the game along with left-back Nuno...
Comments / 0