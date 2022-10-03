Read full article on original website
Doc's Sports Service
Salernitana vs Hellas Verona Prediction, 10/9/2022 Serie A Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Salernitana (+145) Hellas Verona (+175) The Yellow and Blues (1-2-4) are on their way to Stadio Arechi on Sunday where they will take on the Garnets (1-4-3). Salernitana are priced at +145 while Hellas Verona are priced at +175. The total is 2.75. The expected starting goaltenders are Luigi Sepe for Salernitana and Lorenzo Montipo for Hellas Verona.
Doc's Sports Service
Bologna vs Sampdoria Prediction, 10/8/2022 Serie A Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna, Italy. Odds/Point Spread: Bologna (+105) Sampdoria (+272) Stadio Renato Dall'Ara is where Sampdoria (0-2-6) will go up against Bologna (1-3-4) on Saturday. Sampdoria are at at +272 while Bologna are at +105. The betting total comes in at 2.5. The men protecting the net will be Lukasz Skorupski for Bologna and Emil Audero for Sampdoria.
Yardbarker
Sevilla appoint former manager Jorge Sampaoli and his first words
During his single season with Sevilla previously, Sampaoli was widely regarded as a success. Despite significant drop off in the second half of the season, he took Los Nervionenses to fourth place. Most recently the 62-year-old was at Olympique Marseille, where they finished runners-up to Paris Saint-Germain. However the combustible...
Yardbarker
David Alaba unsurprised by Robert Lewandowski’s La Liga adaptation
While it may be hard, casting back to July, there were those that thought Robert Lewandowski may struggle to translate his goalscoring numbers to Spain. After seven games in La Liga, Lewandowski leads the Pichichi race with nine goals, while also having laid on two assists for his teammates. Speaking...
Yardbarker
Marcos Llorente World Cup hopes dealt major blow after injury is confirmed
Things were looking up for Atletico Madrid last weekend following victory over Sevilla, but it has taken all of four days for that to reverse. Los Colchoneros were beaten 2-0 by Club Brugge on Tuesday night in the Champions League and their performance will have done little to reassure fans.
Yardbarker
Andre Onana Projected Confidence & Security Throughout Inter’s Backline In Win Over Barcelona, Italian Media Highlight
Goalkeeper Andre Onana projected a great deal of newfound confidence and security throughout Inter’s backline in yesterday evening’s 1-0 victory over Barcelona. This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, who highlight the 26-year-old’s sense of personality and confidence in the most of difficult of matches and how it helped out the entire defense in front of him.
Doc's Sports Service
Philadelphia Union vs Toronto FC Prediction, 10/9/2022 MLS Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Philadelphia (-203) Toronto (+475) The Union (18-10-5) will go up against Toronto FC (9-7-17) at Subaru Park on Sunday. TFC is priced at +475 and the Zolos are at -203. The total comes in at 2.75. The goalies expected to start will be Andre Blake for Philadelphia Union and Quentin Westberg for Toronto FC.
ESPN
Sevilla agree Jorge Sampaoli return to replace Julen Lopetegui - sources
Sevilla have reached an agreement with former manager Jorge Sampaoli to return to the club to replace Julen Lopetegui, sources have told ESPN. Lopetegui, who secured Champions League qualification for Sevilla in each of his previous three years in charge and won the Europa League in 2020, has come under pressure after a difficult start to the season.
theScore
Carvajal, Ancelotti insist Madrid's European glory is deserved
Madrid, Oct 4, 2022 (AFP) - Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal believes his team fully deserve their glittering Champions League record and dismissed Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez's mention of unfairness. Los Blancos, the reigning champions and record 14-time European Cup winners, have lifted the trophy five times in the last...
FOX Sports
Sevilla fans say farewell to Lopetegui after Dortmund defeat
SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Jude Bellingham led Borussia Dortmund to a 4-1 win at Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday when the home fans bid farewell to coach Julen Lopetegui after what proved to be his last game in charge. Sevilla fired the Basque coach immediately after the...
ESPN
Real Madrid's Carvajal bites back at Xavi's 'unfair' jibe over Champions League win
Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal hit back at Xavi after the Barcelona coach said the Champions League is "unfair" because "the best team doesn't always win it." Madrid won the Champions League last season thanks to dramatic late comebacks against Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City in the knockout stages before beating Liverpool in the final.
ESPN
Real Madrid made to work in nervy win over Shakhtar Donetsk
Real Madrid hung on for a nervy 2-1 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night. The hosts took a deserved lead before 15 minutes when the ball fell kindly to Rodrygo just outside the penalty area and he shot past Shakhtar keeper Anatolii Trubin to stake Madrid to a 1-0 advantage.
FOX Sports
Madrid beats Shakhtar to stay perfect in Champions League
MADRID (AP) — It didn’t take long for Real Madrid to get back to winning games. Three days after seeing its perfect start to the season end with a draw in the Spanish league, Madrid beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 in the Champions League to take full control of Group F.
Yardbarker
(Video) Christophe Galtier Gives Injury Updates to Lionel Messi, Nuno Mendes
The hearts of Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain supporters were held collectively when Lionel Messi exited the 1-1 draw match against Benfica on Wednesday at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica. Messi scored the opening goal against the Portuguese giants but couldn’t finish the game along with left-back Nuno...
Yardbarker
Villarreal continue spectacular form in Conference League against Austria Vienna
Unai Emery’s Villarreal may not be tearing things up in La Liga, but the Basque manager can always call on a European performance to ease the pressure. The Yellow Submarine have been in fine form in the Europa Conference League and it took them less than 20 minutes to open the scoring against Austria Vienna. A work of art put together after some nifty dribbling from Samuel Chukwueze, followed by a superb touch and finish from Alex Baena at the back post.
Yardbarker
Barcelona finally receive good news on injury front
Barcelona players have been dropping like flies in recent weeks, with the injury total hitting a remarkable seven first-team players following their defeat to Inter. However Xavi Hernandez finally has someone back off the treatment table with the return of Frenkie de Jong. The Dutch midfielder has returned to full...
