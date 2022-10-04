ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Dancing with the Stars: Selma Blair dances blindfolded to handle ‘sensory overload’ due to MS

Selma Blair performed blindfolded on Dancing with the Stars to help with the “sensory overload” caused by her multiple sclerosis.The Cruel Intentions star was diagnosed with the chronic condition, which affects the brain and spinal cord and can lead to symptoms including problems with vision, muscle spasms and fatigue, in 2018.Due to her mobility being impaired, Blair often walks with a cane for support.The 50-year-old is currently competing on DWTS and, during Monday (3 October) night’s episode of the US dance competition, performed a Rumba to “For Your Eyes Only” by Sheena Easton.However, for the majority of the performance,...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Sasha Farber
Person
Shirley Bassey
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Witney Carson
Person
Sam Smith
Person
Madonna
Person
Trevor Donovan
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jack White
Person
Jordin Sparks
Person
Cheryl Ladd
Person
Sheena Easton
Person
Gleb Savchenko
Person
Gladys Knight
Person
Shangela
Person
Mark Ballas
Person
Jessie James Decker
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Lives Her ‘Dream’ Of Recording Classic Songs With Favorite Male Singers After Bouncing Back From Cancer

Actress, Singer And Breast Cancer Survivor Rita Wilson Touts New Album of Classics. Actress, singer and breast cancer survivor Rita Wilson appears to be fully recovered and living her “dream” of recording an album of classic songs with some of her favorite male vocalists. On Instagram, she posted,...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Ready to Adopt 15-Year-Old Brayden Lape

Tuesday's Blind Auditions on The Voice had coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to adopt a 15-year-old singer!. Michigan native Brayden Lape took the stage -- with his proud real-life family waiting in the wings -- for an impressive performance of Niall Horan's "This Town" that had Camila Cabello urging Blake to turn his chair. "He's gonna win those young girls over, I'm telling you!" she insisted.
MICHIGAN STATE
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’ The Blind Auditions Season Premiere

On last night season 22 premiere of The Voice, Country Singer Blake Shelton, who’s also a returning judge, threw a bit of shade at his wife Gwen Stefani’s fashion choices, gasp!!!! How dare he talk crap about one of my favorite fashionistas! I thought I liked this dude but hmm lol! It was all in fun though but Blake said, “Gwen‘s hoodie is proof to me that I don’t understand fashion because it looks like a hoodie that has tape down the sleeves with writing on the tape. And because Gwen Stefani is handing it to people, it automatically makes it cool,” he said.He was referring to all the other teammates passing out fun gifts to each other lol.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Dance#Dancing With The Stars#Paul Mccartney Wings
American Songwriter

Behind the Double Meaning of “The Dance” By Garth Brooks

Though Garth Brooks has no shortage of hits to his name, “The Dance” remains one of his signature tracks. Released as the final single from his self-titled debut in 1990, the song was honored as both the Song of the Year and Video of the Year by the Academy of Country Music and has since stood the test of time, enduring as one of the songs people think of when they think of great country music of the ’90s.
THEATER & DANCE
Rolling Stone

Shania Twain Offers a Shot of Caffeinated Bliss in New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’

Shania Twain wants to embrace the thrill of being in love in her new song “Waking Up Dreaming,” which was released on Friday. It’s the country-pop icon’s first new music since 2017 and first under a recording agreement with Republic Nashville. “Do you know I adore you?/A million ways to show you, I do,” Twain sings at the top of “Waking Up Dreaming,” propelled by a hydraulic “Mickey”-style drum beat and subtle washes of synth. It gradually builds to a Shania-worthy maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss. “Let’s start waking up dreaming/And dress up crazy...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
startattle.com

Daysia The Voice 2022 Audition “Crazy” Patsy Cline, Season 22

Daysia performs “Crazy” by Patsy Cline, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Daysia performs Patsy Cline’s “Crazy” during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. Daysia The Voice Audition. Contestant: Daysia. Age: 17. Hometown: Leavenworth, Kansas. Coach: Gwen Stefani. Song: “Crazy” by Patsy...
MUSIC
startattle.com

SOLsong The Voice 2022 Audition “Turning Tables” Adele, Season 22

SOLsong performs “Turning Tables” by Adele, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. SOLsong performs Adele’s “Turning Tables” during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. SOLsong The Voice Audition. Contestant: SOLsong. Age: 28. Hometown: Saginaw, Michigan. Coach: John Legend. Song: “Turning Tables” by...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Shawn Mendes’ ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ Movie Is the Next ‘Cats’—in the Best Way

The first time you hear Shawn Mendes’ angelic voice coming out of a tiny, sweet baby crocodile, your life will change. For better or for worse, I can’t tell you, but it’s certainly going to be altered forever.Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is one of Mendes’ first big voice acting roles (though one might hesitate to call anything he does in the movie “acting;” more on that later…), and the film is a true triumph. Though the musical, with catchy tunes by the folks who did The Greatest Showman and La La Land, is marketed for children, fans of bombastic movies like...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy