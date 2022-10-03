ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

ESPN

Borussia Dortmund run riot in first half for victory at Sevilla

Borussia Dortmund struck three times in the first half to beat hosts Sevilla 4-1 in their Champions League Group G match on Wednesday and stay firmly on course for a top-two finish. Raphael Guerreiro put the Germans in front with a missile from 16 metres before 19-year-old Jude Bellingham angled...
MLS
ESPN

Sevilla agree Jorge Sampaoli return to replace Julen Lopetegui - sources

Sevilla have reached an agreement with former manager Jorge Sampaoli to return to the club to replace Julen Lopetegui, sources have told ESPN. Lopetegui, who secured Champions League qualification for Sevilla in each of his previous three years in charge and won the Europa League in 2020, has come under pressure after a difficult start to the season.
MLS
theScore

Carvajal, Ancelotti insist Madrid's European glory is deserved

Madrid, Oct 4, 2022 (AFP) - Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal believes his team fully deserve their glittering Champions League record and dismissed Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez's mention of unfairness. Los Blancos, the reigning champions and record 14-time European Cup winners, have lifted the trophy five times in the last...
UEFA
Doc's Sports Service

Monza vs Spezia Prediction, 10/9/2022 Serie A Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Location: Stadio Comunale Brianteo in Monza, Italy. Odds/Point Spread: Monza (+100) Spezia (+300) The Eagles (2-2-4) are en route to Stadio Comunale Brianteo on Sunday where they will take on the White and Reds (2-1-5). The Eagles are at at +300 while the White and Reds are at +100. The over/under comes in at 2.5. The goalies protecting the net will be Michele Di Gregorio for Monza and Bartlomiej Dragowski for Spezia.
SOCCER
ESPN

Real Madrid's Carvajal bites back at Xavi's 'unfair' jibe over Champions League win

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal hit back at Xavi after the Barcelona coach said the Champions League is "unfair" because "the best team doesn't always win it." Madrid won the Champions League last season thanks to dramatic late comebacks against Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City in the knockout stages before beating Liverpool in the final.
MLS
Doc's Sports Service

Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy Prediction, 10/9/2022 MLS Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Houston (+185) LA (+128) The Galaxy (13-8-12) are hitting the road to PNC Stadium on Sunday where they will take on the Dynamo (10-6-17). The Galaxy are priced at +128 while the Dynamo are at +185. The over/under is set at 2.75. The goaltenders protecting the net will be Steve Clark for Houston Dynamo and Jonathan Bond for LA Galaxy.
HOUSTON, TX
Doc's Sports Service

Salernitana vs Hellas Verona Prediction, 10/9/2022 Serie A Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Salernitana (+145) Hellas Verona (+175) The Yellow and Blues (1-2-4) are on their way to Stadio Arechi on Sunday where they will take on the Garnets (1-4-3). Salernitana are priced at +145 while Hellas Verona are priced at +175. The total is 2.75. The expected starting goaltenders are Luigi Sepe for Salernitana and Lorenzo Montipo for Hellas Verona.
SOCCER
Doc's Sports Service

Austin FC vs Colorado Rapids Prediction, 10/9/2022 MLS Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Austin (-120) Colorado (+310) Q2 Stadium is the location where the Rapids (11-9-13) will try to defeat Austin FC (16-7-10) on Sunday. The Rapids are priced at +310 and Austin FC is at -120. The total is set at 2.5. The expected starting goalies are Brad Stuver for Austin FC and William Yarbrough for Colorado Rapids.
AUSTIN, TX
Yardbarker

Marcos Llorente World Cup hopes dealt major blow after injury is confirmed

Things were looking up for Atletico Madrid last weekend following victory over Sevilla, but it has taken all of four days for that to reverse. Los Colchoneros were beaten 2-0 by Club Brugge on Tuesday night in the Champions League and their performance will have done little to reassure fans.
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Madrid beats Shakhtar to stay perfect in Champions League

MADRID (AP) — It didn’t take long for Real Madrid to get back to winning games. Three days after seeing its perfect start to the season end with a draw in the Spanish league, Madrid beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 in the Champions League to take full control of Group F.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Joaquin and Jose Mourinho share kind words following Real Betis win

Real Betis went to the Rome and secured their first ever victory at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday night. A 2-1 win over Jose Mourinho’s Roma gave Real Betis control of their Europa League group, but the Portuguese was graceful in defeat. Speaking after the match, Mourinho had some...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Sevilla fires Julen Lopetegui after loss to Dortmund in CL

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Sevilla made official the departure of coach Julen Lopetegui after the team’s 4-1 home loss to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday. The Spanish club is expected to announce the return of Jorge Sampaoli in the coming days. The loss to Dortmund...
UEFA
The Associated Press

Barcelona hosts Celta before key games vs Inter and Madrid

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — At risk of yet another Champions League humiliation, Barcelona hosts Celta Vigo on Sunday needing to regain some winning momentum before critical matches against Inter Milan and Real Madrid over the coming week. The Spanish league game at Camp Nou comes after Barcelona lost at...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Martin Zubimendi closes in on Real Sociedad renewal

One of the most exciting talents in La Liga, it does not take a genius scout to spot the ability of Martin Zubimendi. The young Real Sociedad midfielder continues to grow on the pitch and increasingly looks like one of the best midfielders in Spain. At just 23, Real Sociedad are understandably trying to tie Zubimendi to the club for the coming years.
SOCCER

