Have You Heard of the Bucket Bunnies?

I think it is safe to say that most people have a “type” when they are searching for someone to be in a relationship with.

Living in South Louisiana for my whole life I was always attracted to men who worked hard and made a decent living, just as my father had demonstrated to me my entire childhood, and for a lot of us women that live here, that means we ended up with a man who works in the oilfield. It is a way of life and we are used to it.

The same goes for linemen and their wives. It takes a special kind of person to leave their family to go and help other people while they are in need, and it takes a special kind of woman to understand it and make that sacrifice.

So while I was scrolling through TikTok on Saturday I somehow landed on “linemen TikTok” I was surprised by the things that I learned.

Do you know what a Bucket Bunny is?

If you don’t know what this is don’t worry, I didn’t know either until this past Saturday.

According to Urban Dictionary, a Bucket Bunny is a woman who hops from electrical lineman to lineman looking to have relations often not caring if the men are single or married.

Now, there are “bunnies” for everything and anything, police officers, military, cowboys, you name it and someone is interested in them. And thanks to social media we now all know about it.

However, these bucket bunnies are going viral right now on TikTok for many reasons. One is that women are admitting to being Bucket Bunnies and are looking for a lineman right now in Flordia.

Two, women are finding men that are lying on Tinder about being in a relationship and calling them out on their lies.

And third, linemen’s wives who are back home are informing the Bucket Bunnies to stay away from their men.

Needless to say, I learned a lot on my journey through TikTok this past weekend and even learned that this is a trend that has been going on for quite some time. While there is so much more to this topic I think it is safe to say that most of these hardworking people who are in Flordia are trying to get a job done and that is helping restore power to the devasted communities.

Yes, we have been given a lot of entertainment on social media from the drama that is taking place but let’s not forget the real reason all of these workers have to be away from home.