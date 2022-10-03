Read full article on original website
Phoenix Set to Compete at Spartan Invitational This Weekend
ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men's tennis team continues its fall season Saturday when it travels to Greensboro to compete in the Spartan Fall Invitational. The tournament will be held through Sunday at the UNCG Tennis Courts. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION. Matches are scheduled to begin at noon on Saturday...
Elon Beats NC Central In Final Non-Conference Match
DURHAM, N.C. – Leah Daniel became Elon's Division I leader in kills as the Elon University volleyball team cruised to a straight sets victory over NC Central on Wednesday in its final non-conference match of the regular season. "For the players to perform like they did tonight was incredible,"...
Women's Soccer Comes Up Short At UNCW
WILMINGTON, N.C. — UNCW's Kayla Burroughs scored less than five minutes into the match and the Seahawks never let up, upending the Elon women's soccer team 4-0 on Thursday at UNCW Soccer Stadium. With the loss, the Phoenix fell to 6-5-2 overall and 2-3 in CAA play. The Seahawks...
