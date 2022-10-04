ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc11news.com

STATION ALERT: KKCO is now back on the air.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Service has been restored to all KKCO stations. The broadcast is being run from a lower-power backup transmitter, and viewers may have issues getting a signal lock or experience quality issues. If you do, try scanning for channel 11.11 for better signal reception. Viewers still...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Government
City
Grand Junction, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Health
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
KJCT8

Water Lights at Night, new special event for Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Parks and Recreation has announced a new special event for Grand Junction residents and visitors, called Water Lights at Night. The event will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 15, 2022, at the Butterfly Pond at Las Colonias Park.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Halloween Events In Grand Junction 2022

Halloween is a fun time in Grand Junction and there are lots of ways to celebrate whether you are a big kid or a small kid. Of course, Halloween is big business. Americans spend about $8 billion every year on costumes, candy, and decorations. And have you seen the price of candy lately? If you are doing costumes - kid or adult -- the days of $10 costumes are long gone. Between the candy and costumes, you might have to skip a couple of meals in order to pay for it.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction’s Pro Tips for Enjoying a Trip to Moab, Utah

Grand Junction's high desert playground continues just across the state line in Utah with two incredible National Parks that are both bucket list destinations you will love. Exploring Moab, visiting the Arches National Park, or checking out Canyonlands National Park are great ways to spend a weekend outdoors. Below we asked you for your tips for visiting Moab. If you have some great advice that will help others enjoy their stay even more then drop a comment on our station app or the KEKB Facebook page.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
nbc11news.com

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Karma’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Karma!. Karma is ten-year-old petite Pitbull. Although she is a senior dog, Karma has the energy of a young dog. She doesn’t get along well with other dogs and would do best in a home with older adults who have the time for her.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

What Are They Building at 30 & E Road in Grand Junction?

Have you spotted the construction currently underway at 30 and E Road in Grand Junction, Colorado? What are they building?. You'll see construction on the northeast corner of 30 and E Road, just south of the railroad tracks. Is someone developing a new subdivision? Perhaps another gas station. Construction Underway...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

True crime documentary to be made about Sunset Mesa Funeral Home

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - MacGeez Productions and Humble Beast Productions of Colorado released a proof-of-concept documentary about the events that unfolded at Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose, Colorado that let to an FBI raid in 2018. The proof-of-concept, titled Cremains Unknown, follows a victim of Sunset Mesa, Danielle McCarthy....
MONTROSE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donations#Whole Blood#Tripadvisor Reviews#Grand Junction Colorado#Regional Blood Center#Petco#Natural Grocers
The Denver Gazette

Colorado man shoots gun at attacking bear, ends up in hospital

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is on the hunt for a bear that attacked a man on Saturday night in the Garfield County town of New Castle. At about 10:30 p.m., the victim went into their New Castle backyard after hearing a noise. Upon going outside, a startled bear knocked the victim to the ground. The man used an arm to protect his face, grabbing his gun with his other hand and firing three shots, scaring the bear away.
NEW CASTLE, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

How Safe Is Mesa County From Costly Natural Disasters?

Whenever natural disasters hit the U.S., you have to be thankful to be living in western Colorado, where our risk of natural hazards is extremely small. When was the last time we had a hurricane warning, avalanche, tsunami, earthquake or even a tornado in Mesa County? We just don't get a lot of natural disasters in this part of the country and in this section of Colorado. The Pine Gulch Fire of 2020 and the Collbran Landslide in 2019 are a couple of natural disasters in recent memory.
MESA COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Win Cash: Charities to which Grand Junction Would Donate $30k

When someone comes into a good chunk of money, it's always nice to see some of that cash go toward a good cause. Right now we have your chance to win up to $30,000 and because of this, I became curious as to what kind of charitable donations Grand Junction residents would make with the money if they won it, so I posted a question on Facebook asking just that, and here's what you said.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

How Grand Junction Would Spend $30K If We Won Cash?

Win Cash means your chance to score one of 10 daily cash prizes, but it also gets you entered into the grand prize drawing for $30,000. It's never too late to get started because it only takes one code to win a daily cash prize OR the $30K jackpot. The more codes you enter on our station app the better your chance to score CASH.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy