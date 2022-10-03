Read full article on original website
Nick Hughen
Nick Hughen, age 43, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022. Funeral services were held Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Funeral arrangements are by Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, Hwy 59 Robertsdale, Alabama. www.mackfuneral.com.
Harold Wayne Clendenin
Harold Wayne Clendenin, (Papa), age 86, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Services will be held October 8, at 12:00 PM with the Celebration of Life Service to begin at 2:00 PM at Robertsdale United Methodist Church. Funeral arrangements by Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, Hwy. 59 Robertsdale, Alabama....
Robert "Bob" Scheer
Robert "Bob" Scheer passed away on September 29, 2022, at the age of 75. Funeral services were held on Monday October 3, 2022. Arrangements by Mack Funeral Home of Robertsdale, Alabama.
Josie V Taylor
Josie V Taylor age 81 passed away on October 1,2022. Funeral Service were held October 6, 2022. Please go to www.casonfuneralservice.com and sign the Memorial Book. Arrangements are entrusted to Cason Funeral Service in Foley, Alabama. 251-975-2273.
Leigh Ann Hewlett Brewer
Leigh Ann Hewlett Brewer, age 66, a resident of Foley, Alabama, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, a volunteer of the Food Bank Calvary Church and active in community service. She is survived by her husband Bill Brewer of Foley,...
Rois Francis DeShazo, Sr.
Rois Francis DeShazo, Sr., age 95, of Foley passed away quietly in the wee hours of October 1, 2022. Love-of-his-life, Mary Faye DeShazo (née Moore) predeceased Mr. DeShazo by two years. Mr. DeShazo is survived by son Rois Jr (Ulrike) of Germany and daughter Denise (Edward) Conmey of Zionsville,...
Man charged with manslaughter in Foley drug overdose death
BAY MINETTE – A Daphne man has been charged with manslaughter on a charge that he provided drugs that led to the death of a woman in January, Baldwin County officials said Wednesday, Oct. 5. Jourdan Solis, 32, is being held in the Baldwin County Corrections Center without bond,...
