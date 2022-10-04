ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field

The Associated Press
 5 days ago
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field.

The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

“I just saw someone running on the field,” Wagner said. “It looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field so I saw security was having a problem so I helped them out.”

With less than a minute left in the first half, the person got onto the field and ran across while being chased by security as the pink smoke filled the field.

As the person ran toward the Rams sideline, linebacker Takkarist McKinley came toward him before Wagner came off the sideline and laid him out with a big hit.

“I saw Bobby Wagner taking somebody out,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “I thought that was kind of cool to see.”

The protester was taken off the field by security and the game quickly resumed.

Earlier in the game, another person tried to get onto the field with a similar device, but was stopped by security.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Michelle Rippy
5d ago

I'm glad the player tackled him! he should not get sued!! people have gotten away with so much crap, they deserve what they get even from a football player

Angel
5d ago

Well they didn't get their message out, I have no idea what they're trying to protest. I'm guessing intelligence 🤪

Loudiesel J3:16
5d ago

exscuse me uh excuse me he just wanted people to see his petty pink smohhhke. There is such needy nutless men out there, that want everyone to know their feelings so look at me I'm taking a knee or look at me I'm popping pink smoke. Grow a pair and take care of your family.

