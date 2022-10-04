Read full article on original website
Tiger Global Looks to Raise $6B for New Fund to Invest in Startups
Hedge fund Tiger Global is looking to raise $6 billion in a new fund, even as investors shy away from venture backing. The $6 billion figure is less than half of New York-based Tiger’s previous fund and less than the $8 billion that clients had originally been told the company would target, according to published reports Thursday (Oct. 6).
Today in Crypto: Tether Cuts Commercial Paper Holdings; NYDIG Promotes Tejas Shah to CEO, Nate Conrad to President
Bitcoin company NYDIG has promoted executives Tejas Shah and Nate Conrad to the roles of CEO and President, respectively, a press release said. Shah and Conrad will focus on bolstering investment in its mining technology, along with the platform technology business, helping banks and other companies utilize tech for next-generation wallets and global payments.
Liquid Death canned water company is now worth $700 million
For the "Why didn't I think of that?" file: A startup that sells water in beer cans — that's literally it — is approaching a $1 billion valuation.
Amazon to Invest $150 Million in BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ Led Companies Through New Venture Capital Initiative
Amazon is getting into venture capital to help fuel founders from under-represented communities. The online mega-retailer announced on Wednesday that it has launched “Amazon Catalytic Capital,” a new initiative to invest $150 million in venture capital funds. In a press release, Amazon said it will focus its investments on funds with Black, Latino, Indigenous, women, and LGBTQIA+ founders, with the expectation to support more than 10 funds and over 200 companies through the next year.
Global Cannabis Holdings Raises Growth Funding via Token Offerings, Looks to Invest in Multiple Cannabis Firms
Global Cannabis Holdings (GCH) is a Luxembourg-based operation that is investing in Cannabis companies around the world. While the Cannabis business has been around for good while, GCH is taking a different approach by issuing tokens to fund the investments in its portfolio firms and selling these digital securities to investors based anywhere the offering is compliant.
Jay-Z Invests $16.5 Million In Robotic Pizza Startup
Jay-Z is looking to infiltrate the food industry with his recent investment in a pizza delivery chain powered by robots. The rap star and entrepreneur’s Marcy Venture Partners recently led a $16.5M round of investments in Stellar Pizza, an L.A.-based start-up that created an automated pizza machine that can make and cook an entire pie of pizza from scratch within five minutes flat.More from VIBE.comLeBron James Lists His Favorite Nas And Jay-Z AlbumsCiara Partners With Instacart For Healthy Food InitiativeDr. Dre And Jay-Z Gush Over Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show Created by former SpaceX engineers, including the company’s former CEO...
Cathie Wood Loads Up $12M In Shares Of Software Company Day After It Announced Collaboration With Microsoft
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought over 950,000 shares of software-maker UiPath Inc PATH, valued at over $11.9 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The purchase was done through six different Ark exchange-traded funds. UiPath is the 10th largest holding of the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,...
Hedge Fund Two Sigma to Provide Data to Blockchain Information Network Chainlink
Two Sigma Securities, a quantitative hedge fund with about $60 billion in assets under management, will provide data to popular blockchain information network Chainlink, according to a press release provided to CoinDesk. Chainlink offers price feeds and other data through its oracle network, which can help Web3 developers get projects...
Decentralized Crypto Community, Hourglass, Partners with Retail Conglomerate
NEFT Brands, a global conglomerate that owns a portfolio of premium alcohol brands, TV productions, live entertainment promotions, celebrity podcasts, apps, and media companies will partner with the decentralized community of Hourglass “to facilitate growth and offer in-house resources.”. NEFT Brands and its subsidiary NEFT Entertainment have also “purchased...
Uber, Amazon vets raise $14 million in Paradigm-led seed round to build DeFi platform
Exponential cofounders Driss Benamour (CEO), Greg Jizmagian (CTO), and Mehdi Lebbar (president) announce $14 million Paradigm-led seed round. There’s a reason why regulators and the media refer to the land of decentralized finance as the “Wild West.” Over $2 billion in cryptocurrency was stolen from DeFi projects this year, according to blockchain data firm Chainalysis, with back-to-back hacks, rug pulls, faulty code, bad actors, and crime galore within the space.
Blockchain Interoperability, New Tech, and Lofty Goals: Interview With Komodo CTO Kadan Stadelmann at Cosmoverse 2022
Hosted in Colombia last month, Cosmoverse 2022 curated thought leaders within the still nascent industry of blockchain interoperability. Among these speakers was industry veteran Kadan Stadelmann, who helped build Komodo, a technology that aims to facilitate a cross-chain future for blockchain networks. Blockchain users can’t trade bitcoin for dogecoin out...
Gear up for the Launch of Upstairs, an NFT Marketplace Offering the Best User Experience
The phenomenal rise of NFTs in the last few years surprised many, but experts and enthusiasts long believed in the potential held by this domain of the blockchain space. The costliest NFT to date was sold just a few months ago for a whopping $91.8 million. And there are several others fetching millions of dollars in the market. The meteoric rise led to an increased interest in the domain and attracted more investors. But the dearth of reliable marketplaces significantly hindered the mass adoption of NFTs. The few options that seemed reliable had a high transaction fee, another major deterrent. Besides, most decentralized NFT marketplaces don’t offer a user-friendly interface and are often deemed a little too complex by new users.
Alleged Quest Pro Leak Shows Meta’s Next-gen Headset in Action – Road to VR
Immersed, a startup identified for its work-focused productivity app for VR, could have jumped the gun slightly early, as the corporate posted a brief clip of what seems to be Meta’s upcoming Project Cambria blended actuality headset (aka ‘Quest Pro’). The video, noticed in a company blogpost,...
From paper-based to truly digital: how AI can transform the underwriting process
Breaking with centuries-old custom – paper varieties – is the uphill battle dealing with many insurance coverage carriers embracing a digital-first mindset. While many have migrated to digital varieties, submissions and claims processes, Michael Reilly, principal director of insurance coverage at Accenture, just isn’t satisfied of a whole transformation. He stated plainly: “We pretend to be digital today, but we’re not.”
NT CONNECT Launches News Aggregator App
The NOOZ.AI app harnesses language evaluation to weed out bias from world information tales. NT CONNECT, a world know-how developer, pronounces the launch of its information aggregator utility, NOOZ.AI, which options an AI-powered language evaluation engine whose objective is to convey transparency to the polarizing bias present in right this moment’s information media.
PwC Hong Kong partners with metaverse developer TerraZero
October 5, 2022 – TerraZero Technologies Inc., a developer of immersive experiences for the metaverse, has lately introduced that it has entered right into a collaboration settlement with PwC Hong Kong (PwC). TerraZero’s enterprise mannequin is targeted on metaverse product and repair improvement, metaverse expertise creation and deployment, and...
DeSales University Offers Next in Series of Pie & AI Presentations
Published: 5:12 am EDT October 5, 2022Published: October 5, 2022Updated: 10:51 pm EDT October 4, 2022. The DeSales University Pie & AI shows are being served up as soon as once more. These deep-learning alternatives are exactly what their title implies: a useful and informative discussion board on a subject designed to assist professionals navigate at present’s high-tech, data-driven panorama. And an opportunity to bond with different attendees and a school member over a slice of pie.
Talent Protocol supports the next generation of builders through the acquisition of Agora Labs
Talent Protocol, the web3 professional community for high-potential builders, has acquired Agora Labs, a social token and NFT infrastructure platform for creators to build and scale their communities. The acquisition will not only integrate Agora’s tech stack and community into Talent Protocol, but also onboard its young talented founders, Matthew Espinoza (CEO) and Freeman (CTO) into the team.
Andreessen Horowitz Leads $40,000,000 Capital Raise for New Decentralized Data Protocol
Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) is leading a $40 million series B funding round into Golden, a decentralized protocol that aims to aggregate information on billions of topics. In a statement, Golden says Solana (SOL) co-founder Raj Gokal, Protocol Labs, OpenSea Ventures and Farcaster founder Dan Romero all joined a16z Crypto, the crypto arm of a16z, in the funding round.
Asset management firm GoldenTree invests $5.2 million in Sushiswap
Asset management giant GoldenTree has taken another leap in the crypto space after investing about $5.2 million in the SushiSwap governance token. Asset management firm GoldenTree announced via the Sushiswap forum on Wednesday that it has invested $5.2 million in Sushiswap. GoldenTree, which has around $47 billion in assets under...
