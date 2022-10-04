Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
‘A systemic failure': Indians struggle to return home with US Embassy backlog
When Pallavi Rao found out her father had a medical emergency and was in the intensive care unit, her first thought was to go to him immediately — but she couldn’t. Her father is in India, and she lives in America on a visa, which needs a renewal. If she left for India, she would not be allowed back in the U.S.
Apple's India-Made iPhone Exports Said To Cross $1B In 5 Months, Boosting Tech Giant's 'China Plus One Strategy'
IPhone exports from India surpassed $1 billion in the five months since April, revealed a new report. This comes days after Apple Inc. AAPL confirmed that it would begin production of its newest iPhone series in the country. What Happened: Outbound shipments of made-in-India iPhones to Europe and the Middle...
constructiontechnology.media
US$2 billion China contracts for Fluor
Fluor Corporation has been awarded two reimbursable engineering, procurement and construction management contracts with a contract value of more than US$2 billion. The contracts, awarded by BASF, are for the ethylene oxide/ethylene glycol and infrastructure, offsites and utilities packages as part of the company’s new Verbund program in Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, China.
Modi to snatch factories from China with a digital portal for end-to-end production in India
100-trillion-rupee (USD$1.2 trillion) mega project combines 16 ministries in India.
howafrica.com
Chinese Boss ‘Slashes’ Throat Of Ghanaian Employee
A Chinese national has been accused of slashing the throat of his Ghanaian employee identified as Isaac Boateng, in Kweikuma, a community in the Sekondi-Takoradi municipality of the Western Region of Ghana. It was reported that the company which the Chinese national heads, Paulichenda Engineering, was contracted to erect structures...
Apple Loses Major Court Case
Two years ago the European Commission outlined plans to force all tech companies to use a single charging port. Two years from now Apple AAPL will have to acquiesce to those plans after the regulatory commission passed new rules. By the end of 2024, all mobile phones sold in the...
Silicon Valley startup lays off 100 employees, closes 3 locations
A flying car startup that received backing from Google's Larry Page is closing locations and laying off employees.
Here Are The 10 Wealthiest Cities In The World, 5 Of Them Are In The US
New York City is home to more than 345,600 millionaires and is considered the wealthiest city in the world. That’s what a new report claims. The San Francisco Bay Area, the second-richest city in the U.S., holds the third spot among the world’s wealthiest cities. According to the...
ZDNet
Highly skilled tech workers are becoming a rarity, and companies have tough decisions to make
In the ever-evolving employment landscape, tech companies are changing their typical hiring strategies to compensate for the talent lost to the Great Resignation – and have some tough decisions to make when it comes to ordering teams back to the office. A.Team's 2022 Tech Work Report surveyed almost 2,600...
CNBC
Billionaire Melinda French Gates wants to create an alternative to Silicon Valley: 'To change it would be incredibly hard'
Melinda French Gates wants to shake up the tech industry, starting in Silicon Valley. The billionaire philanthropist told Fortune this week that the goal of her venture capital firm Pivotal Ventures isn't simply to get more women into major companies. Instead, she wants to help foster an entirely new community of women-led startups that can thrive independently of Silicon Valley.
MoneyWatch: State of the job market; Peloton announces new round of layoffs
219,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits this week, but layoffs remain historically low. Meanwhile, Peloton announced another round of layoffs as the company struggles to grow. CBS News' Lana Zak and Errol Barnett speak with John Leer, chief economist at Morning Consult, on what all this says about the economy and the labor market.
Peloton slashed another 500 jobs as it fights to turn things around. Here's how the fitness company went from a pandemic-era success story worth $50 billion to laying off more than 5,000 workers this year alone.
Peloton was once at the top of the fitness food chain, but the fading popularity of at-home fitness and bungled logistics sent it into a tailspin.
‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump
Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce. The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year. Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
Amazon’s CEO has no plans to order corporate staff back to the office—and he says paying $25 an hour to rank-and-file workers is too high
Andy Jassy, Amazon president and CEO, doesn't want to raise the minimum wage to $25 an hour. The pandemic has been marked by stark divisions in working conditions: white-collar workers Zooming each other from their living rooms while frontline workers in masks fight for (and largely gain) higher wages, then see them gobbled up by high inflation.
cheddar.com
As Amazon Institutes Hiring Freeze, Layoffs Loom for Big Tech
Even Amazon — America's second largest employer — isn't immune to changing economic conditions. Amazon is instituting a hiring freeze among corporate positions in its retail division, even as the holidays approach. The news comes as the company cut 100,000 jobs over the last quarter, which ended in June.
Parental Leave Pushed Forward In Yet Another Country — Can The U.S. Be Next?
A new parental paid leave law was just enacted in Finland — and it’s a reminder of just how far away the United States is from a federal paid leave plan the country desperately needs. The country has redefined parental leave — now allowing it for both parents — in the country, and made the leave longer, and it’s a startling contrast to how parental leave is treated in the U.S. Here’s what you need to know.
Fast Company
CEOs now make 399 times more than the average worker
Setting an all-time record, chief executives in the U.S. earned 399 times more than the typical worker in 2021. CEO compensation spiked last year by an average of 11.1% over 2020. A report from the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), a left-leaning think tank, found CEO pay was “exorbitant,” continuing a...
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Gap to Peloton.
Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
Engadget
Peloton is cutting another 500 jobs in its fourth round of layoffs this year
Tips to Help You Get the Best Caribbean Cruise Cruise Critic. For the fourth time this year, Peloton has announced a round of layoffs. The struggling fitness company is cutting another 500 jobs, CEO Barry McCarthy told CNBC. In a memo to employees, McCarthy wrote that the company needed to make the move as part of efforts to reach break-even cash flow by the end of Peloton’s 2023 fiscal year (i.e by the end of next June).
Peloton Cuts Another 500 Jobs
Peloton is cutting another 500 jobs as it seeks to return to growth after a rough few quarters. The cuts, which impact about 12% of Peloton’s workforce, represent the latest round of layoffs for the beleaguered connected fitness brand this year. They also represent Peloton’s push to return to growth after being hit with rising costs and a slowdown in demand as more people return to gyms and live classes. The WSJ first reported the news of the layoffs. In a letter to employees announcing the most recent cuts, which was viewed by FN, Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy said the job cuts are...
