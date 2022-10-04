ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Pixel Watch pre-order deals: Here’s where to buy Google’s new smartwatch

Google has just unveiled its first smartwatch. The Pixel Watch (£339, Google.com) is a sleek new wearable designed to be a companion piece to the Pixel range of smartphones, and it’s available to pre-order now for £339. The 4G-enabled model costs £379.You might want to pause and consider your options, however. In one of the most generous promotional giveaways we’ve seen lately, Google is gifting the more-expensive, 4G-enabled Pixel Watch to anyone who pre-orders the new Pixel 7 pro (£849, Google.com) between now and 17 October 2022.That’s more than £1,200 worth of Pixel gear for £849, which is outstanding value,...
Digital Trends

As Google’s first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch just doesn’t cut it

The Pixel Watch is finally here, and for all the hype that it once generated, the final product seems way off the bullseye. But make no mistake; this is definitely a Pixel smartwatch, complemented by a standout curvy design and a generous serving of neat software perks. Contents. But the...
daystech.org

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch

New Pixel 7 smartphones unveiled immediately by Google, together with first-ever Pixel smartwatch with Fitbit included. Alphabet’s Google division has unveiled its new flagship Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, at a launch occasion on Thursday. It additionally introduced the Pixel Watch that includes Fitbit, because of its...
SlashGear

Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, And Pixel Watch Prices And Release Dates Buck The Trends

Today Google unveiled both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, both of which claim to be the best Google phones yet with spec increases across the board in terms of battery life, picture quality, connectivity, and sheer usefulness. For a screen, the Pixel 7 boasts a 6.3-inch display that Google says is 25% brighter outdoors than previous models. The Pixel 7 Pro, "Google's best-of-everything phone" as the company says sports a 6.7-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 120hz.
daystech.org

Amazon is practically giving away Echo devices today

There are all types of Amazon Echo offers which can be accessible proper now from Amazon, which is providing a terrific alternative to buy a number of gadgets which can be powered by Amazon’s Alexa. The digital assistant, which gives excessive comfort to the entire household with the most effective Alexa instructions and the most effective Alexa expertise, is accessible by way of Amazon’s lineup of sensible audio system and sensible shows.
ZDNet

Here's everything announced at the Google Pixel Event

On Thursday, Google held its Made by Google hardware event, where it discussed all of its latest devices including the Pixel 7, Pixel Pro, Pixel Tablet and much anticipated Pixel Watch. Before the event, Google had already dropped a lot of information about the Pixel lineup, leaving no room for device surprises. However, Google did share important details about device specs and pricing.
daystech.org

Mars selects Accenture to deliver a large-scale “Digital Factory” using AI, Cloud, Edge and Digital Twins

Accenture is working with Mars to remodel and modernise its international manufacturing operations with synthetic intelligence (AI), cloud, edge know-how and digital twins. Accenture and Mars have been trialing digital twins for Mars’ manufacturing operations since late 2020. Digital twins are digital representations of machines, merchandise, or processes. Fed with real-time knowledge, they will predict and optimise manufacturing processes and tools efficiency, from reliability to high quality to vitality effectivity. Applied to its manufacturing crops, digital twins will allow Mars to simulate and validate the outcomes of product and manufacturing unit changes earlier than allocating time and assets within the bodily house.
daystech.org

Android 12L will bring Windows 11 design bits to Surface Duo

Microsoft is on the brink of replace the duo of its Android smartphones to Android 12L. According to a brand new report, Microsoft is finalizing the replace and making ready to ship it within the subsequent few weeks. Besides the mere truth of the Surface Duo (at present on sale for lower than 1 / 4 of its authentic value) and Duo 2 getting a brand new Android, the report reveals fascinating details concerning the upcoming replace. Android 12L for the unique and second-gen Surface Duo will introduce design bits borrowed from Windows 11.
daystech.org

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 review: Value champion in the Android smartwatch space

Samsung lately launched a bunch of units on the Galaxy Unpacked Event. We noticed two new foldable units, TWS buds and wearables as properly. Diversifying their smartwatch portfolio we now have an everyday Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The Pro variant, because the identify suggests, comes with some further options like a bigger battery and a rugged construct. As profitable as that will sound, it’s the truth is a distinct segment system to be thought-about principally by the customers who’ve a use case for it. The system that conducts a extra mass attraction is the common Galaxy Watch 5. I’ve been utilizing the Galaxy Watch 5 for every week now. It has been with me for my every day errands that contain shoots and my weight coaching classes as properly.
daystech.org

How to Set iPhone Email Reminders With iOS 16

Taking management of your inbox has been one of many trickiest productiveness issues of the previous few many years, and varied e-mail apps have tried to make it simpler to handle your e-mail. One of the extra widespread options has been apps that allow you to “snooze” an e-mail message so it pops again to the highest of your inbox while you’re prepared to handle it. Starting with iOS 16, the iPhone’s Mail app affords an identical characteristic – an e-mail reminder.
daystech.org

13 Best Target Deal Days Sales (2022): Dyson, Apple, and More

Target is my blissful place. It’s good for checking objects off your buying checklist or for curing boredom. While on-line buying is not as enjoyable as spending hours within the residence part imagining a yard I do not at the moment have, it is price it when all the pieces is discounted.
Android Police

Look sharp with Spigen's sleek Made for Google collection for the Pixel 7 & 7 Pro

The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have just landed and they look exactly like something we want to have in our pocket right about now. The one thing we always stress about when we get a new phone is making sure to protect it from all the inevitable falls it will have to go through. Spigen came prepared for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro release and delivers a cool range of protective cases, as well as the MagFit range of accessories.
