Why Saudi Arabia defied the US over OPEC oil supply cut
Saudi officials insist that the kingdom must put its own economic interests ahead of domestic US political considerations. Still, US politicians are framing Saudi Arabia's move as a hostile act against that benefits Russia by filling its coffers with petrodollars as it wages war on Ukraine.
Superyacht linked to Russian billionaire mysteriously shows up in Hong Kong
A superyacht named the Nord and linked to a sanctioned Russian oligarch has dropped anchor in Hong Kong, amid efforts by the West to seize the luxury assets of Russian elites in allied ports as the war in Ukraine drags on.
Biden's chilling 'Armageddon' warning sharpens the stakes with Putin
To learn that an American president is talking so frankly about the possibility of nuclear "Armageddon," as Joe Biden did Thursday, is bone chilling.
Morale is plummeting in Putin’s private army as Russia’s war in Ukraine falters
Kyiv, Ukraine CNN — The Ukrainians’ bodies lay side-by-side on the grass, the earth beside them splayed open by a crater. Dragged to the spot by Russian mercenaries, the victims’ arms pointed to where they had died. “Let’s plant a grenade on them,” a voice says in...
Why is North Korea firing so many missiles -- and should the West be worried?
Tensions are running high in the Korean Peninsula, as the United States and its allies respond to North Korea's flurry of recent missile tests -- including one that flew over neighboring Japan without warning.
Russian troops are releasing video on social media that reveal what's really going on behind the lines
Russia’s defense ministry says they have already mobilized 200,000 men, many now undergoing basic training. New video released on social media shows problems within the mobilization including recruits sleeping on yoga mats and drinking heavily. CNN’s Fred Pleitgen reports.
Former Gov. Bill Richardson suggests Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan may be released by end of year
Former Gov. Bill Richardson said Sunday he is "cautiously optimistic" that two Americans wrongfully detained by Russia will be released and suggested they could be freed by the end of the year.
A Marine who hated Muslims went to a mosque to plant a bomb. His intended victims ended up saving his life
Richard "Mac" McKinney appeared at a mosque one Friday afternoon because he wanted to kill Muslims. But mosque members diffused the Marines' fury with a form of resistance he was not prepared to encounter.
Massive explosion cripples Crimea's Kerch bridge, Russian officials say
In a major blow for Russia, a fuel tank explosion early Saturday caused part of Europe's longest bridge that links Russia to the annexed territory of Crimea to collapse, according to Russian officials.
Fury at Saudi Arabia revives calls for US to throw the book at OPEC
New York CNN Business — OPEC+’s decision to slash oil production has set off bipartisan fury in Washington directed at the Saudi Arabia-led group, raising calls for a hard-hitting US response. Within minutes of the OPEC+ announcement, the White House warned it will “consult with Congress on additional...
Opinion: Biden's fist bump turned slap in the face
So much for cozying up to the Saudis -- President Joe Biden's much-hyped fist bump back in July with Mohammed bin Salman has turned into something of a slap across the face from the crown prince, writes David Andelman.
Renewed outrage after Amnesty Intl. says 16-year-old protester beaten to death
Amnesty International says a 16-year-old girl protesting against Iran’s oppressive laws was beaten to death by Iranian security forces. The government denies these claims. CNN’s Jomana Karadsheh reports.
5 things to know for Oct. 7: Biden pardons, Las Vegas stabbings, Iran, Trump, Amazon
Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
Made in America is back, leaving US factories scrambling to find workers
US factories are humming, and manufacturers are scrambling to find workers as the pace of hiring hits levels not seen in decades.
'Exceedingly bad': Retired Lt. general on state of Russian forces in Ukraine
President Joe Biden has delivered a stark warning about the dangers behind Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats as Moscow continues to face military setbacks in Ukraine. CNN’s Military Analyst Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling joins Don Lemon to discuss the state of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Biden is blamed for downturn in new oil drilling, but fossil fuel companies are the ones hitting pause
Recent attempts to open new parts of the US to drilling have failed mainly because of the lack of interest from oil companies themselves, rather than Biden's "green" policies.
Democratic senator says 'there's got to be consequences' for Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ announces oil production cuts
A Democratic member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said Sunday that "there's got to be consequences" after Saudi Arabia and a cartel of major oil producers moved to slash oil production last week in a move the White House said was "shortsighted" and hurtful to low and middle-income countries.
Surveillance footage captures large explosion on key bridge to Russian-annexed Crimea
Surveillance footage from cameras on the Kerch bridge leading to Russian-annexed Crimea shows the moment of a large explosion on the roadway. The source of the blast is unclear, and Ukrainian officials have started responding to the fire, without directly acknowledging that Ukraine was responsible. CNN’s Fred Pleitgen reports.
Opinion: Biden should have handled the relationship with the Saudis better from the start
OPEC+'s decision to cut oil production does harm the United States, but Americans cannot ignore the fact that these countries have their own national interests and strategies, writes Jason D. Greenblatt.
Videos show aftermath of Crimea bridge explosion
A large explosion heavily damaged the Kerch bridge that links Russia’s mainland with annexed Crimea, in a devastating blow to Vladimir Putin’s war effort in Ukraine. CNN’s Fred Pleitgen reports on the aftermath.
