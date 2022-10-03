ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

Why Saudi Arabia defied the US over OPEC oil supply cut

Saudi officials insist that the kingdom must put its own economic interests ahead of domestic US political considerations. Still, US politicians are framing Saudi Arabia's move as a hostile act against that benefits Russia by filling its coffers with petrodollars as it wages war on Ukraine.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Narendra Modi
Person
Sushant Singh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Delhi#United Nations#Ukraine War Politics#Indian#French#The White House#Western#Russian#Tajikistan#Un#Ukrainian
CNN

Fury at Saudi Arabia revives calls for US to throw the book at OPEC

New York CNN Business — OPEC+’s decision to slash oil production has set off bipartisan fury in Washington directed at the Saudi Arabia-led group, raising calls for a hard-hitting US response. Within minutes of the OPEC+ announcement, the White House warned it will “consult with Congress on additional...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
New Delhi, IN
Country
China
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
International Relations
Country
Russia
CNN

Videos show aftermath of Crimea bridge explosion

A large explosion heavily damaged the Kerch bridge that links Russia’s mainland with annexed Crimea, in a devastating blow to Vladimir Putin’s war effort in Ukraine. CNN’s Fred Pleitgen reports on the aftermath.
POLITICS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy