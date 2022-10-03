Read full article on original website
Related
Kamala Ibrahim Ishag review – memory maps and rumours of djinns from mystical Sudanese painter
Inspired by William Blake and Francis Bacon, Ishag traces winding webs of families and friendships with depictions of plants, neighbourhoods and – her main subject – women
NPR
A trip to Munich during Yom Kippur changed this woman's view of her religion
Yom Kippur ends this evening, and we wanted to reflect on the holiday. Writer and educator Gabrielle Kaplan-Mayer wrote about her connection to the day in a recent essay titled "My Yom Kippur Experience In Germany Broke My Heart Open." It was 1990. She was 19 years old, studying abroad...
NPR
A New Generation Of Resistance In Iran
22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in Tehran police custody after being detained for wearing her hijab loosely. Her death sparked a movement. We talk with Iranian American scholar Pardis Mahdavi about the morality police and Iran's cultural resistance. Mahdavi herself was once arrested in Tehran for lecturing about Iran's sexual revolution. She wonders if the country's current wave of protests might result in regime change.
NPR
Two Russians looking to avoid military service seek asylum after reaching Alaska
JUNEAU, Alaska — Two Russians who said they fled the country to avoid compulsory military service have requested asylum in the U.S. after landing in a small boat on a remote Alaska island in the Bering Sea, Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski's office said Thursday. Karina Borger, a Murkowski...
RELATED PEOPLE
NPR
How the tech-savvy keep protests alive — even after Iran shut down the internet
Few independent journalists can work in Iran. So in recent weeks, we've mainly seen that country's protests through videos and messages on social media. INSKEEP: This video, taken from a rooftop, shows people fleeing down a street as gunshots sound. Ever since a woman died in police custody, Iranians have both spread and gathered news on the internet. They're fighting to get online just as much as they confront police in the streets. Mahsa Alimardani is following that struggle for information. She's a senior researcher with Article 19, which is a human rights organization based outside Iran.
NPR
The differences between what Russia and Ukraine say is happening on the ground
Russia says it is claiming parts of Ukraine, but facts on the ground say otherwise. Ukrainian troops continue a counteroffensive in the country's south and east that is upending the Kremlin's plans. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. To the growing gap now between what Russia says is happening in Ukraine and...
NPR
The people of Malang, Indonesia, are angry at police response to the deadly stampede
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Juana Summers talks with BBC Indonesia's Valdya Baraputri about how survivors are coping after the deadly stampede in Malang, and what Indonesians expect from an independent investigation.
NPR
News brief: OPEC and the WTO, Ukraine's Gains in the East, NPR/Marist Poll
Ukrainian troops are engaged in counteroffensives in the country's south and east to reclaim more towns and villages occupied by Russian forces. That's despite Moscow's recent illegal annexation of the areas. One strategically important town that was recently retaken in the east is Lyman, in the region of Donetsk. The Ukrainian army had nearly encircled thousands of Russian troops there and then drove them out over the weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
Dozens of people are killed in a shooting at a daycare center in Thailand
Police in Thailand say more than 30 people have been killed in a shooting at a day care center in the northeast of the country. NPR's Michael Sullivan reports. MICHAEL SULLIVAN, BYLINE: Details of the tragic event remain sketchy, but police say that the majority of the victims were children. Authorities say the man who carried out the attack was a former police officer who burst into the day care center in Nongbua Lamphu in the early afternoon and began firing. Police say witnesses described the man as using a knife as well as a gun during the attack. Thirty-four-year-old Panya Kamrab then drove home, where he murdered his wife and child before killing himself. He'd been dismissed from the police force last year for drug-related offenses.
NPR
One activist is using the World Cup to raise awareness of LGBTQ rights in Qatar
In November, the men's soccer World Cup opens in Qatar. And while the country highlights the tournament, some are pointing to its record of denying LGBTQ rights. FIFA, governing body of the game, bans LGBTQ discrimination among fans and players. But Qatar is one of scores of countries that criminalize same-sex relations. And while Qatar says all soccer fans are welcome, NPR's Deborah Amos reports on one man who is speaking out.
FIFA・
NPR
Nobel Peace Prize: Human rights activists in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus are honored
The winners are human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, as well as the Russian human rights organization Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. This year's Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to two human rights organizations - one from Ukraine, the...
U.N. working to expand, extend for a year Ukraine Black Sea grain export deal
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his team are working to expand and extend for a year a U.N.-brokered deal allowing Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports, which could expire in late November.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A needed win for the home team we're all part of
Perhaps in some weird reverse-evolutionary way we, as a human species, should offer our regrets this past week to our long, long-ago ancestors, the dinosaurs. When they roamed the earth millions of years ago, they had no idea what to do if a big rock would approach earth from far away and potentially wipe them out — as our current science believes happened to them. Perhaps they had their heads in tar pits. ...
US News and World Report
Baghdad's Historic Homes Crumble as Real Estate Booms
BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Overlooking the Tigris river in Baghdad, a 100-year-old Iraqi mansion stands dilapidated and neglected. Visitors hoping to catch a glimpse of its faded glory are warned off by a sign near the door saying: "Danger of collapse". The 16-room building once boasted latticed windows, delicate carvings, a...
Comments / 0