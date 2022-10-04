ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

checkoutdfw.com

How big is Texas? These numbers tell the story of our huge state.

One thing is for sure, Texans love to brag on how huge our state is but with all the tall tales floating around, is there any truth to this famous claim?. Let’s get the technical stuff out of the way first... Texas has an area of 268,597 square miles or 171,902,080 acres. In comparison, Texas is about 1.65 times larger than California, at 163,696 square miles.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer

A man from a community on the Arizona-Utah line that's long been home to a polygamous group pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying records and tampering with criminal proceedings. He pleaded not guilty in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff, a mountain city where he was arrested in late August by a state police agency after someone spotted small fingers in a gap of the trailer’s rear door. Authorities...
COLORADO CITY, AZ
Boy, 9, drowns taking shower in Texas

Texas police are investigating the death of a nine-year-old boy who drowned while taking a shower at a home in Houston.First responders were called after the youngster was found unresponsive in a bathtub by his grandfather, reported local news outlet KSN. Authorities told the outlet that the boy was seemingly taking a shower at the time of the incident in the southwest area of the city.When police arrived at the scene, they reportedly found the grandfather performing CPR on the boy. The boy was then rushed to Texas Children’s Hospital.Officials told KSN that despite efforts to save him the boy...
HOUSTON, TX
Texas DPS: Texan charged with smuggling undocumented migrants, 1 day after 19 were caught

WESLACO, Texas — Multiple agencies uncovered and foiled an attempt to transport undocumented immigrants on Sunday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported. Texas DPS and Homeland Security Investigations authorities during "Operation Lone Star" saw two vehicles arrive at the Mid Valley Airport and drop off several individuals, who subsequently entered a Raytheon plane.
TEXAS STATE
People

Texas Family of 4 Was Massacred at Home in 2014 — and Suspect Was Just Arrested Getting off Plane

Authorities do not yet know what motivated the execution-style killings Texas authorities have arrested a man they allege murdered a family of four execution-style in their home in 2014. A statement from the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirms Feng Lu, 58, was arrested in San Francisco on Sunday. Officials took Lu into custody at the airport soon after he arrived on a plane from China. Lu remains in California, where he's currently awaiting extradition to Texas. Lu is charged with four counts of capital murder in connection with the deaths of the Sun...
HOUSTON, TX
Buses full of migrants spotted stopping in Odessa

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Buses filled with migrants have been spotted stopping in Odessa, raising concern amongst community members and local authorities. Authorities say they have limited information and are actively trying to determine where all of the buses are coming from, where they are going and why. Tuesday evening...
ODESSA, TX
Texas city hit by 1,500 illegal migrants a day

EAGLE PASS, Texas (NewsNation) — U.S Border Patrol agents along the El Paso, Texas, sector of the southern border are encountering an average of 1,500 migrants each day amid controversy about the busing of migrants into U.S. sanctuary cities. The deputy city manager told NewsNation that at least nine...
EL PASO, TX
Midland, TX
KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

