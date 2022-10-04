Read full article on original website
How big is Texas? These numbers tell the story of our huge state.
One thing is for sure, Texans love to brag on how huge our state is but with all the tall tales floating around, is there any truth to this famous claim?. Let’s get the technical stuff out of the way first... Texas has an area of 268,597 square miles or 171,902,080 acres. In comparison, Texas is about 1.65 times larger than California, at 163,696 square miles.
This Is Missouri’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
The United States has had more serial killers than any other country.
Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer
A man from a community on the Arizona-Utah line that's long been home to a polygamous group pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying records and tampering with criminal proceedings. He pleaded not guilty in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff, a mountain city where he was arrested in late August by a state police agency after someone spotted small fingers in a gap of the trailer’s rear door. Authorities...
Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas would 'eliminate all rapists.' But clinics say the number of rape cases has been 'consistently high': report
"We are struggling to keep up with demand," a Texas Clinic employee told the Associated Press, adding that she has a waitlist for victims.
Boy, 9, drowns taking shower in Texas
Texas police are investigating the death of a nine-year-old boy who drowned while taking a shower at a home in Houston.First responders were called after the youngster was found unresponsive in a bathtub by his grandfather, reported local news outlet KSN. Authorities told the outlet that the boy was seemingly taking a shower at the time of the incident in the southwest area of the city.When police arrived at the scene, they reportedly found the grandfather performing CPR on the boy. The boy was then rushed to Texas Children’s Hospital.Officials told KSN that despite efforts to save him the boy...
Fugitive caught 7 years after allegedly strangling Utah mom, dumping body in Colorado
Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez, 41, has been arrested in connection with the 2015 murder of Maria Maricela Astorga-Chavez, a Utah mother of three, after seven years.
Texas Sheriff Getting Threats After Saying He’d Investigate DeSantis for Migrant Plane Stunt
A Texas sheriff announced Monday that he would investigate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration flying Venezuelan migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard last week. And now, his office says, it’s received “numerous threats.”. Sheriff Javier Salazar of Bexar County, where the flight last week originated,...
News Channel 25
Texas DPS: Texan charged with smuggling undocumented migrants, 1 day after 19 were caught
WESLACO, Texas — Multiple agencies uncovered and foiled an attempt to transport undocumented immigrants on Sunday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported. Texas DPS and Homeland Security Investigations authorities during "Operation Lone Star" saw two vehicles arrive at the Mid Valley Airport and drop off several individuals, who subsequently entered a Raytheon plane.
Texas Family of 4 Was Massacred at Home in 2014 — and Suspect Was Just Arrested Getting off Plane
Authorities do not yet know what motivated the execution-style killings Texas authorities have arrested a man they allege murdered a family of four execution-style in their home in 2014. A statement from the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirms Feng Lu, 58, was arrested in San Francisco on Sunday. Officials took Lu into custody at the airport soon after he arrived on a plane from China. Lu remains in California, where he's currently awaiting extradition to Texas. Lu is charged with four counts of capital murder in connection with the deaths of the Sun...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘It's Very Tragic': Worker Killed in Drilling Accident at Texas Construction Site
Authorities in Southeast Texas are investigating what police are describing as a tragic accident in which a construction worker was killed by a drilling machine being operated by his grandfather. NBC affiliate KPRC-TV reports it happened Wednesday morning at a warehouse site in the Houston suburb of Spring. A machine...
3 in Texas charged with trying to smuggle migrants by air
Three of the six migrants were held as material witnesses until their testimony could be recorded. The Salvadoran nationals said they had been driven to the airport to be flown deeper into the U.S.
KLTV
Buses full of migrants spotted stopping in Odessa
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Buses filled with migrants have been spotted stopping in Odessa, raising concern amongst community members and local authorities. Authorities say they have limited information and are actively trying to determine where all of the buses are coming from, where they are going and why. Tuesday evening...
Three teenagers shot at 'marketed' rental house party in Texas, sheriff says
The search continues in Texas for the person who opened fire at a party that hundreds of people were attending, injuring three. The shooting happened Saturday evening around 11:30 p.m. at a home in Katy used as a short-term rental, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told FOX 26 Houston. Around 200 people, mostly teenagers, were at the party.
Body found in shallow grave on Hawaii identified as California man, police say
The body, found in July, had to undergo DNA tests to be identified.
Texas city hit by 1,500 illegal migrants a day
EAGLE PASS, Texas (NewsNation) — U.S Border Patrol agents along the El Paso, Texas, sector of the southern border are encountering an average of 1,500 migrants each day amid controversy about the busing of migrants into U.S. sanctuary cities. The deputy city manager told NewsNation that at least nine...
Mexican migrant shot, killed by Border Patrol while in-custody charged at agents with 'edged weapon': FBI
A Mexican migrant shot and killed in custody at the Ysleta Border Patrol Station allegedly broke free from a cell and charged at agents with an "edged weapon," the FBI El Paso said.
2 South American researchers killed in Missouri
Missouri homicide and arson detectives are investigating the deaths of two South American scientists whose bodies were found after a weekend apartment fire near the Kansas City biomedical research center where they worked
Brothers in Texas arrested after 2 migrants shot, one fatally, near U.S.-Mexico border
Two brothers in Texas have been arrested after authorities say one of them opened fire on a group of migrants getting water near the U.S.-Mexico border, killing one man and shooting a woman in the stomach, according to court documents filed Thursday. The shooting Tuesday was in rural Hudspeth County...
Texas morgues near border overwhelmed by migrant deaths: 'Not a single space in that cooler'
LAREDO, Texas – As the crisis on the border gets worse by the day, Fox News takes an exclusive look at just one of the county morgues along the Texas border, which has been completely overwhelmed by the increase in migrants’ deaths. It is just another day at...
The 4 Most Likely Cities to Have Your Car Stolen in Colorado
When you own a car, one fear is always in the back of your head... Having your vehicle stolen. You might drive a really nice car or you might own a vehicle that is nothing flashy but get you from A to B. Either way, that vehicle is an integral...
