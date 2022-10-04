Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer confirms identity of new Black Panther
Potential spoilers follow for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The official trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally arrived – and it appears to confirm who will assume the Black Panther mantle in the highly anticipated sequel. Released on October 3 to coincide with tickets for the forthcoming Marvel...
‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler Considered Quitting Filmmaking Because of Chadwick Boseman’s Death: ‘I’m Walking Away’
“Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler has opened up about his grieving for the film’s star Chadwick Boseman, who died in Aug. 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the filmmaker shared that Boseman’s death led him to reconsider continuing his work in the entertainment industry. “I was at a point when I was like, ‘I’m walking away from this business,'” Coogler stated. “I didn’t know if I could make another movie period [or] another ‘Black Panther’ movie, because it hurt a lot. I was like, ‘Man, how could I open myself up to feeling...
Polygon
The new Black Panther trailer has basically revealed who the new Black Panther is
The first teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever confirmed what many fans had suspected — someone else would take up the mantle of the Black Panther after T’Challa’s (and star Chadwick Boseman’s) death. And with Monday’s full trailer, Marvel has finally hinted at who might take...
wegotthiscovered.com
What Namor’s power of flight could mean for ‘Wakanda Forever’
The latest trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has revealed that not only does Tenoch Huerta’s Namor have an advantage underwater — owing to being the ruler of the sub-aquatic realm of Talocan — but he may also have the upper hand in the skies, as well. This is due to the fact that Namor, like in the comic books, has winged feet, allowing him to fly. But what could this mean for the action that plays out in the film and will it prove to be a tactical advantage for Namor’s rivalry with Wakanda?
Collider
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' IMAX Poster Spotlights Star Studded Cast
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is Marvel Studios’ most anticipated feature to come out this year. It’s predecessor 2018’s Black Panther has been a milestone in the superhero genre for its representation and allegories, the upcoming feature helmed by director Ryan Coogler will expand on Wakanda’s history and the legacy of its king. In a new IMAX poster revealed by the studio, fans come face to face with the glory of the afro-futurist kingdom as Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) is seen sitting on the throne that once her husband and then her son sat on. Around her, we see our heroes M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o).
IGN
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Tenoch Huerta’s Namor Is Confirmed to Be a Mutant, First Look Revealed
Marvel Studios has revealed the first look of Namor, who is the new antagonist in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film. Namor is played by Mexican actor Lenoch Huerta (The Forever Purge, Tigers Are Not Afraid) and it is confirmed that the Sub-Mariner is a mutant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds doesn’t want ‘Deadpool 3’ to ‘mess with the zeitgeist,’ and he’s not the only one
If there’s one thing that sums up modern fandom in microcosm, it’s the announcement of Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Seeing the actor team up with BFF Ryan Reynolds in the superhero genre has been a dream for a huge number of fans ever since X-Men Origins completely ruined it for everyone, while having the longtime Logan board the Marvel Cinematic Universe was near the top of the wish-list for virtually every mutant supporter.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Werewolf by Night’ rumored to drag the MCU into a monstrous new era
We’re just days away from Werewolf by Night debuting on Disney Plus, and the first Marvel Studios Special Presentation has already been singled out as perhaps the cinematic universe’s biggest gamble yet. After all, a black-and-white standalone feature that runs for less than an hour and is deliberately...
Polygon
Black Panther 2 trailer’s new Iron Man is the one and only Ironheart
Marvel Studios brings a new armor-clad superhero to movie theaters (and eventually Disney Plus) with Ironheart, the heir apparent of the late Tony Stark. Ironheart will appear in both this year’s Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and in a standalone, self-titled series for Disney Plus in 2023. And in the new trailer for Wakanda Forever, which will release on Nov. 11, 2022, we see the young hero soaring into battle for the first time.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Trailer: New Black Panther Emerges in Sequel After King T’Challa’s Death
The latest trailer for Ryan Coogler’s upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sequel gives the best look yet at the new Black Panther. The trailer, as it tells the emotional story of the loss of the late Chadwick Boseman’s character, the son king, T’Challa, also teases the next Black Panther, while not directly revealing the new protector of the African nation of Wakanda.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel Shakes Up 'Armor Wars': Don Cheadle Series Now Being Developed As a Movie (Exclusive)Marvel's 'Blade' Loses Director Bassam Tariq (Exclusive)'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Joins Pantheon of Long Superhero Pics at Two Hours and 41...
'Wakanda Forever,' the long-awaited sequel to 'Black Panther,' hits theaters November 11. Here's everything we know so far.
We breakdown everything that's known about the "Black Panther" sequel and how it's moving forward without Chadwick Boseman.
IGN
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, starring Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Martin Freeman, and Tenoch Huerta in his MCU debut as Namor, King of Atlantis. The new Marvel movie arrives in theaters on November 11, 2022.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: ‘The Acolyte’ faces production delays as fans get under Anakin Skywalker’s skin
Star Wars is firmly grounded on Disney Plus for the foreseeable future, but any fan should salivate over the cool things coming our way. There’ll be another season of Andor, the long-awaited Ahsoka with Rosario Dawson, The Mandalorian‘s third season, the 80s Spielberg-inspired Skeleton Crew, and the apparently-still-coming Lando show based around Donald Glover’s performance in Solo. But it’s not all sunshine and roses over at Lucasfilm HQ.
wegotthiscovered.com
If the Multiverse Saga needs a Tony Stark-like figurehead, there’s only one hero who can answer the call
Almost every major plot beat threaded throughout the Infinity Saga tied back to Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark in one form or another, which was admittedly to be expected given that he was the superhero who introduced the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the masses, and served as its biggest and most popular star for a decade.
wegotthiscovered.com
10 actors who could be the new ‘thirtysomething’ James Bond
Sorry, Tom Holland fans; he may have the chops for Spider-Man, and maybe at least half the chops for Nathan Drake, but it doesn’t look like he or any other young actor will be gunning for the storied role of James Bond any time soon. Indeed, on the 60th...
Ryan Coogler Almost Quit Directing After Chadwick Boseman’s Death
Before Chadwick Boseman’s shocking death in 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer, Ryan Coogler had already working on a script for a sequel to Black Panther that would have focused on Boseman’s T’Challa and his continuing story. In the wake of Boseman’s death, Coogler decided to reconceive the film as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and to incorporate Boseman’s (and T’Challa’s) death into the narrative. Now the movie is about Wakanda after the passing of its beloved king, and how the country moves forward without him.
Marvel Studios Releases Second Trailer For "Wakanda Forever"
Marvel Studios releases the second trailer for the Black Panther sequel “Wakanda Forever” alongside tickets going on sale and Ryan Coogler breaks it all down. We have little less than a month to go for the release of the sequel to Marvel’s 2018 “Black Panther.” The movie’s release is a bittersweet moment following the passing of beloved actor Chadwick Boseman. Kevin Feige and Marvel, and Ryan Coogler have promised to epically pay tribute to the actor in the second installment.
wegotthiscovered.com
The ‘Black Panther 2’ cast used their grief to ‘bring this baby home’ in honor of Chadwick Boseman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is Marvel’s highly anticipated return to the titular nation, and the stakes are higher than they’ve ever been before. Not only is the story introducing fans to a new villain, but it’s also the moment in which they’ll say goodbye to Chadwick Boseman as a hero both onscreen and off.
