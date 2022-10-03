Read full article on original website
Polygon
The new Black Panther trailer has basically revealed who the new Black Panther is
The first teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever confirmed what many fans had suspected — someone else would take up the mantle of the Black Panther after T’Challa’s (and star Chadwick Boseman’s) death. And with Monday’s full trailer, Marvel has finally hinted at who might take...
thesource.com
‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman’s Death Nearly Made Him Leave Hollywood
Following the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, famed film director Ryan Coogler once wanted to walk away from Hollywood. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly recalls the moment he decided he was “walking away from this business.”. “‘I didn’t know if I could make another movie period, [let alone]...
epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
ComicBook
Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"
Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Reacts to Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3: "He's the Gold Standard"
This week saw some huge news for Marvel fans when Ryan Reynolds announced that Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Both Reynolds and Jackman appeared in two videos this week, one announcing the big reveal, and one explaining why the new movie won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan. Jackman's return to the role he first played 22 years ago has been a hot topic on social media this week, and longtime Marvel superfan Kevin Smith talked about the news on the latest episode of Fatman Beyond.
TechRadar
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer confirms identity of new Black Panther
Potential spoilers follow for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The official trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally arrived – and it appears to confirm who will assume the Black Panther mantle in the highly anticipated sequel. Released on October 3 to coincide with tickets for the forthcoming Marvel...
Popculture
Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel
Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story
History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
Black Panther’s Letitia Wright Responds To The Idea Of Shuri Taking On The Mantle In Wakanda Forever
Black Panther star Letitia Wright addresses the idea of Shuri taking on the mantle of the titular hero.
The New ‘Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Will Give You Goosebumps. Watch It Here.
On November 11th we will show them who we are. Wakanda Forever.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
Polygon
Black Panther 2 trailer’s new Iron Man is the one and only Ironheart
Marvel Studios brings a new armor-clad superhero to movie theaters (and eventually Disney Plus) with Ironheart, the heir apparent of the late Tony Stark. Ironheart will appear in both this year’s Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and in a standalone, self-titled series for Disney Plus in 2023. And in the new trailer for Wakanda Forever, which will release on Nov. 11, 2022, we see the young hero soaring into battle for the first time.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be one of Marvel’s longest movies ever
If you’ve always thought that Marvel’s MCU movies fly by no matter how long they are, then you’ll be happy about the runtime of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The highly anticipated sequel has a November 11th release date, meaning ticket preorders will start soon as theaters prepare for the big event. And that’s how we know that Wakanda Forever will be one of Marvel’s longest movies to date.
Christian Bale Confirms He Had To Tell Chris Rock They Couldn’t Hang Out On Amsterdam’s Set, But There’s A Good Reason
It wasn’t that long ago when Christian Bale was causing trouble as Gorr the God Butcher for Chris Hemsworth’s Thor Odinson in Thor: Love and Thunder, but it’s already almost time to reunite with him on the big screen. Bale’s next 2022 movie is the 1930s-set Amsterdam, and among his co-stars in the David O. Russell-directed ensemble is Chris Rock. However, the former Batman actor, who previously teamed with Russell on The Fighter and American Hustle, had to tell the Saturday Night Live alum that they couldn’t hang out with each other on the Amsterdam set, but it was for a good reason: Rock was making him laugh too much.
'Wakanda Forever,' the long-awaited sequel to 'Black Panther,' hits theaters November 11. Here's everything we know so far.
We breakdown everything that's known about the "Black Panther" sequel and how it's moving forward without Chadwick Boseman.
Lupita Nyong’o Likely Turned Down a Role in ‘The Woman King’ for Moral Reasons
'The Woman King' is catching some controversy as some, like Oscar-winning actor Lupita Nyong’o, have unearthed a far different history than the film suggests.
Hulk Actor Edward Norton Called Marvel President Kevin Feige’s ‘The Avengers’ Announcement ‘Unprofessional’
The MCU's Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo stuck around after he was cast following Edward Norton's exit. The actor didn't go willingly, however.
IGN
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Tenoch Huerta’s Namor Is Confirmed to Be a Mutant, First Look Revealed
Marvel Studios has revealed the first look of Namor, who is the new antagonist in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film. Namor is played by Mexican actor Lenoch Huerta (The Forever Purge, Tigers Are Not Afraid) and it is confirmed that the Sub-Mariner is a mutant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Winston Duke Addresses T'Challa Recast
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Winston Duke addressed some fan desires to recast T'Challa after Chadwick Boseman's death. As trailers for the Marvel film premiere, a lot of people are wondering what will happen to King T'Challa in the movie. Duke visited Jemele Hill's Unbothered to speak about the idea. He's not personally interested in the idea of a new T'Challa, but knows the possibility exists. Hill has said before in the past she's in favor of the move. Everyone who loved the first Black Panther has an opinion on the matter. For Wakanda Forever, nothing is going to change and it will be an emotional time in the theater as a measure of public grieving will begin anew. Boseman deserves to feel all the love that has been directed his way since the news broke, but will never get the chance. Check out his co-star's take down below.
