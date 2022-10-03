Read full article on original website
‘The Masked Singer’ Mummies Reflect on Performing Together After 4 Decades
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 8 Episode 3 “TV Theme Night.”]. Here’s the story of … three Mummies who, unfortunately, only performed one song on this season of The Masked Singer. The Mummies and Fortune Teller each took the stage...
Robin Thicke Performs ‘Growing Pains’ Theme to Honor Late Dad Alan Thicke (VIDEO)
The October 5 episode of The Masked Singer kicks off with panelist Robin Thicke performing the song “As Long As We Got Each Other” in honor of this late dad, who co-wrote the catchy tune. The song was the theme of the long-running sitcom Growing Pains, which aired...
Country Singer Jody Miller Dies at 80
Country music star Jody Miller, who appeared on TV shows such as Hee Haw and Pop! Goes the Country, has died. She was 80. According to Deadline, Miller passed away on Thursday, October 6, of Parkinson’s complications in Blanchard, Oklahoma. The singer’s longtime rep Jennifer McMullen confirmed the death in a statement, saying, “Jody Miller’s talent cannot be overstated. She had this innate, God-given ability to interpret and communicate with the most beautiful tones and inflection. She made it look and sound so easy that it sometimes takes a moment to realize the greatness of what you are hearing.”
Sara Lee Dies: WWE’s ‘Tough Enough’ Season 6 Winner Was 30
Sara Lee, the winner of WWE‘s Tough Enough Season 6, has died. She was just 30 years old. Just two days ago on October 4, Lee posted on her Instagram account that she had been battling a sinus infection but that she was “finally being healthy enough to go to the gym two days in a row.”
‘Big Sky: Deadly Trails’ Lyle Lovett & Darius Rucker as Guest Stars
Country music royalty is headed to Big Sky: Deadly Trails. Singers Darius Rucker and Lyle Lovett will guest star in an upcoming episode of the ABC series, which also features Reba McEntire. Rucker will portray a character named Possum, who, according to the release is “a hired gun who works...
‘Moonlighting’ Creator Reveals He’s Trying to Bring All 5 Seasons to Streaming
For everyone eagerly awaiting the news that Moonlighting has found a new streaming home, don’t break out that saxophone solo just yet because Glenn Gordon Caron has revealed in a series of tweets that it’s not time to celebrate quite yet. In the first tweet, he writes, “Can’t...
‘Inside Amy Schumer’ Season 5 Trailer Shows Amy as an Everywoman (VIDEO)
After six long years, Inside Amy Schumer is back and this time it’s personal.. no, actually, although judging from the trailer it does look personal, this time it’s streaming on Paramount+. The first two episodes drop on Thursday, October 20, with the remaining three episodes following weekly for...
New Blood on ‘Grey’s,’ Hilary Swank in ‘Alaska Daily,’ ‘Walker’s Western Prequel, ‘Nightline’ Streams, Creepy ‘Friend’
Grey’s Anatomy jumps six months to welcome new interns for Season 19. Oscar winner Hilary Swank headlines the issue-oriented Alaska Daily. A reboot spawns a prequel in the traditional Western setting of Walker Independence. ABC News’ Nightline launches a weekly streaming offshoot. The White Lotus’ Jake Lacy is a disturbing Friend of the Family in Peacock’s true-crime docudrama.
‘Blue Bloods’: A Reagan Is Shot, Plus What’s Going on With Erin & Jack? (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Blue Bloods Season 13 premiere “Keeping the Faith.”]. Blue Bloods kicks off its 13th season by putting a Reagan in the hospital — and two of his relatives are determined to make sure the person responsible is brought to justice.
‘Cobra Kai’ Edges Out ‘Rings of Power’ For Top Streaming Show
Netflix’s Cobra Kai has claimed the top overall spot on the latest streaming charts. According to The Nielsen SVOD charts for September 5-11, the Karate Kid sequel series’ fifth season drew 1.74 billion minutes of total viewing time across its 50 episodes, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Amazon Prime‘s The Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power came in at just over 1.2 billion minutes, a slightly lower number from the 1.25 billion for its premiere week.
‘Kung Fu’: Olivia Liang Teases a ‘Darker Nicky’ for Season 3
The hit CW series Kung Fu is set to return for its third season tonight, Wednesday, October 5, and the show’s star Olivia Liang is teasing that things are about to get a lot darker for her character. Season 3 is expected to up the stakes like never before,...
‘The Midnight Club’ Cast Talks Memes, Ships, On-Set Pranks & More (VIDEO)
Netflix‘s latest horror series from Haunting favorite Mike Flanagan has officially dropped and the stars stopped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine‘s studio at New York Comic Con 2022 to spill all their behind-the-scenes secrets. The spoiler-free conversation helmed by Emily Aslanian features many of the young...
Harry Shum Jr. on Joining ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and New Romances Ahead (VIDEO)
Grey’s Anatomy is making way for fresh blood in Season 19 and fans got a taste of it in the premiere installment, “Everything Has Changed.”. Among the newly-introduced lot is Harry Shum Jr.‘s intern, Benson Kwan, who made quite the impression in the opening episode that aired on October 6. The actor, who is known for his roles on shows like Shadowhunters and Glee, had a surreal experience upon walking onto the set for the first time, as he recalled to TV Insider’s Jim Halterman.
First Look: Fireworks Light Up the Sky in ‘A Waltons Thanksgiving’ (PHOTO)
What could those tight-knit Waltons be transfixed by in A Waltons Thanksgiving?. “It’s the stunning fireworks display that closes out our Harvest Festival Fair,” says Bellamy Young (rear center above, with, clockwise, Teddy Sears as John, Christian Finlayson as Jason, Tatum Sue Matthews as Erin, Callaway Corrick as Elizabeth, Marcelle LeBlanc as Mary Ellen, Samuel Goergen as Jim Bob, Vivian Lee-Boulton as Edith and Logan Shroyer as John Boy).
‘The White Lotus’ Trailer: Vacation in Italy Gets Deadly in Season 2 (VIDEO)
The White Lotus officially returns for Season 2 beginning Sunday, October 30 and HBO is giving fans their first look at the latest chapter of Mike White‘s anthology series in the form of a new trailer. Gone are the Hawaiin beaches of Season 1 as Jennifer Coolidge‘s Tanya McQuoid...
NYCC 2022: See the Stars of ‘Ghosts,’ ‘Velma’ & More in Our Studio (PHOTOS)
New York Comic Con 2022 is in full swing, and plenty of the stars are celebrating their shows with TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine in our photo and video studio on-site at the Javits Center. Day 1 was filled with exciting appearances with stars from fan-favorite shows like Ghosts,...
‘The Midnight Club’ Episode 7 Explained: A Deep Dive Into Anya’s Story
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Midnight Club, Season 1, Episode 7, “Anya.”]. Netflix‘s The Midnight Club is filled with stories told around the group’s routine meet-up spot, but they’re coming to life for cynical cancer patient Anya (Ruth Codd) in the aptly titled seventh installment, “Anya.”
Ken Jennings Reveals What He Misses Most About OG ‘Jeopardy’ (VIDEO)
With all the recent Jeopardy! talk regarding format changes and new rules, host Ken Jennings is hoping the show brings back some specific elements from the show’s vintage era. While hosting a Q&A session with the studio audience ahead of Tuesday’s (October 4) episode, Jennings was asked what he...
Believe ‘The Hype’: HBO Max’s Fashion Battle Brings the Season-Finale Swag
And then there were three. HBO Max’s edgy couture competition The Hype drops its second-season finale today, and the trio of designers left in the loft are feeling the heat. Not only do they need to pick the perfect look-book photographs of their fashions so far, but then they also need to sell the judges and co-signers Offset, Bephie Birkett and Marni Senofonte on their brands. Up for grabs is a $150,000 cash prize and an exclusive deal with StockX, as well as a potential buy-in from the co-signers.
Constance Wu Felt ‘Shunned’ After Simu Liu Joked About Her ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Tweets
Constance Wu has been very candid as of late during the press tour for her book Making A Scene, and now she’s opening up more about the alleged sexual harassment and intimidation she experienced on the set of Fresh Off The Boat. On the October 5 episode of Red...
