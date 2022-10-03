Read full article on original website
Related
Sandspur
Center for Inclusion and Campus Involvement undertakes transformation
What used to be known as the Rollins Center for Inclusion and Campus Involvement (CICI) has undergone a transformation. The center, which previously encompassed campus involvement opportunities as well as several facets and resources on diversity equity and inclusion, has been restructured into two “new” departments: The Center for Campus Involvement and the Center for Inclusion and Belonging.
Comments / 0