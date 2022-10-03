ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandspur

Center for Inclusion and Campus Involvement undertakes transformation

What used to be known as the Rollins Center for Inclusion and Campus Involvement (CICI) has undergone a transformation. The center, which previously encompassed campus involvement opportunities as well as several facets and resources on diversity equity and inclusion, has been restructured into two “new” departments: The Center for Campus Involvement and the Center for Inclusion and Belonging.
