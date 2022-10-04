ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner County, ID

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

Couple on trike motorcycle killed in northern Idaho crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle, motorcycle collision that occurred on Sunday at approximately 4 p.m. hours on SH-41 near milepost 28.6 in Bonner County. A gray 2020 Harley Davidson trike motorcycle was traveling southbound on SH-41 when...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Westbound lanes of I-90 reopened near Appleway Avenue

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - All lanes of westbound I-90 were cleared near the Appleway Avenue exit Wednesday afternoon, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. An overturned trailer carrying an excavator blocked all westbound lanes of I-90 near Appleway Avenue. According to the Washington State Patrol, the driver sustained...
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bonner County, ID
Accidents
State
Idaho State
City
Blanchard, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Bonner County, ID
Crime & Safety
County
Bonner County, ID
Local
Idaho Accidents
City
Worley, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

No one injured in drive-by shooting near Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — No one was injured in a drive-by shooting near Camp Hope early Wednesday. Spokane Police arrested 24-year-old James Rackliff for drive-by shooting, but more charges are possible. Officers recovered shell casings from the scene and multiple witnesses came forward to report what they had seen. They provided information that allowed police to quickly locate the suspect vehicle...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Idaho State Police#Traffic Accident#Isp#Noaa
News Radio 1310 KLIX

California Cat Missing 9 Years Turns up in Idaho

Imagine that your cat went missing. Some know the experience and it’s painful. Within a few weeks, you would probably assume the animal fell victim to traffic, a coyote or raptor. Nine years have passed and your telephone rings. It’s an animal shelter 1,000 miles away. Your cat has been located. Microchip provided your name and telephone number.
HAYDEN, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

PF Police searching for felon at large

Post Falls Police are continuing to search for a felon at large after the man was reported to be in a Post Falls home Sunday. Police said they received a call at 5 p.m. Sunday that William Vankomen, 31, of Post Falls, was in a residence in the 300 block of East Sand Wedge Drive.
POST FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Helmets
People

California Cat Missing for 9 Years Turns Up at an Idaho Shelter 1,000 Miles from Home

For years, Harriet the cat's family believed she had been killed by coyotes until she turned up almost a decade later Last week, California woman Susan Moore received a puzzling call. "We found your cat," the caller said, per local Idaho newspaper the Coeur d'Alene Press. "We found Harriet." After chatting with the caller, an employee at an Idaho animal shelter Companions Animal Center, for a bit longer, things clicked for Moore. Harriet was hers — but she went missing nine years ago from her California ranch. Over a decade ago,...
HAYDEN, ID
KREM2

Public health advisory issued for Newman Lake in Washington state

NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) has issued a harmful algae alert for Newman Lake. Test results taken this week at the lake revealed potentially harmful toxicity levels for cyanobacteria, otherwise known as blue-green algae, according to SRHD. Based on the Washington State Department of...
NEWMAN LAKE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane County to file lawsuit against WSDOT to clear Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Board of Commissioners has approved a resolution for the abatement of Camp Hope. The resolution authorized the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office to sue the Washington State Department of Transportation, which owns the land Camp Hope resides on. The goal is that this will cause Camp Hope to clear out sooner than later. The Prosecutor’s...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane neighborhood shocked over closure of Orchard Avenue Park

SPOKANE, Wash. – Orchard Avenue Park, near the Chief Garry Park neighborhood in northeast Spokane, may be closing down for good after the county decided to not renew it’s contract with Felts Field, the owners of the property. Neighbors say they only found out because crews began disassembling...
SPOKANE, WA
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy