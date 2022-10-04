Read full article on original website
Related
eastidahonews.com
Couple on trike motorcycle killed in northern Idaho crash
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle, motorcycle collision that occurred on Sunday at approximately 4 p.m. hours on SH-41 near milepost 28.6 in Bonner County. A gray 2020 Harley Davidson trike motorcycle was traveling southbound on SH-41 when...
FOX 28 Spokane
North Idaho man convicted of manslaughter, leaving the scene sentenced to 15 years fixed
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho – 72-year-old Richard Rogers, the man guilty of vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene after he hit 35-year-old Valorie Furrow with his pickup truck and dragged her nearly 400 feet, has been sentenced to 15 years fixed plus five years concurrent. Last Updated: Oct. 4 at...
KHQ Right Now
Westbound lanes of I-90 reopened near Appleway Avenue
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - All lanes of westbound I-90 were cleared near the Appleway Avenue exit Wednesday afternoon, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. An overturned trailer carrying an excavator blocked all westbound lanes of I-90 near Appleway Avenue. According to the Washington State Patrol, the driver sustained...
KHQ Right Now
Crash on I-90 causes delays westbound near exit 285
SPOKANE, Wash. - WSDOT has confirmed a crash on I-90 blocking westbound lanes at Sprague Ave and Fancher near exit 285. Be prepared for traffic delays.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Thieves arrested after drilling holes in gas tanks at Spokane car dealership
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County deputies arrested five people in connection with a gas theft attempt in the early morning hours of Oct. 4, 2022. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), 10 car gas tanks were vandalized, causing thousands of dollars in damage. SCSO says the incident...
Five people arrested for drilling holes, stealing gas from cars at dealership
COLBERT, Wash. — Spokane County deputies arrested five people suspected of drilling gas tanks at a car dealership and causing thousands of dollars in damage. On Tuesday at around 1 a.m., security at the Lithia Car Dealership near Colbert reported seeing two men dressed in all-black clothing, tugging on car door handles. Deputies arrived at the scene and noted a...
No one injured in drive-by shooting near Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — No one was injured in a drive-by shooting near Camp Hope early Wednesday. Spokane Police arrested 24-year-old James Rackliff for drive-by shooting, but more charges are possible. Officers recovered shell casings from the scene and multiple witnesses came forward to report what they had seen. They provided information that allowed police to quickly locate the suspect vehicle...
Spokane police identified suspect in drive-by shooting at homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police arrested the man who fired shots into the homeless camp near I-90 and Freya on early Wednesday morning. Police said the shooting was not random. Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested 24-year-old James Rackliff, after firing shots at a homeless camp near I-90 and Freya...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I-90 near Liberty Lake reopens after truck carrying excavator rolled over after hitting overpass
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Road reopened after a collision that blocked both lanes on westbound I-90 close to Liberty Lake. According to the District 4 PIO, an excavator being carried on a truck with a trailer struck an overpass, causing the vehicle to roll. The crash has caused the westbound lanes of I-90 in Greenacres to close.
California Cat Missing 9 Years Turns up in Idaho
Imagine that your cat went missing. Some know the experience and it’s painful. Within a few weeks, you would probably assume the animal fell victim to traffic, a coyote or raptor. Nine years have passed and your telephone rings. It’s an animal shelter 1,000 miles away. Your cat has been located. Microchip provided your name and telephone number.
Coeur d'Alene Press
PF Police searching for felon at large
Post Falls Police are continuing to search for a felon at large after the man was reported to be in a Post Falls home Sunday. Police said they received a call at 5 p.m. Sunday that William Vankomen, 31, of Post Falls, was in a residence in the 300 block of East Sand Wedge Drive.
‘Big hurry to go nowhere’: New cameras bust speeding drivers on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash — You’ll want to think twice about speeding through school zones on the South Hill. Safety cameras in three school zones; Ferris High School, Adams, and Roosevelt Elementary School started to issue warnings to speeders on Monday. The warning period ends November 1st and the city...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KREM
Construction on downtown Spokane overpass causing large traffic backups
WSDOT says the traffic could go all the way back to I-90, delaying cars on the freeway. Construction is expected to last 10 days.
California Cat Missing for 9 Years Turns Up at an Idaho Shelter 1,000 Miles from Home
For years, Harriet the cat's family believed she had been killed by coyotes until she turned up almost a decade later Last week, California woman Susan Moore received a puzzling call. "We found your cat," the caller said, per local Idaho newspaper the Coeur d'Alene Press. "We found Harriet." After chatting with the caller, an employee at an Idaho animal shelter Companions Animal Center, for a bit longer, things clicked for Moore. Harriet was hers — but she went missing nine years ago from her California ranch. Over a decade ago,...
‘Give kids back their park’: Neighbors distraught after Orchard Avenue Park closure
SPOKANE, Wash. — Those living in the neighborhoods near Orchard Avenue Park say they were blindsided after the park was shut down. People are saying it’s being torn down without any warning. “It’s joy. It was joy,” said Mary Ann Sanders, who lives near the park. “Everyday was...
City asked to approve $4 million settlement for man’s death by police
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Public Safety Committee has been officially asked to approve a $4 million settlement to the family of a man shot and killed by Spokane Police. Officers shot and killed David Novak in January 2019. Police said they shot Novak because he was allegedly shooting and yelling racial slurs at his neighbor. It was later discovered...
FOX 28 Spokane
Family confirms body of Sandy Williams was recovered from floatplane wreckage
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – Authorities report around 80 percent of the floatplane has been recovered after a fatal crash in the Puget Sound in September. During the recovery of the wreckage, five additional victims were found as well, bringing the total number of recovered bodies to six. Four remain unaccounted for.
Public health advisory issued for Newman Lake in Washington state
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) has issued a harmful algae alert for Newman Lake. Test results taken this week at the lake revealed potentially harmful toxicity levels for cyanobacteria, otherwise known as blue-green algae, according to SRHD. Based on the Washington State Department of...
Spokane County to file lawsuit against WSDOT to clear Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Board of Commissioners has approved a resolution for the abatement of Camp Hope. The resolution authorized the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office to sue the Washington State Department of Transportation, which owns the land Camp Hope resides on. The goal is that this will cause Camp Hope to clear out sooner than later. The Prosecutor’s...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane neighborhood shocked over closure of Orchard Avenue Park
SPOKANE, Wash. – Orchard Avenue Park, near the Chief Garry Park neighborhood in northeast Spokane, may be closing down for good after the county decided to not renew it’s contract with Felts Field, the owners of the property. Neighbors say they only found out because crews began disassembling...
News Radio 1310 KLIX
Twin Falls, ID
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0