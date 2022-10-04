Read full article on original website
Pirates did the right thing honoring Molina and Pujols
On the one hand, I can’t stand the St. Louis Cardinals. During the 2013-2015 run for the Pirates, it was the Cardinals who prevented the Bucs from advancing to the NLCS.
Albert Pujols passes Babe Ruth on all-time RBI list with home run No. 703
Albert Pujols jut keeps mashing — and moving up in baseball history. The St. Louis Cardinals slugger who became the fourth member of the 700-home run club in September hit No. 703 against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday. The two-run blast to left field off of Pittsburgh starter Mitch...
numberfire.com
Cardinals rest Albert Pujols on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols will sit on the bench after Juan Yepez was shifted to first base and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third. Per Baseball Savant on 258 batted balls this season, Pujols has accounted...
FOX Sports
Pujols has 2 more RBIs, Cardinals beat Pirates 8-7 in 10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and the St. Louis Cardinals went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in 10 innings Tuesday night. Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287.
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: First World Series Game At Dodger Stadium
On Oct. 5, 1963, the Los Angeles Dodgers hosted the New York Yankees for the first-ever World Series game at Dodger Stadium. Game 3 of that year’s Fall Classic was played with 55,912 fans in attendance. The first two games were played at Yankee Stadium in New York and...
WLTX.com
MLB Playoff Picture: What to watch for in baseball's final week of the season
NEW YORK — It's suddenly here, one of the best sports months of the year as the Major League Baseball playoffs are right around the corner. Regular season games will conclude on Wednesday, which means the playoffs begin this weekend. This year, we have expanded playoffs for baseball with...
MLB・
CBS Sports
MLB home run record: List of most home runs in a season, single-season leaders as Aaron Judge passes Maris
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge clubbed his 62nd home run of the season to rewrite baseball's history books Tuesday night against the Rangers. The home run broke a tie with Roger Maris, giving Judge sole possession of the American League single-season record. Judge is having a truly historic campaign, as he...
MLB・
WLTX.com
Peacock & Williamson: NFL Show on October 5, 2022
Discussing and debating the day's top sports stories, including plenty of QB questions around the league. The team digs into the mailbag.
NFL・
