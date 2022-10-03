ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

St. Ann’s Hospital burns in north Abilene fire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large fire burned in north Abilene Thursday night. 9:00 p.m. Update: The fire has not been put out, but has shrunk tremendously. The roof and many walls have collapsed. 8:30 p.m. Update: The building has been identified as St. Ann’s Hospital located at 1350 Cypress Street. There is a structure […]
ABILENE, TX
KEAN 105

The CannaBus Mobile Marijuana Dispensary Hits Abilene October 6th

The Ride For Your Rights CannaBus Tour is making its way across Texas and will be stopping in Abilene on October 5th. The tour is put on by goodblend, one of only three medical cannibus operators licensed to operate in Texas. The CannaBus, being the first-of-its-kind mobile dispensary, is making the rounds across the state educating Texans about the state's medical cannibus program.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Tour bringing CannaBus Mobile Dispensary to Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A mobile dispensary will be coming to Abilene has part of a tour to make medical marijuana legal in Texas. The ‘Ride For Your Rights’ CannaBus Tour is set to stop at the Mall of Abilene on the 4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 6. Organizers […]
ABILENE, TX
LoneStar 92

An Abilene, Texas Woman Thought it was a Good Idea to Go Trick or Treating at 4 a.m.

The message has been out there for several decades, don't do drugs. That short moment of bliss is just not worth it. For some, that moment of bliss can turn into a crime they have no idea they are committing. Having said that, it does not excuse what the person has done. I'm not saying that this Abilene, Texas woman was on drugs but what she did sure makes you think that she was.
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
City
Abilene, TX
Abilene, TX
Government
Abilene, TX
Society
FOX West Texas

Abilene house fire causes approximately $50,000 in damages

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Fire Department was called to a home at approximately 1 p.m. Oct. 5 after reports of a structure fire in the area. A house in the 400th block of Meander Street caught fire with high levels of smoke and flames, and the AFD worked to protect the building and the homes nearby. There were people in the building at the time of the fire, but they managed to exit and no injuries were reported.
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insulin#Abilenians
KEAN 105

This Texas City Makes The Top 10 Foodie List For 2022

What exactly is a foodie anyway? Come to find out it's any person who has a special interest in food, not only out of hunger but almost as a hobby. It's someone who enjoys fine dining and great food experiences. Foodies normally enjoy discovering new recipes and trying new dishes with new enticing flavors.
TEXAS CITY, TX
KEAN 105

20 Delicious Abilene Area Food Trucks to Get Your Grub on the Go

Food trucks have been popping up all over the Abilene area over the last several years, giving foodies a ton of different convenient choices for delicious food. For me, there's just something about freshly prepared food from a truck that gives my belly a lot of satisfaction. And in a world where everyone is constantly on the go, we have a plethora of amazing food trucks right here in Abilene to satisfy any lunch hour and appetite.
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of holding woman down under running water because she wanted him to get her food

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5100 block of Fairmont Street – Theft of FirearmA firearm worth $450 was reported […]
ABILENE, TX
KEAN 105

9 Fast Food Places Abilene Desperately Needs To Get It’s Grub On

Fast food is something I like to think I know something about. No, I've never worked in the food industry but I certainly have had my share of fast food. It's not that I don't enjoy a home-cooked meal, but in this day and age, you certainly don't always have time. Fast food restaurants are moving to more nutritious and elaborate food choices all on the go. Plus, with the lack of time comes the convenience of just pulling in the drive-through and taking care of the whole family.
ABILENE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Abilene woman found guilty of unlawful entry in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 53-year-old Abilene woman, Micki Larson-Olson, was found guilty for her part in the January 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol. She was found guilty of unlawful entry onto public property and was sentenced to serve about half-a-year in jail. According to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), Larson-Olson was dressed […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Gas mask reported stolen out of vehicle in south Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5000 block of Congress Avenue – Criminal MischiefA victim reported an unknown suspect pulled […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

At least 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash near Hawley

HAWLEY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Hawley Police Department (HPD), along with emergency services, responded to a two-vehicle wreck around 9:00 Tuesday night between Abilene and Hawley. While most information is unknown at this time, Drive Texas reported that police diverted traffic to the frontage roads off US 277 […]
HAWLEY, TX
KEAN 105

KEAN 105

Abilene, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT

105.1 KEAN plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy