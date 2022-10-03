The message has been out there for several decades, don't do drugs. That short moment of bliss is just not worth it. For some, that moment of bliss can turn into a crime they have no idea they are committing. Having said that, it does not excuse what the person has done. I'm not saying that this Abilene, Texas woman was on drugs but what she did sure makes you think that she was.

ABILENE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO