ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Murder-suicide call leads to discovery of 4 victims overall

NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities investigating the apparent murder-suicide of two men Thursday at a shooting range in western New York discovered the bodies of two additional victims, both women, at separate locations. Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said all of the victims are believed to be related. Deputies...
NEWSTEAD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Estero, FL
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Government
SFGate

Republican nominee pivots to crime in Kansas governor's race

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas governor is pivoting from education to crime as a focus in the final weeks of the campaign, portraying the Democratic incumbent as anti-police because she created a commission on policing and racial justice in response to the state's protests following the death of George Floyd in 2020.
KANSAS STATE
SFGate

Police: California serial killer 'on a mission' in slayings

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A California serial killer seems to be “on a mission” throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman dating back to last year. Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in Stockton and Oakland, about 70...
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Dupont
SFGate

Pilot killed when small plane crashes on California peak

JAMUL, Calif. (AP) — A pilot was killed when a small plane crashed into a rocky mountain slope in Southern California, authorities said. Rescue crews responded around midday Tuesday after a resident reported seeing a plane in distress near Jamul in eastern San Diego County, said Cal Fire Capt. Thomas Shoots.
JAMUL, CA
SFGate

Jewish women cite faith in contesting Kentucky abortion ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's sweeping abortion ban was challenged Thursday by three Jewish women who brought a lawsuit arguing that it violates their religious rights under the state's constitution. The legal challenge, filed in state court in Louisville, says the state's Republican-dominated legislature “imposed sectarian theology” by prohibiting...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy