Tether CTO Says US Treasury Notes Account for More Than 58% of USDT’s Reserves – Bitcoin News

The American multinational fast food chain McDonald’s has started accepting payments in Bitcoin and Tether in Switzerland’s city of Lugana, populated by around 63,000 people. The announcement comes in a tweet by Bitcoin magazine on October 3. And it posted a video in which a customer ordered food using McDonald’s kiosk and paid for it using a digital wallet app on mobile. The credit card machine used to scan the QR code to proceed with payment was labeled with Bitcoin and Tether.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO