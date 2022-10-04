Read full article on original website
worldcoffeeportal.com
Reborn Coffee targets US and international outlet growth following $7.2m IPO
Reborn closed a $7.2m IPO in August 2022 which it said would help expand its café network | Photo credit: Reborn Coffee. Reborn Coffee is eyeing US and international outlet growth after closing a $7.2m IPO earlier this year. The California-based roaster and coffee chain reported second quarter revenues...
Amazon to Invest $150 Million in BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ Led Companies Through New Venture Capital Initiative
Amazon is getting into venture capital to help fuel founders from under-represented communities. The online mega-retailer announced on Wednesday that it has launched “Amazon Catalytic Capital,” a new initiative to invest $150 million in venture capital funds. In a press release, Amazon said it will focus its investments on funds with Black, Latino, Indigenous, women, and LGBTQIA+ founders, with the expectation to support more than 10 funds and over 200 companies through the next year.
SoftBank Proposes Long-Term Collaboration With Samsung During Seoul Visit: Report
SoftBank Group Corp SFTBF SFTBY founder and CEO Masayoshi Son discussed long-term cooperation between chip designer Arm Ltd and Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd SSNLF. However, he did not propose that Samsung invest in the British company, Reuters reports citing local media. Son, who made his first visit to Seoul in...
Samsung Electronics Unveils Plans for 1.4nm Process Technology and Investment for Production Capacity at Samsung Foundry Forum 2022
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, announced today a strengthened business strategy for its Foundry Business with the introduction of cutting-edge technologies at its annual Samsung Foundry Forum event. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003006073/en/ Attendees of Samsung Foundry Forum 2022 are gathered around the customer booths. (Photo: Business Wire)
Kim Kardashian launches new venture on Wall Street
NEW YORK - Kim Kardashian has a new gig on Wall Street. She's partnering with Jay Sammons, a former executive with Carlyle Group, to launch SKKY Partners. The new firm will invest in fast-growing businesses across several sectors, including hospitality, media and consumer products. The fund has not started raising...
China’s millennials and Gen Z are falling out of love with consumerism and fueling a new ‘frugal living’ social media movement as reality bites
People walk in front of the Louis Vuitton store in Chengdu, China, on August 17, 2022. On Douban, a Chinese website that provides information related to current events, music, and more, young Chinese are flocking to groups that offer money-saving tips. One group, named “Crazy Money Savers,” which has over 600,000 subscribers, encourages members to shun takeout and bubble tea, and advises them to delete popular e-commerce apps like Alibaba and Pinduoduo.
CoinDesk
Do Kwon's Passport Set to Be 'Invalidated' by South Korea; Warner Music Group's Web3 Push
This episode is sponsored by ZenGo. The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted a public notice on its website Wednesday announcing it would invalidate Terra creator Do Kwon's passport, advancing a move the government first said it was considering last month. Plus, a closer look at how Warner Music Group plans to expand its Web3 strategy.
Global Blue Acquires Majority Stake in Shipup, Expands Post-Purchase Tech
Switzerland-based retail technology and payments company Global Blue has acquired a majority stake in post-purchase technology provider Shipup. This investment adds to Global Blue’s mission of building an ecosystem of post-purchase technologies for retailers, and follows its acquisitions of eCommerce returns provider ZigZag Global and digital receipt technology provider Yocuda, Global Blue said Tuesday (Oct. 4) in a press release.
Uber, Amazon vets raise $14 million in Paradigm-led seed round to build DeFi platform
Exponential cofounders Driss Benamour (CEO), Greg Jizmagian (CTO), and Mehdi Lebbar (president) announce $14 million Paradigm-led seed round. There’s a reason why regulators and the media refer to the land of decentralized finance as the “Wild West.” Over $2 billion in cryptocurrency was stolen from DeFi projects this year, according to blockchain data firm Chainalysis, with back-to-back hacks, rug pulls, faulty code, bad actors, and crime galore within the space.
Walmart Expands US and Canada Marketplace for Indian Exporters
Walmart is looking to make it easier for Indian companies to leverage its Walmart Marketplace to bring more products to shoppers ahead of the yearly holiday shopping season with a “Global Seller Summit” in Delhi recently, a company press release said. The summit was held on Sept. 27....
Cathie Wood Loads Up $12M In Shares Of Software Company Day After It Announced Collaboration With Microsoft
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought over 950,000 shares of software-maker UiPath Inc PATH, valued at over $11.9 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The purchase was done through six different Ark exchange-traded funds. UiPath is the 10th largest holding of the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,...
Study Shows Digital Engagement of US Consumers Linked to Employment Status
A strong labor market is a hallmark of a healthy economy. Consumers who are gainfully employed have more freedom to spend and spree, driving commerce and boosting gross domestic product (GDP). But could employment also be key in reshaping consumers’ relationship with the internet?. PYMNTS research shows that employment...
Google Announces New Cloud Region in South Africa
Google announced Wednesday (Oct. 10) that it will launch its first African cloud region in South Africa. The announcement was made by Niral Patel, the Director of Google Cloud in Africa, during today’s Google for Africa 2022 event. “I am excited to officially announce our intent to open a...
Asia Innovations SPAC Listing: Based in Singapore, But Made in China
Developing markets social media company Asia Innovations is planning a U.S. SPAC listing that could provide it with up to $350 million in new funds. Company could represent a new generation of founding teams with Chinese roots setting up internet companies in Singapore to avoid stricter Chinese regulations. By Doug...
teslarati.com
Hyundai autonomous vehicle company makes landmark partnership
Uber announced today that they will expand their autonomous vehicle fleet via a partnership with Motional, a Hyundai subsidiary. Uber and Motional have agreed to a ten-year deal that the companies claim will make the largest autonomous ride-hailing fleet in the world. The partnership will have Motional supply Hyundai autonomous vehicles to Uber for ride-hailing and food/item delivery. Ironically, this follows news that Motional would be supplying AVs to Lyft as well.
geekwire.com
After selling startup to Baidu, tech vets launch company building AI tools for call centers
Seasalt is building customizable speech recognition tech for enterprise call centers. The founders sold their last startup to Baidu in 2017. The company partners with cloud communications giant Twilio. After selling their last startup to Baidu, a pair of tech vets are jumping back into the crowded space of voice...
$3.6B SPAC Merger Falls Apart for Blockchain Payments Startup Roxe
The public debut for blockchain payments startup Roxe has been scrapped after its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Goldenstone Acquisition was mutually terminated. Since the move to end the agreement was equally decided by both parties, there are no termination fees, according to the most recent SEC filing....
TechCrunch
Sky.Garden, Kenya’s Amazon-style marketplace, faces closure after funding fell through
An insider told TechCrunch that the startup’s co-founder and CEO, Martin Majlund, sent termination notices to employees earlier this month after a town hall meeting, during which he revealed that the company was running out money and will close on October 16. However, contacted by TechCrunch, Majlund said that...
salestechstar.com
Centric Partners With eCommerce and Social Selling Platform Bemodo
Beginning in November, Centric’s partnership with Bemodo will allow customers to shop for thousands of quality products on Bemodo.com and pay with Centric Swap (CNS). Centric’s COO Tommy Butcher announced a partnership with Bemodo, a new eCommerce platform. Bemodo has chosen Centric as its “preferred cryptocurrency,” and starting next month will support Centric Swap (CNS) payments on its extensive selection of products. The company offers over 15,000 products in several categories, including health, beauty, home and family, pets, outdoors, and more.
