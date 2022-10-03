Read full article on original website
Podcast: Defensive Versatility, Corey Kiner's Impact, and USF Preview
Alex Frank and I batted around plenty of topics in our weekly discussion.
Fearless Friday Plays of the Week: Week 5
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Things are getting serious. In full fledge conference play, every team is fighting for the right to party. Nick Walters brings us the top plays we saw in our coverage of Week 5 of Friday night lights. Lonoke QB Bradon Allen Catholic WR Brooks Ward Pine Bluff WR/DB Courtney Crutchfield Pine Bluff […]
WAFF
Red Raiders prepare for Trojans
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two North Alabama High School Football programs with rich history will meet Friday night in what should be another classic contest. The eighth ranked Decatur Red Raiders (6-0, 3-0 6A, Region 7) will host the ninth ranked Muscle Shoals Trojans (5-1, 2-1 6A, Region 7). The...
KTLO
Thursday football schedule includes MH freshmen at Annie Camp
Thursday’s junior high football schedule includes Mountain Home’s freshmen in Jonesboro for a matchup with Annie Camp. Kickoff is scheduled for 6. Elsewhere, Yellville-Summit travels to Quitman, Salem is home against Melbourne, and Harrison heads to Greenwood.
Clayton residents earn Baylor degrees
WACO, Texas — Two students from Clayton graduated this summer from Baylor University. Sarah Elizabeth Dixon and Rachel Elisabeth McDowell earned their master’s degree in social work. In all, 730 students graduated during a ceremony on Aug. 13. “This is certainly one of the most joyful times of the year, and that joy culminates with commencement,” said Linda A. Livingstone, […] The post Clayton residents earn Baylor degrees first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
SBLive Arkansas high school football Power 25: Second half brings more changes
By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Tommy Land The second half of the season is underway, and each week is becoming more crucial as some teams are already a couple of games back, hoping to return to the top half of their respective conferences. One team made a huge leap into the Top 10 following a ...
Arkansas 8-man high school football report (Week 6)
By Kyle Sutherland Coming off one of the more exciting weeks we have seen in the 8-man ranks this year, there is another big week on the horizon, highlighted by a No. 1-vs.-No. 2 matchup in the sanctioned division, as the regular season begins to wind down. Be sure to subscribe to the ...
