College Sports

FOX 16 News

Fearless Friday Plays of the Week: Week 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Things are getting serious. In full fledge conference play, every team is fighting for the right to party. Nick Walters brings us the top plays we saw in our coverage of Week 5 of Friday night lights. Lonoke QB Bradon Allen Catholic WR Brooks Ward Pine Bluff WR/DB Courtney Crutchfield Pine Bluff […]
LONOKE, AR
WAFF

Red Raiders prepare for Trojans

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two North Alabama High School Football programs with rich history will meet Friday night in what should be another classic contest. The eighth ranked Decatur Red Raiders (6-0, 3-0 6A, Region 7) will host the ninth ranked Muscle Shoals Trojans (5-1, 2-1 6A, Region 7). The...
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
KTLO

Thursday football schedule includes MH freshmen at Annie Camp

Thursday’s junior high football schedule includes Mountain Home’s freshmen in Jonesboro for a matchup with Annie Camp. Kickoff is scheduled for 6. Elsewhere, Yellville-Summit travels to Quitman, Salem is home against Melbourne, and Harrison heads to Greenwood.
JONESBORO, AR
The Johnstonian News

Clayton residents earn Baylor degrees

WACO, Texas — Two students from Clayton graduated this summer from Baylor University. Sarah Elizabeth Dixon and Rachel Elisabeth McDowell earned their master’s degree in social work. In all, 730 students graduated during a ceremony on Aug. 13. “This is certainly one of the most joyful times of the year, and that joy culminates with commencement,” said Linda A. Livingstone, […] The post Clayton residents earn Baylor degrees first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
CLAYTON, NC
Scorebook Live

Arkansas 8-man high school football report (Week 6)

By Kyle Sutherland   Coming off one of the more exciting weeks we have seen in the 8-man ranks this year, there is another big week on the horizon, highlighted by a No. 1-vs.-No. 2 matchup in the sanctioned division, as the regular season begins to wind down. Be sure to subscribe to the ...
ARKANSAS STATE

