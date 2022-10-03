ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

peakofohio.com

Adams named freshman of the week for 2nd time

WL-S grad Megan Adams was selected as the Gulf South Conference freshman of the week in cross country for the second time this season. Adams was given the award after finishing 113th at the Live in the Lou Classic. She ran the 5k race in 18:13. Adams runs for Lee...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Chatt State signs agreement with ETSU

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga State officials have signed a deal with East Tennessee State University to make it easier for grads to head to continue their studies in Johnson City. It is called an articulation agreement. The Presidents of both institutions have agreed to smooth the transition for students...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Chattanooga, TN
dicksonpost.com

Tennessee adds new Savage Gulf State Park

Tennessee has a new addition to its parks system, Savage Gulf State Park, the state’s 57th. The 19,000-acre park is located in Grundy and Sequatchie counties. The rugged mountainous area is noted for its waterfalls, unique rock formations and spectacular vistas.
TENNESSEE STATE
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast & Brunch Places in Chattanooga, Tennessee

First on our list is none other than the Maple Street Biscuit Company, a restaurant establishment founded in 2012 and dedicated to contributing to the community. On the rich and savory side, the Five and Dime is a chicken biscuit with cheddar cheese, bacon, and fried egg drenched in sausage gravy.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Charleston Chatter

Road Paving Underway in Charleston, TN

TDOT and Wright Brothers Construction getting busy on TN State Hwy 11 withphoto credit going to the Facebook of Christopher Scoggins. Anyone that has been out and about the last couple of days would have noticed the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and Wright Brothers Construction getting down to business on Hiwassee Street (Tennessee State Highway 11).
CHARLESTON, TN
chattanoogacw.com

600 dinosaur-like fish to be released into the Tennessee River

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--Over 600 dinosaur-like fish will be released into the Tennessee River on Friday in Chattanooga. The Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute along with students from Ivy Academy will release the fish starting Friday at 11 in the morning. They will be releasing juvenile Lake Sturgeon, considered dinosaur-like and a "living...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
leeclarion.com

Upcoming Fall Festivals

The brisk fall season in the mountains of East Tennessee are not complete without plenty of festivities to celebrate the drop in temperatures, the change of colors and the increase of pumpkin spice. Stretching beyond the state line is a thrilling fall festival for all ages at Prater’s Mill Country...
DALTON, GA
theutcecho.com

Chattanooga Pride Steals the Show Amid County Wide Controversy

The LGBTQ+ community stuck together this past week as Chattanooga Pride hosted their annual pride week events and remained strong in the face of adversity. Chattanooga Pride received many violent threats after a video showing a young girl touching the mermaid tail of a performer playing Ariel at one of the pride week youth day events went viral.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up

Allegations against East Ridge, Tenn., police officers of excessive force, retaliatory arrests of bystanders and filing false charges — buttressed by body camera and bystander footage — are mounting, a review of police and court records by the Tennessee Lookout shows. When a 70-year-old bystander questioned East Ridge police officers about their treatment of a […] The post Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
EAST RIDGE, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga Oktoberfest Adds Several Local Breweries To This Weekend's Event

Chattanooga Oktoberfest is this weekend, Saturday, October 8th and Sunday, October 9th and Chattanooga Market organizers are excitedly making final preparations. The festival is known to be the best local celebration each fall, bringing together authentic German music, local and seasonal beers and plenty of German inspired foods. Recognized as a family friendly celebration, kids of all ages can enjoy learning the “chicken dance” while partaking in the season’s first brat or hot pretzel.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Police investigate South Chattanooga shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting in South Chattanooga on Tuesday night. It happened in the 700 block of East 48th Street around 8 PM. They were told the shooting happened during a dispute between two people. Police say a 38 year old male suffered a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Meigs County recaptures escaped inmate

DECATUR, Tennessee (WDEF) – An inmate who escaped from the Meigs County jail over the weekend is back in custody. The Sheriff says Dustin Miller escaped while he was on recreation time at the jail on Sunday. He is not offering more details on the capture other than a...
MEIGS COUNTY, TN

