Adams named freshman of the week for 2nd time
WL-S grad Megan Adams was selected as the Gulf South Conference freshman of the week in cross country for the second time this season. Adams was given the award after finishing 113th at the Live in the Lou Classic. She ran the 5k race in 18:13. Adams runs for Lee...
Chatt State signs agreement with ETSU
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga State officials have signed a deal with East Tennessee State University to make it easier for grads to head to continue their studies in Johnson City. It is called an articulation agreement. The Presidents of both institutions have agreed to smooth the transition for students...
Teammates, rivals honor Sequatchie Co. High school football player killed in crash
DUNLAP, Tenn. — There are heavy hearts Wednesday in one small community. Friends, families, teammates and even rival players took time to pay tribute to a high school football player in Sequatchie County who was killed in a crash last week along with his girlfriend. 18-year-old Austin Mofitt and...
North Georgia apple orchard ranked as 2nd best in America, according to USA Today
BLUE RIDGE, Ga. — North Georgia has one of the best apple orchards in America, according to new rankings from USA Today. The publication ranked the 10 best apple orchards to visit as part of its “10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.” Apple picking is a fall tradition in Georgia.
Tennessee adds new Savage Gulf State Park
Tennessee has a new addition to its parks system, Savage Gulf State Park, the state’s 57th. The 19,000-acre park is located in Grundy and Sequatchie counties. The rugged mountainous area is noted for its waterfalls, unique rock formations and spectacular vistas.
The Best Breakfast & Brunch Places in Chattanooga, Tennessee
First on our list is none other than the Maple Street Biscuit Company, a restaurant establishment founded in 2012 and dedicated to contributing to the community. On the rich and savory side, the Five and Dime is a chicken biscuit with cheddar cheese, bacon, and fried egg drenched in sausage gravy.
Road Paving Underway in Charleston, TN
TDOT and Wright Brothers Construction getting busy on TN State Hwy 11 withphoto credit going to the Facebook of Christopher Scoggins. Anyone that has been out and about the last couple of days would have noticed the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and Wright Brothers Construction getting down to business on Hiwassee Street (Tennessee State Highway 11).
Local veterinarian warns dog flu cases on the rise in the Tennessee Valley
Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – The Canine Influenza or dog flu is on the rise here in Chattanooga. Dr. Jim Hammon, with Northgate Animal Hospital in Hixson, said he’s recently seen cases jump significantly. “So typically, we might see a couple of, maybe three coughing dogs a month, and...
600 dinosaur-like fish to be released into the Tennessee River
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--Over 600 dinosaur-like fish will be released into the Tennessee River on Friday in Chattanooga. The Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute along with students from Ivy Academy will release the fish starting Friday at 11 in the morning. They will be releasing juvenile Lake Sturgeon, considered dinosaur-like and a "living...
Upcoming Fall Festivals
The brisk fall season in the mountains of East Tennessee are not complete without plenty of festivities to celebrate the drop in temperatures, the change of colors and the increase of pumpkin spice. Stretching beyond the state line is a thrilling fall festival for all ages at Prater’s Mill Country...
Update: Verizon resolves 911 calling issue in several counties near Chattanooga Tuesday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Hamilton County 911 says Verizon has told them that they have now resolves an issue where customers were having trouble dialing 911 on their phones Tuesday. EARLIER:. Some Verizon customers in Hamilton County are having trouble dialing 911 on their phones Tuesday, according to...
Marjorie Taylor Greene says school workers should be armed. But what do they think?
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After a school shooting, politicians often talk about whether educators should be armed in school. But educators themselves are rarely heard. That’s why Atlanta News First Investigates reached out to school district employees in U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s 14th congressional district.
Chattanooga Pride Steals the Show Amid County Wide Controversy
The LGBTQ+ community stuck together this past week as Chattanooga Pride hosted their annual pride week events and remained strong in the face of adversity. Chattanooga Pride received many violent threats after a video showing a young girl touching the mermaid tail of a performer playing Ariel at one of the pride week youth day events went viral.
"It's so rough here:" A year later, Woman says Cleveland cemetery still in poor condition
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — It’s been almost a year since we last checked in on the upkeep of the Fort Hill Cemetery in Cleveland and it appears that not much has changed. A woman, who's father is buried there, says you wouldn’t believe the type of garbage she’s found on his grave.
Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up
Allegations against East Ridge, Tenn., police officers of excessive force, retaliatory arrests of bystanders and filing false charges — buttressed by body camera and bystander footage — are mounting, a review of police and court records by the Tennessee Lookout shows. When a 70-year-old bystander questioned East Ridge police officers about their treatment of a […] The post Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Chattanooga Oktoberfest Adds Several Local Breweries To This Weekend's Event
Chattanooga Oktoberfest is this weekend, Saturday, October 8th and Sunday, October 9th and Chattanooga Market organizers are excitedly making final preparations. The festival is known to be the best local celebration each fall, bringing together authentic German music, local and seasonal beers and plenty of German inspired foods. Recognized as a family friendly celebration, kids of all ages can enjoy learning the “chicken dance” while partaking in the season’s first brat or hot pretzel.
Police investigate South Chattanooga shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting in South Chattanooga on Tuesday night. It happened in the 700 block of East 48th Street around 8 PM. They were told the shooting happened during a dispute between two people. Police say a 38 year old male suffered a...
Hit & run: Murphy man killed after vehicle strikes him in Cleveland; Driver sought
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Authorities are looking for a driver who struck and killed a man in Cleveland early Wednesday morning, then drove off. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) says troopers discovered the body of 64-year-old Timothy Golden of Murphy, North Carolina a little after 1:30 a.m. on Waterlevel Highway near APD 40.
Meigs County recaptures escaped inmate
DECATUR, Tennessee (WDEF) – An inmate who escaped from the Meigs County jail over the weekend is back in custody. The Sheriff says Dustin Miller escaped while he was on recreation time at the jail on Sunday. He is not offering more details on the capture other than a...
