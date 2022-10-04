ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Hunters Sound Off on Killing of Extremely Rare Michigan ‘Spirit Bear’

Earlier this month, trail cam footage captured an extremely rare sight as a spirit bear—a black bear boasting an all-white coat—was seen feeding at a bait pile in Michigan. The MI spirit bear sighting marks the first ever recorded in the Midwestern state. But, sadly, days later, the unique creature reportedly died, resulting in an online uproar. Now, a week later, hunters and outdoorsmen have begun sounding off about the killing of the bear. However, they’ve more specifically begun arguing the ethics of its death.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bear Cubs Watch in Awe as Bull Moose Charges Through River

The bear cam in Katmai National Park caught a funny sight over the weekend: three young bears watching a moose charge through the Brooks River. The bears in the video are all lined up in a row as if sitting in movie theater seats as they watch the moose gallop through the water. The moose takes long strides with its powerful legs, getting through the water like a hot knife through butter.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Famous Bull Moose Killed in Battle With Bigger Moose

A bull moose known for his enormous stature has sadly died following a battle with another larger bull. Two hikers came upon the dead animal while hiking in Alaska’s Chugach State Park on Sept. 20. As they were making their way through a densely forested area, they spotted him lying under the larger moose that had also died.
msn.com

The 10 Best State Parks For Fall Running, Riding, Hiking, and Camping

September 22 marked the fall equinox, the first official day of autumn. It’s a season synonymous with numerous things from pumpkin spice lattes and apple orchards to Halloween and football. Here at Runner’s World, we think state parks should be added to the list. With cooler temperatures (in...
TRAVEL
CBS Denver

Black bear spotted eating apple in Highlands Park tree

An apple a day keeps the doctor away, and being bear aware can help avoid a scare.A black was bear spotted eating an apple in a tree in a Highlands Park suburb Tuesday.Bears are searching for food this fall in preparation for winter hibernation.A CBS News Colorado photographer snapped photos and video of this guy hanging in a tree near Puma Run and McArthur Ranch Road Tuesday afternoon into the evening.After his snack, the bear began napping in a tree as a Douglas County Sheriff's deputy stood by, just in case it came down and became aggressive. Luckily, that didn't happen, but the sheriff's office still urged caution for neighbors and anyone living in bear country."Please store trashcans inside and keep your distance. Bears may look cute but can be EXTREMELY DANGEROUS to you and your pets."For more information on being bear aware, click here.
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

USFWS Expands Hunting and Fishing on 18 National Wildlife Refuges—and Eyes Lead Bans

If you’re having trouble finding a place to hunt or fish or if your favorite public spot has gotten a little too crowded in recent years, the latest news from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) could be a boon—depending on where you live. On Thursday, the agency announced new hunting and fishing opportunities at 18 national wildlife refuges on approximately 38,000 acres nationwide.
