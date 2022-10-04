Read full article on original website
Hunter Stays Insanely Calm as Black Bear Climbs Hunting Stand in Wild Video
Following and prior to hibernation season, black bear and human interactions are becoming more frequent. Sometimes the interactions can turn absolutely deadly while other times, they can end up being more intense. In a video on TikTok that was posted last spring, a hunter is seen staying insanely calm as...
Hunters Sound Off on Killing of Extremely Rare Michigan ‘Spirit Bear’
Earlier this month, trail cam footage captured an extremely rare sight as a spirit bear—a black bear boasting an all-white coat—was seen feeding at a bait pile in Michigan. The MI spirit bear sighting marks the first ever recorded in the Midwestern state. But, sadly, days later, the unique creature reportedly died, resulting in an online uproar. Now, a week later, hunters and outdoorsmen have begun sounding off about the killing of the bear. However, they’ve more specifically begun arguing the ethics of its death.
Black Bear Puts Cougar In Its Place, Proves The Forest Belongs To Him
In the age old battle of “which animal would beat another animal in a fight,” give me bears all day, every day. What type of bear? Doesn’t matter, unless they’re fighting a bigger one. Now I’m a big cougar fan (the wild cats guys, calm down),...
WATCH: Group of Hikers Try Their Hardest to Scare Bear Away, Bear Is Completely Unbothered
When you’re in the great outdoors, sometimes you run into bears. This group of hikers thought they could scare it off… they were mistaken. Big ole bears aren’t scared of much. While these animals do have a natural fear of people in most cases, some just don’t care at all. That can lead to some bad results if the animal gets aggressive.
Idaho Driver Stumbles Upon Two Wolves Attacking A Moose In Broad Daylight
This isn’t something you see every day. Moose are one of my favorite animals. They are just so large, cool and if you’ve ever had the opportunity to try moose meat, it’s very tasty. Meanwhile wolves are an outstanding predator who seem to have similar tastes to...
WATCH: Child at Rocky Mountain National Park Walks Right Up to a Moose
Yellowstone National Park has become infamous for attracting a multitude of “tourons,” a creative combination of “tourist” and “moron.” However, the below clip actually comes from Rocky Mountain National Park. The footage shows a young girl, filmed by her mother, walking right up to a female moose. Check it out.
Knucklehead Tourists Hover Around Big Mountain Goat & Its Baby at Glacier National Park: VIDEO
National and State Parks across the country each have their own set of rules, unique to the landscape and particular wildlife of the area. Every single one of them, however, has at least one in common: do not approach the wildlife. Regardless of whether it’s a bison, elk, mountain goat,...
WATCH: Bear Cubs Watch in Awe as Bull Moose Charges Through River
The bear cam in Katmai National Park caught a funny sight over the weekend: three young bears watching a moose charge through the Brooks River. The bears in the video are all lined up in a row as if sitting in movie theater seats as they watch the moose gallop through the water. The moose takes long strides with its powerful legs, getting through the water like a hot knife through butter.
California Trail Camera Captures Mountain Lion Sneaking Up Behind An Unsuspecting Deer
The old saying goes about a mountain lion, “if you see one, it’s already to late.”. They are just as frightening as it comes in the wild, as quiet as they are quick and powerful. The move quietly through the woods with constant speed and purpose, always on...
Famous Bull Moose Killed in Battle With Bigger Moose
A bull moose known for his enormous stature has sadly died following a battle with another larger bull. Two hikers came upon the dead animal while hiking in Alaska’s Chugach State Park on Sept. 20. As they were making their way through a densely forested area, they spotted him lying under the larger moose that had also died.
Three Wolves Mount Attack On Tiny Dog Who Miraculously Escapes In The Nick Of Time
Wolves man… watching them hunt is an incredible experience. Unfortunately for this pup, he was on the wrong side of it. Filmed in Italy, by Pablo Forconi, we can see the moment this pack of wolves snap into action. Calculated, precise… the leader gives the signal and they go charging forward, a three-headed nightmare for this poor doggo.
The 10 Best State Parks For Fall Running, Riding, Hiking, and Camping
September 22 marked the fall equinox, the first official day of autumn. It’s a season synonymous with numerous things from pumpkin spice lattes and apple orchards to Halloween and football. Here at Runner’s World, we think state parks should be added to the list. With cooler temperatures (in...
WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Grizzly Bear Gets Up Close & Personal With Tourist’s Car
You never know what you’ll get when you enter bear country. From sightings to encounters, incidents with bears are more common than you think, especially if you’re in a place like Yellowstone National Park. Bears are naturally curious beasts. In addition, they’re anything but shy when it comes...
“Trespassers will be shot, survivors will be prosecuted”-No trespassing sign
Besides what caliber makes the best deer rifle, whether the spring gobbler season is early or late, or why doesn’t the state stock bigger trout, maybe nothing in the hunting and fishing world can cause as much discussion and drama as hunting on private property. Like politics, people’s views...
WATCH: Viral Video Shows Glacier National Park Hikers Attempting to Outrun Bear
In a recent video, hikers in Glacier National Park had an unexpected twist to their trip when they discovered a meandering bear was following them. The clip has since gone viral on social media, showing the group trying to outrun the beast. As we transition from summer to fall, more...
Black bear spotted eating apple in Highlands Park tree
An apple a day keeps the doctor away, and being bear aware can help avoid a scare.A black was bear spotted eating an apple in a tree in a Highlands Park suburb Tuesday.Bears are searching for food this fall in preparation for winter hibernation.A CBS News Colorado photographer snapped photos and video of this guy hanging in a tree near Puma Run and McArthur Ranch Road Tuesday afternoon into the evening.After his snack, the bear began napping in a tree as a Douglas County Sheriff's deputy stood by, just in case it came down and became aggressive. Luckily, that didn't happen, but the sheriff's office still urged caution for neighbors and anyone living in bear country."Please store trashcans inside and keep your distance. Bears may look cute but can be EXTREMELY DANGEROUS to you and your pets."For more information on being bear aware, click here.
Glacier National Park May Begin Removing Non-Native Rainbow Trout
Last week, Glacier National Park began public scoping for a proposed plan to preserve native fish species in its waterways. In order to do so, the park is conducting an environmental assessment (EA). This will help determine if it needs to remove the non-native rainbow trout from the area. The...
USFWS Expands Hunting and Fishing on 18 National Wildlife Refuges—and Eyes Lead Bans
If you’re having trouble finding a place to hunt or fish or if your favorite public spot has gotten a little too crowded in recent years, the latest news from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) could be a boon—depending on where you live. On Thursday, the agency announced new hunting and fishing opportunities at 18 national wildlife refuges on approximately 38,000 acres nationwide.
Hunting season on the Salmon-Challis National Forest
Fall on the Salmon-Challis National Forest is one of the most beautiful times of year, yet can be the busiest with many hunting opportunities to be found on the Forest. The post Hunting season on the Salmon-Challis National Forest appeared first on Local News 8.
Yellowstone Grizzly Bear Steals Elk Kill From Entire Pack Of Wolves
Work smarter, not harder. In the wild, it’s first come first serve, survival of the fittest, only the strong survive, and most critters will go to extreme lengths to make sure they get fed. But… even in the wild, there’s such as thing as freeloaders, and I’m not talking...
