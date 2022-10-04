An apple a day keeps the doctor away, and being bear aware can help avoid a scare.A black was bear spotted eating an apple in a tree in a Highlands Park suburb Tuesday.Bears are searching for food this fall in preparation for winter hibernation.A CBS News Colorado photographer snapped photos and video of this guy hanging in a tree near Puma Run and McArthur Ranch Road Tuesday afternoon into the evening.After his snack, the bear began napping in a tree as a Douglas County Sheriff's deputy stood by, just in case it came down and became aggressive. Luckily, that didn't happen, but the sheriff's office still urged caution for neighbors and anyone living in bear country."Please store trashcans inside and keep your distance. Bears may look cute but can be EXTREMELY DANGEROUS to you and your pets."For more information on being bear aware, click here.

