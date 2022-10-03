Read full article on original website
Billy Burns Hufham
Billy Burns (Bill) Hufham of Delco, NC died peacefully at New Hanover Regional Medical Center on October 4, 2022. Bill was the son of the late William and Lessie Hufham. He was also preceded in death by his first wife Norma Horine Hufham. He is survived by his loving wife...
Jimmie Lesesne
Jimmie Lesesne passed on Tuesday morning, October 4, 2022, from Lower Cape Fear Life Care Center in Whiteville. Arrangements will be announced soon. Family and friends are being received at the home located at 1140 Martin Gourd Rd. in Clarkton.
Ruth Nickolaus White
Ruth Nickolaus White, age 89, formerly of Whiteville, NC, passed into the hands of God on September 29, 2022 after a long illness at home. In 1964, she married Dr. Billy White and they made their home in Titusville, FL. Ruth was a cheerful and humorous woman with a keen wit, a pleasure to be around. She was a teacher that taught most of her career at Coquina Elementary in Titusville from which she retired. She was an excellent teacher that enjoyed her students and taught them well. I know as her husband, she did her best.
Carolyn Green
Carolyn Green of Whiteville, passed on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte, NC. Arrangements are incomplete.
Carlanda A. Best
Carlanda Alfonzo Best of the Mt. Olive community of Whiteville, NC; exchanged his life for a home in glory on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Atrium Health Cabarrus Hospital, Concord, NC. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.
Fall Calendar Full For Whiteville
Cooler temperatures will bring more than just fall leaves to Whiteville in coming months. The city’s calendar is full of events leading up to the holiday season. This weekend Cycle NC will be coming to town to kick off one of many shindigs planned, and area businesses are giving people something to talk about.
Brenda Dean Johnson
July 13, 1961 ~ October 3, 2022 (age 61) Brenda Dean Johnson, age 61, of Fair Bluff, passed away on October 3, 2022. Services are incomplete at this time.
Retired Trooper Named Interim Sheriff
Retired Highway Patrol Trooper William “Bill” Rogers has been named interim sheriff. The Evergreen resident will serve until the Sheriff Jody Greene is reinstated, or the winner of the election is sworn into office Nov. 30. Rogers retired from the Patrol Sept. 30. He was sworn in as...
Bladen Man Charged in Property Scam
Bladen authorities have arrested a man for selling property without permission, and pocketing the money. Kevin Heath Todd, 47, was released on $25,000 unsecured bond on charged of obtaining property by false pretenses, forging a deed, and common law forgery. His address was not listed on a release by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.
Threat Leads to More Security at WCHS
Additional deputies were put in place at West Columbus High School at Cerro Gordo today after an alleged threat of a mass shooting. The sheriff’s office reported that someone made the threat Wednesday. The CCSO reported that there was a threat to “shoot up” the school. The threat was sent to the sheriff’s office by a person who received it via Instagram.
Teacher Workshop on Journaling Scheduled
Teachers in Columbus and surrounding counties are invited to attend the free Educator Trek nature journaling workshop on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 9 a.m. at the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences in Whiteville. Participants will receive a variety of nature journaling supplies thanks to a donation from the Anonymous Trust....
Bolton Man Arrested Again for Drugs
It was déjà vu for a Bolton man Tuesday. Paul Wallace Young, 46, of Bolton was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop for the second time in less than two weeks. Arrest reports show he was charged with felony possession of cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for drug activities, and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine. His bond was set at $25,000. Young gave his address as 204 Spearman Rd., Bolton.
