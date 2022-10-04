Read full article on original website
GoLocalProv
195 Commission Blasted for Raiding Downtown Businesses, Paolino Calls on Members to Resign
One of downtown Providence’s largest real estate developers is blasting the 195 Commission for its decision to award two prime parcels of land that will be used for developing a new headquarters for BankRI and to build additional housing. The new headquarters will receive a major tax subsidy from taxpayers.
New Glenbridge Avenue bridge shifted into place overnight
Route 6 is scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, just in time for the morning commute.
ABC6.com
We’re months away from recreational marijuana sales in Rhode Island, but are pot shops ready?
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As of now, none of Rhode Island’s marijuana shops are 100% ready to go for recreational sale on Dec. 1. However, many are very close. A total of nine locations are just steps away from hybrid licenses allowing for sale of both medicinal and recreational pot.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island Commerce Corporation board votes on incentives for Breeze Airways
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation's Board of Directors approved a tax credit for Breeze Airways Wednesday, as it looks to expand and create a hub in Rhode Island. The board unanimously approved Breeze's application for the Qualified Jobs Incentive Tax Credit. The credit, which is...
Fishermen fined for having undersized striped bass
Environmental police seized a total of 27 striped bass that were illegally caught in Rhode Island this week, according to the DEM.
Search for snowplows begins ahead of winter amid Massachusetts driver shortage
WRENTHAM, Mass.—You may not be preparing for snow storms just yet, but plenty of town and city officials are. “Years ago, we used to start this process in mid-October, but every year it starts a little quicker and is a little more competitive,” Norfolk Public Works Director Blair Crane said.
Turnto10.com
Car strikes woman riding electric scooter in Providence
(WJAR) — A car was trying to turn on the I-95 ramp in Providence when it struck a woman riding an electric scooter on Monday afternoon. Police said the 39-year-old woman was travelling on Smithfield Ave around 2:35 p.m. on Monday. The car attempted turn onto the I-95 North ramp and struck the scooter.
SouthCoast Freight Trains Can Now Double Their Speed
Casey Jones, you'd better watch your speed — although you might not have to, now that track upgrades along the soon-to-come South Coast Rail lines are allowing freight trains to travel at more than twice their former velocity. As of Oct. 3, freight trains on lines to Middleboro and...
ABC6.com
CEA program to protect Massachusetts residents from electric rate hikes
DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — With inflation already stressing people out, electric companies recently announced that bills are expected to increase even more this winter. National Grid just announced a hike in rates for the winter, but a program in Massachusetts is helping protect residents from those increases. Dighton is...
WCVB
Pawtucket, Rhode Island business restores pinball machines to previous glory
NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheElectromagnetic Pinball Museum is a nonprofit in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. The owners are fierce collectors of the machines that eventually took over their home. You can play pinball all day for just $10. Unclaimed Baggage buys orphaned bags and sells, recycles, or donates the items inside....
Valley Breeze
Baldwin demolition expected to begin this month
PAWTUCKET – Demolition of the Elizabeth Baldwin Elementary School will begin “in earnest” this month, with crews performing the final enabling work required for demolition this week. As soon as prep-work is completed, “demolition will begin in earnest,” Pawtucket Director of Facilities John Cote told The Breeze....
Autoweek.com
A Soggy, Windy Audrain Concours d’Elegance Muddles Through in Newport
It was very blustery, and cold—but when the gray morning dawned it was no longer raining. And the third annual Audrain Concours d’Elegance on the grounds of the legendary Breakers “cottage” went on as planned October 2. The convertible tops were down, but the winter coats and scarfs came out and some owners huddled in their cars for warmth and wind evasion.
SouthCoasters in Need of Heating Assistance Should Apply Now
Inflation is impacting most folks in the Greater New Bedford Area right now. Some people are feeling the pinch a little more than others and may, for the first time in their lives, be considering asking for help. There is no shame in seeking assistance, especially if it means the...
Victim identified in Narragansett kayaking accident
A body found earlier this week in the area of Roger Wheeler State Beach has been identified as a Narragansett man.
reportertoday.com
Showcase Site to be Used for Condos
Following a series of public hearings held during the last several months, the Zoning Board of Appeals has given authorization to developer Charles Tapalian to construct seven buildings with a total of 240 multi-family residential units, which will include 60 affordable units. The project will be located on approximately 17...
Turnto10.com
Car chased from Pawtucket abandoned in Lincoln
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — Central Falls police said a suspect vehicle from a double shooting in September was chased out of Pawtucket on Tuesday night before it was abandoned in Lincoln. Chief Anthony Roberson told NBC 10 Pawtucket police observed a suspect car on Main Street on Tuesday night....
Scrubs Magazine
Providence Hospital System Reverses Aggressive Collections Tactic. Refunds 700 Patients.
One of the largest non-profit hospitals in the U.S. has been caught using aggressive debt collection tactics to get money from patients who never should’ve been charged for healthcare services. Providence Hospital System has now agreed to refund some 700 low-income patients who were charged for care that should’ve been free.
providencedailydose.com
Oyster Festival — River Walk Saturday
The 8th Annual Ocean State Oyster Festival will be taking over the Providence River boardwalk on South Water Street this Saturday. The event will feature twelve Rhode Island oyster farms, live music, craft beer and wine, and food trucks. Each year organizers get together to celebrate the oyster as a treasured natural resource. Looks like the weather will be sunny and cool.
7 communities to undergo hydrant flushing this month
The hydrant flushing will take place starting Oct. 11 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Scituate, Cranston, Coventry, Warwick, West Warwick, West Greenwich and East Greenwich.
GoLocalProv
Turks Head Owner Calls 195 Commission’s Actions a “Detrimental Effect on Downtown”
The owners of the Turks Head Building in downtown Providence are criticizing the decision of the 195 Commission to award two high-value parcels to a Boston developer and BankRI. The 195 Commission's decision provides a series of economic incentives for BankRI — a subsidiary of Brookline Bancorp, Inc., located in...
