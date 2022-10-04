ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Providence, RI
Government
Providence, RI
Cars
City
Providence, RI
Turnto10.com

Car strikes woman riding electric scooter in Providence

(WJAR) — A car was trying to turn on the I-95 ramp in Providence when it struck a woman riding an electric scooter on Monday afternoon. Police said the 39-year-old woman was travelling on Smithfield Ave around 2:35 p.m. on Monday. The car attempted turn onto the I-95 North ramp and struck the scooter.
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

SouthCoast Freight Trains Can Now Double Their Speed

Casey Jones, you'd better watch your speed — although you might not have to, now that track upgrades along the soon-to-come South Coast Rail lines are allowing freight trains to travel at more than twice their former velocity. As of Oct. 3, freight trains on lines to Middleboro and...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Jorge Elorza
ABC6.com

CEA program to protect Massachusetts residents from electric rate hikes

DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — With inflation already stressing people out, electric companies recently announced that bills are expected to increase even more this winter. National Grid just announced a hike in rates for the winter, but a program in Massachusetts is helping protect residents from those increases. Dighton is...
DIGHTON, MA
Valley Breeze

Baldwin demolition expected to begin this month

PAWTUCKET – Demolition of the Elizabeth Baldwin Elementary School will begin “in earnest” this month, with crews performing the final enabling work required for demolition this week. As soon as prep-work is completed, “demolition will begin in earnest,” Pawtucket Director of Facilities John Cote told The Breeze....
PAWTUCKET, RI
Autoweek.com

A Soggy, Windy Audrain Concours d’Elegance Muddles Through in Newport

It was very blustery, and cold—but when the gray morning dawned it was no longer raining. And the third annual Audrain Concours d’Elegance on the grounds of the legendary Breakers “cottage” went on as planned October 2. The convertible tops were down, but the winter coats and scarfs came out and some owners huddled in their cars for warmth and wind evasion.
NEWPORT, RI
reportertoday.com

Showcase Site to be Used for Condos

Following a series of public hearings held during the last several months, the Zoning Board of Appeals has given authorization to developer Charles Tapalian to construct seven buildings with a total of 240 multi-family residential units, which will include 60 affordable units. The project will be located on approximately 17...
SEEKONK, MA
Turnto10.com

Car chased from Pawtucket abandoned in Lincoln

LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — Central Falls police said a suspect vehicle from a double shooting in September was chased out of Pawtucket on Tuesday night before it was abandoned in Lincoln. Chief Anthony Roberson told NBC 10 Pawtucket police observed a suspect car on Main Street on Tuesday night....
LINCOLN, RI
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
providencedailydose.com

Oyster Festival — River Walk Saturday

The 8th Annual Ocean State Oyster Festival will be taking over the Providence River boardwalk on South Water Street this Saturday. The event will feature twelve Rhode Island oyster farms, live music, craft beer and wine, and food trucks. Each year organizers get together to celebrate the oyster as a treasured natural resource. Looks like the weather will be sunny and cool.
PROVIDENCE, RI

