Read full article on original website
Related
thecentersquare.com
Georgia study indicates $103M in improvements needed for state's air cargo system
(The Center Square) — A Georgia study identified more than $103 million in air cargo investments at Georgia airports to keep up with growing demands, and state taxpayers may fund at least some of the projects. The Statewide Air Cargo Study conducted for the Georgia Department of Transportation recommended...
thecentersquare.com
Texas sends additional resources to Florida
(The Center Square) – More people and resources are being deployed to Florida from Texas to support Florida's response and recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. "The State of Texas will continue supporting Floridians in need as their state recovers from the significant damage caused by Hurricane...
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina AG investigating solar company Pink Energy over customer complaints
(The Center Square) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is investigating the solar company Pink Energy over hundreds of complaints about inoperable and underperforming equipment installed on homes. The attorney general's office confirmed the investigation to WTVD Tuesday amid a flurry of complaints to both the news station...
thecentersquare.com
Virginia awards $180,000 in three business development grants
(The Center Square) – Three state-sponsored grants worth $180,000 combined will support small business development and entrepreneurial training in three central Virginia communities, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced. Half of the funding, $90,000 will go to the Downtown Lynchburg Association for Launch LYH. A quarter of the money, $45,000 will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina commission approves nearly $2.5B in school bonds for four counties
(The Center Square) — North Carolina’s Local Government Commission approved nearly $2.5 billion in school bonds for four counties on Thursday, including $1.7 billion for Guilford County that was delayed during a previous meeting. The LGC, chaired by State Treasurer Dale Folwell and staffed by his department, is...
thecentersquare.com
Michigan election software CEO charged with theft of poll-worker data, storing it in China
(The Center Square) – Eugene Yu, founder and president of East Lansing-based election software-technology company Konnech, Inc., was arrested Wednesday in Michigan and is facing California charges related to collecting election workers’ personal data and storing it on servers housed in the Peoples Republic of China. Los Angeles...
thecentersquare.com
Experts question ROI of rural development grants
(The Center Square) – Iowa taxpayers will spend more than $450,000 on initiatives aimed at advancing rural development, Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced Thursday. The state awarded the funds through six Empower Rural Iowa Grant Programs. Reynolds issued an executive order in July 2018...
thecentersquare.com
Michigan taxpayers to foot $951M for EV battery plants
(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers are giving $951 million to two companies – Our Next Energy and Gotion, Inc. – to build electric vehicle batteries. ONE claims it will create up to 2,112 jobs, and Gotion says it will create up to 2,350. ONE is a...
RELATED PEOPLE
thecentersquare.com
North Dakota joins trio of states to fight for federal 'hydrogen hub' dollars
(The Center Square) - North Dakota is joining Minnesota, Montana and Wisconsin to create a regional clean hybrid hub that will compete with other hubs for federal dollars, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said Wednesday. The Biden administration announced last week that it was accepting applications for the $7 billion...
thecentersquare.com
Bravos, brickbats for Tim Michels' flat tax talk
(The Center Square) – Tim Michels isn’t saying what a flat tax would look like if he becomes governor, but he says he’s open to the idea. Michels, who is running for governor as the Republican candidate, on Wednesday said he’s willing to take a look at changing Wisconsin’s personal income tax.
thecentersquare.com
Officials kick off tour of Illinois to highlight manufacturing sector
(The Center Square) – Manufacturing officials are hitting the road for a statewide bus tour to talk about the importance of manufacturing in Illinois. The Illinois Manufacturers Association is hosting the bus tour, which will travel to nearly every region of the state for the next week. IMA President and CEO Mark Denzler said not only do they plan to visit manufacturing facilities, but also schools and colleges to highlight job opportunities in the sector.
thecentersquare.com
LSU economist predicts Louisiana cities will add jobs over the next two years
(The Center Square) — A Louisiana Economic Forecast unveiled Tuesday shows all of the state's metro areas are expected to add jobs over the next two years, which will help boost the state's slow recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Louisiana State University economist Loren Scott presented his predictions for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecentersquare.com
33 Texas counties declare invasion at southern border, more expected to follow
(The Center Square) – To date, 33 Texas counties have declared an invasion in their county, in the state of Texas, or have expressed support for Texas declaring an invasion at the southern border. More are in the process of making similar declarations, according to sources who’ve spoken to The Center Square.
thecentersquare.com
New Apartment Construction is Booming in Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
The U.S. faces a severe - and worsening - housing crunch. The country is short around 3.8 million housing units to meet demand, according to estimates from Up For Growth, a research organization focused on housing affordability and production. That's more than double the 1.7 million unit shortfall reported in 2012.
thecentersquare.com
Youngkin announces energy innovation tech lab in southwest Virginia
(The Center Square) – Energy DELTA Lab will build a technology testbed in southwest Virginia to provide laboratories and scientific assistance that will primarily work on energy innovation, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced. The announcement comes shortly after the governor unveiled his energy plan, which seeks to broaden and diversify...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Tyson Foods heads to Arkansas; cooler weather in forecast; Harry Styles concert canceled due to illness
Tyson Foods has announced it is relocating 500 employees from its offices in Chicago and Downers Grove to the corporate headquarters in Arkansas. Tyson had been in Illinois since 2014 when it bought Hillshire Brands for $8 billion. Other companies that have announced this year they are moving employees out of Illinois include Boeing, Caterpillar, and Citadel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecentersquare.com
WV sets record revenue surplus; Justice calls for income tax elimination
(The Center Square) – As West Virginia sets another tax revenue surplus record, Gov. Jim Justice is using the news to promote his plan to phase out the state income tax entirely. Through September, West Virginia recorded a $192.8 million revenue surplus, which puts the year-to-date surplus at about...
thecentersquare.com
Tennessee methodically moves toward total elimination of professional privilege tax
(The Center Square) — Tennessee lawmakers eliminated another sector of privilege tax this year with the removal of physicians and osteopathic physicians from the $400 annual state licensing tax. But many are pushing for the remaining professional privilege taxes to end in Tennessee. "This is not the elimination of...
thecentersquare.com
Louisiana AG Landry will run for governor in 2023
(The Center Square) — The 2023 Louisiana gubernatorial race started with a big announcement Wednesday. Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry says he’s running for the state’s highest office. The attorney general and former congressman made the announcement in a video shared on both Facebook and Twitter. "What...
thecentersquare.com
Whitmer, Dixon spar over EV subsidies
(The Center Square) – After Michigan agreed to spend $951 million of taxpayer money on two electric vehicles companies - Our Next Energy and Gotion Inc - the question remains: what do taxpayers get?. Politicians get election fodder, companies get money but taxpayers are left paying $951 million to...
Comments / 0