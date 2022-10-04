Read full article on original website
Pirates did the right thing honoring Molina and Pujols
On the one hand, I can’t stand the St. Louis Cardinals. During the 2013-2015 run for the Pirates, it was the Cardinals who prevented the Bucs from advancing to the NLCS.
St. Louis Cardinals: Paul DeJong, Jack Flaherty and Waino’s Dead Arm
What will be the postseason roles for Paul DeJong, Jack Flaherty, and Adam Wainwright?. This week, the St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol and his coaching staff will be making tough decisions on the postseason roster for the 2022 NL Central Champs. Questions will need to answered across the board for the best of three Wildcard round.
Stuck together: Madison Bumgarner, Diamondbacks begin to navigate clouded future
MILWAUKEE — More than a week removed from the Diamondbacks’ decision to bring an end to his season, left-hander Madison Bumgarner was asked to reflect on how his year went. He pointed to the good stretches and the bad, settled on the phrase “a little bit of a grind,” and then wondered about the reasons why. ...
numberfire.com
Cardinals rest Albert Pujols on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols will sit on the bench after Juan Yepez was shifted to first base and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third. Per Baseball Savant on 258 batted balls this season, Pujols has accounted...
NBC Sports
Cardinals announce starting pitchers for first two games vs. Phillies
The Cardinals have finally announced their pitching plans for the first two games of this weekend's playoff series against the Phillies and their Game 1 choice may come as a slight surprise. Veteran left-hander Jose Quintana will take the ball for St. Louis Friday at 2:07 p.m. Zack Wheeler starts...
MLB
Padres-Mets position-by-position breakdown
Alonso and Lindor vs. Machado and Soto. deGrom and Scherzer vs. Darvish and Snell. There won't be any shortage of star power in the Wild Card Series between the Mets and Padres at Citi Field this weekend, with Game 1 of the best-of-three set starting Friday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
The Cardinals Honored Pujols, Molina & Wainwright
Leadoff: The St. Louis CardinalsWatch more from AJ and the CornerAbout The Show:. A.J. Reilly: So let’s travel to the St. Louis Cardinals for the lead off today. And the way that they handled two of their legends, Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols. Stepping away from the game of baseball after two fantastic, fantastic careers and there’s some speculation as to whether or not another legend of theirs, Adam Wainwright, will also step away from the gain.
KC Royals fire manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred after last-place finish
J.J. Picollo has made his first big move as head of baseball operations: the manager and his pitching coach are gone.
MLB
Thriving as a reliever, can this Cards rookie pitch in NLWCS?
PITTSBURGH -- At some point this weekend, possibly when Cardinals rookie Zack Thompson toes the rubber against reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper or NL home run champion Kyle Schwarber, and the Busch Stadium crowd is roaring in a high-leverage spot, it will hit the left-hander just how far he’s come.
MLB
D-backs happy with '22, eyeing more for '23
MILWAUKEE -- With a come-from-behind 4-2 win over the Brewers on Wednesday afternoon at American Family Field, the D-backs finished the season with a 74-88 record, a vast improvement from the 52-110 debacle of 2021. So in that respect, it was a successful season for Arizona, and there were plenty...
MLB
4 potential X-factors for Padres in October
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Padres partied hard on Sunday. They’re going to the playoffs. “Now we’re at the first stop,” said manager Bob Melvin. “And it...
MLB
Mets win 100th game -- but must settle for 2nd place
NEW YORK -- All told, the Mets (100-61) spent 175 days of this season in first place, which is to say nearly every day but the one that matters most. • NL Wild Card Game 1, presented by Hankook Tire: Friday on ESPN. Despite controlling the National League East nearly...
MLB
Division won, Braves hungry for repeat championship
MIAMI -- Now that the Braves have secured a fifth consecutive National League East title, they will set their sights on attempting to become the first team to win consecutive World Series titles since the Yankees won three straight from 1998-2000. • NLDS Game 1: Tuesday on FOX/FS1. “It’s the...
MLB
Uncertain but optimistic, Marlins look to 2023
MIAMI -- Asking the question, “What if?” is a dangerous game to play, but it’s an unavoidable one when looking back on the 2022 Marlins. Following an extended lockout, the big league squad convened at the Spring Training complex in Jupiter, Fla., with hopes of keeping pace in the ultra competitive National League East. Seven months later, the Braves (101-61), Mets (101-61) and Phillies (87-75) secured postseason berths, while the fourth-place Marlins (69-93) lost just two fewer games than in 2021.
MLB
Tork breaks out of slump with 2-HR, 5-hit day
SEATTLE -- The swing looked like one of Spencer Torkelson’s college highlights from Arizona State, the ball exploding off his bat as he extended his arms. The resulting line drive went a Statcast-projected 426 feet to left field at T-Mobile Park with a 110.6 mph exit velocity, the second highest of his rookie season.
MLB
How this rookie blossomed in September
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding’s Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Rockies rookie Sean Bouchard had the answers in Monday night’s 2-1 victory over the Dodgers. Bouchard responded to Tony Gonsolin’s 93.6 mph...
MLB
Giants' Matos mashes 2nd AFL homer in as many days
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Luis Matos made hitting look easy in his first two seasons in professional baseball. After signing for $725,000 out of Venezuela in 2018, he posted a 1.004 OPS in his pro debut the following summer and won MVP honors in the Low-A West League last year. Ranked...
MLB
Díaz key part of Reds' future after dominant '22
This story was excerpted from Mark Sheldon's Reds Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When Reds Spring Training started, there was buzz surrounding some of their rookies – namely Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo. But little was said at the time about reliever Alexis Díaz. After he made the team out of camp, the 26-year-old Díaz quickly emerged as Cincinnati’s best reliever and is the de facto closer.
MLB
JV's final Cy statement: 10 K's, 5 no-hit IP, 1.75 ERA
HOUSTON -- Any debate about who should win the 2022 American League Cy Young Award was likely put to rest in the span of five remarkable innings Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park, if it was even in question to begin with. • ALDS Game 1: Tuesday on TBS. How...
MLB
Wild Card Series teams with best chance to win it all
With a 12-team playoff bracket under the new postseason format, the road to the World Series is as wide open as ever in 2022. But while the four biggest powerhouses in baseball this year watch and wait with an automatic berth in the Division Series -- the Astros and Yankees in the American League, the Dodgers and Braves in the National League -- let's take a look at the eight teams who have to fight it out in the Wild Card round.
