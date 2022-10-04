Read full article on original website
Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester’s unmasking
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020. Columbia Police said Monday that 54-year-old Harvey Briggs was last seen in the city on Oct. 1, the day after receiving a six-month probation sentence, and was driving a black 2015 Ford Fusion. He pleaded no contest in the case on Sept. 15. Police say, Briggs made “several concerning statements” to his family before he left, and that they haven’t heard from him since. Briggs’ attorney decline to comment Tuesday.
Missouri man convicted in brothers’ deaths admits to fraud
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a cattle fraud scheme that he tried to cover up by killing two Wisconsin brothers. The U.S. attorneys office said 28-year-old Garland Nelson, of Braymer, must forfeit more than $215,000 after admitting to mail fraud and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He entered the plea just days after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 24-year-old Justin Diemel and 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel, of Shawano County, Wisconsin.
One injured, one arrested in Fort Leonard Wood shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One person was injured and another was arrested following a shooting Tuesday night at Fort Leonard Wood. The injured person was treated by paramedics before being flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri. The person who was arrested is being held at the Pulaski County jail. The...
Parson and Vandeven visit Eugene school district
EUGENE, Mo. (KMIZ) Gov. Mike Parson and Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven met students and staff Wednesday while touring the Cole County R-V School District. As Parson toured the school, he made stops in the cafeteria, the school gymnasium, an art class and the school's welding and woodworking shop. The...
Tracking a cold front that brings a cool and breezy end to the week
TODAY: Thursday brings another cold front to mid-Missouri, this time with a little more impact. We'll start mostly sunny, and likely climb into the upper 70s, to near 80, before a cold front arrives this evening. Between 6-8 p.m. for folks north of I-70, and 8-10 p.m. for those south, we'll likely feel an increase in north wind, gusting 20-25 mph, and we may even get a light shower or rumble of thunder along the front. This is a recent development in the forecast, but with similarly modest instability yesterday for a brief period, we did detect a few strikes of lighting from a shower (or storm) near Macon Wednesday evening. Given that, we'll say it's possible this evening along the front. Recent guidance suggests the best chance of any rainfall will be along the front north of I-70 in that 6-8 p.m. window. The chance for rain at all is still slim, and accumulation will be minor.
