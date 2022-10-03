ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

China Cashes In: Energy Companies Reroute US LNG Tankers For Profit

Since late August, China's strict zero-covid policy led to a full or partial lockdown of more than 70 cities. As a result, the demand for energy has fallen. What Happened: Shenzhen, one of the world's busiest container port cities, continues to experience lockdowns. This has caused the production and manufacturing...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Tesla To $370? Plus HC Wainwright Slashes PT On This Stock By 67%

HC Wainwright & Co. cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV price target from $48 to $16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.8% to $5.06 in pre-market trading. Barclays cut IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV price target from $235 to $215. IQVIA Holdings shares fell 0.3% to close at $192.49 on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Company
Benzinga

Key Apple Supplier Clocks 48% Sales Growth In Q3

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM reported a September revenue growth of 36.4% year-on-year to NT$208.25 billion. Revenue for January through September 2022 totaled NT$1.64 trillion, up 42.6% Y/Y. Revenue for the third quarter grew 48% Y/Y to NT$613 billion ($19.4 billion), above the consensus of NT$603 billion, Bloomberg reports.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Lock In High Dividend Yields Before These 3 REITs See A Major Price Jump

When choosing among stocks in the same sector, investors often compare fundamentals like price-to-earnings ratios (P/E) or earnings per share (EPS), balance sheets and other metrics. But it’s also important for investors to compare the relative strength of a stock versus its peers in that sector. In other words, investors...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mississippi Bank Launches New Division To Serve Cannabis Business Owners

Merchants & Marine Bank has launched CannaFirst Financial, a new banking division dedicated to business owners in Mississippi’s cannabis industry. CannaFirst will serve clients in platform integration, online and mobile banking, cash transport, and treasury solutions. It is overseen and staffed by seasoned banking professionals with significant experience and...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties

Within the last quarter, Hudson Pacific Properties HPP has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average price target of $13.33 with a high of $14.00 and a low of $13.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

VAALCO Energy EGY - P/E: 3.59. Most recently, Shell reported earnings per share at $3.08, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $2.4. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.89%, which has increased by 0.38% from 3.51% last quarter. This quarter, ConocoPhillips experienced an increase in earnings...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Principal Finl Gr

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Principal Finl Gr PFG stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Levi Strauss, Tilray Brands And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 400 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. PureTech Health plc PRTC shares dropped 21.4% to $24.34. Puretech Health confirmed that it has exchanged indicative, non-binding proposals with Nektar Therapeutics regarding a possible combination.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Dips Over 300 Points, Volatility In Markets Increases

U.S. stocks settled lower on Thursday, while the dollar and Treasury yields moved higher ahead of Friday's jobs report. Wall Street remained volatile during the session, but closed lower after several Fed members emphasized that interest rates would be increased to control surging inflation. Shares of Microsoft Corporation MSFT and...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Fortinet

Fortinet FTNT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Fortinet. The company has an average price target of $71.56 with a high of $78.00 and a low of $65.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About ChampionX

ChampionX CHX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $25.75 versus the current price of ChampionX at $21.92, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated ChampionX...
STOCKS
Benzinga

9 Analysts Have This to Say About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ZI has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $59.11 versus the current price of ZoomInfo Technologies at $45.88, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Lido Staked Ether Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Lido Staked Ether's STETH/USD price rose 4.05% to $1,368.83. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 5.0% gain, moving from $1,302.38 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $4,829.57. The chart...
MARKETS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Enphase Energy

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Enphase Energy. Looking at options history for Enphase Energy ENPH we detected 20 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Cudo Compute launches a fairer distributed cloud platform

Cudo Compute is revolutionising the cloud industry by providing a democratic and sustainable alternative to the centralised cloud. Why it matters: The cloud industry is growing rapidly as innovations in artificial intelligence (AI), scientific computing, and VR/AR tech continue to develop. But the public cloud, as it exists today, is...
TECHNOLOGY

